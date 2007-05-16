Free Baby Bootie Knitting Patterns

Do you hear the sound of tiny feet pitter-pattering across the floor? Why not knit the cutest little booties to protect those soft little feet and keep them warm?
Here we have two great patterns to choose from: Both are easy to knit and both are the perfect size for babies up to 6 months old. Now you just have to wait for your little one to learn how to walk.
Free Baby's Best Booties Knitting Pattern
These booties are knitted in one single piece and therefore very easy to make.
Free Baby Mary Jane Booties Knitting Pattern
Every girl needs a pair of Mary Janes, so why not make the first pair yourself.
It is not a lie, these are the best booties your baby will ever have -- because they were made by you. Go to the next page for a free pattern.
