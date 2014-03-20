Animal Crafts
These animal crafts articles contain a wide variety of animal crafts and activities for kids. Find crafts relating to your child's favorite animal.
You'd like to learn how to make sock animals with the single socks you have around the house. This article will tell you how to make sock animals.
When you know how to hang a bird house on a tree you can provide a welcoming home to local birds. Learn about how to hang a bird house in this article.
Animals of all stripes are fascinating to children. Indulge their interest with these crafty animal projects.
A friendly dancing dragon is a kid's best friend! Learn how to create this fun kid's animal craft with its big, floppy eyelashes. Learn how to make homemade dragon crafts with these instructions.
If you've got a pint-sized animal lover in your life, animal activities for kids are a great way to combine a little learning and a lot of hands-on fun. Explore the animal world with these fun and interesting animal activities.
One way to attract birds is to build a bird feeder. Fortunately, making them is easy -- with a few simple materials, and a little bit of patience, you can learn how to make bird feeders. Soon, birds will be singing to you all day long.
Bird snacks are easy to prepare, and help birds survive during periods when food is scarce. Bird snacks also have an added bonus of attracting a wide variety of birds to your neighborhood. So put on your chef hat and get ready to make some bird snacks.
Squirrels are clever animals that survive the long winter by storing nuts. Pit your wits against the squirrel in this fun squirrel activity that lets you play hide and seek with a resourceful rodent.
When you participate in the following worm activities, you will learn not only how worms live and work, but also the intricate details of a worm's anatomy. Check out these great worm activities.
Elephants are always a big hit at the zoo, and now they can be a main attraction at your own house with these elephant activities. The two elephant balloon crafts you can make will have your friends wondering in amazement as to how you did it.
Dog crafts for kids encourage you and your kids to switch gears and try making something cool and creative. Relax -- you've been bending your brains all week! These fun dog crafts just might be the break you all need.
You and your kids can help the birds by learning how to make bird houses. It's a fun family activity that you can all work on together. And before you know it, birds will be flocking to your backyard. Kids will love to see who flies by for a visit!
Insect experiments are an excellent way for kids to learn about the natural world. Any number of creepy crawlie bugs are outside your door, in your house or available at the store. Have fun with these 10 experiments.
These fun dinosaur activities for kids are sure to be the center of attention at any party. The projects you will find on the following pages are simple to complete and can be done in a jiffy. Get in touch with your wild side and try some of these dinosaur activities today.
Learn more about turtles and have fun while you do it. Read about easy and interesting turtle crafts that will keep you occupied for hours. Whether or not you've got a turtle at home, you can still enjoy turtles when you participate in our turtle crafts.
Whether kids love bugs or bug out around creepy-crawlies, insect crafts are great fun and can bring out the curiosity in anyone. The craft possibilities are endless. Learn how to get started exploring the insect world with these four crafts.
Fish activities are a perfect way for kids to interact with animals from the sea without getting too wet. Observing these underwater creatures is no small feat, but with some adult help on a few of these projects, it will be like you're right in the water with them.
Whether it's a day at the zoo or an afternoon spent exploring the backyard, kids love learning about animals. From bears to bugs, kids love animals, and they'll love the animal crafts in this article. Find step-by-step directions for great animal crafts.
Kids who are curious about science, animals, or insects will love trying these ant activities. From an easy-to-build ant farm to a set of experiments you can conduct in your own backyard, these activities open up a world of fun and spark a love for learning.
Birds are a delight to spot in nature, with their gorgeous, vivid colors and graceful shapes. The bird craft projects in this article capture some of that beauty with crafts that are not only lovely, but simple and fun to make, too.
Butterfly crafts for kids let kids express their inner artistry through the beauty of nature. Learn nine creative butterfly crafts that are fun, educational and will have your whole family abuzz with activity.
Sculpting a monkey balloon animal for kids isn't as difficult as it looks. You just need to know a few of the basics. Learn the techniques and see pictures on how to make a monkey balloon animal.
They may not be the fastest creatures on the planet, but snails are a fascinating species to study. Whether you are on a camping trip, in a city park or in your own backyard, here are several fun snail activities to teach you about this interesting animal.
The snake activities on the following pages offer a number of fun ways to learn more about these fascinating creatures. You'll also get great craft ideas so that you can make snakes to impress your family and friends.
They're creepy and crawly -- do you have the courage to learn more about spiders in these spider activities? On the following pages, you'll learn spider activities that will teach you more about the bugs themselves and the webs they weave.