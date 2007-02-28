Quilt Gallery

If you love to quilt, you may have felt the frustration of having to choose between hundreds of fabulous quilt projects. If you're overwhelmed from looking at so many different quilt projects, now is the time to sit back and relax. We've chosen 20 of our favorite quilt projects for you to enjoy.

All of the projects in this article make it easy for you to quilt. They all have detailed step-by-step instructions, quilt patterns that can you download as PDFs, and beautiful illustrations or photos. You're sure to fall in love with a quilting project as your browse these pages.

The Wedding Knot Quilted Wall Hanging Pattern makes a lovely keepsake for a deserving couple. Browse through our other wedding quilt patterns to find the right quilting project.

Contents
  1. Baby Blocks Quilt Pattern
  2. Fresh from the Garden Quilt Design
  3. Sunshine Day Quilt Block
  4. Churn Dash Quilt Block
  5. Flying High Quilt Pattern
  6. Honey of a Quilted Wall Hanging Pattern
  7. Friendship Star Variation Quilt Block
  8. Stars and Stripes Forever Quilt Pattern
  9. Penguin Frolic Baby Quilt Pattern
  10. Quilted Wall Flower Hanging Pattern
  11. Our Stars Photo Quilt Pattern
  12. Rooster Table Runner Pattern
  13. Simple Elegant Christmas Trees Quilted Wall Hanging Pattern
  14. Fly Away Ladybug Quilt Block
  15. Starred Beauty Quilt Pattern
  16. Block Leaf Quilt Border Pattern
  17. Sun Ray Quilt Block
  18. Evening Glamour Quilted Purse Pattern
  19. Brightly Blooming Tulips Quilted Pillow Pattern

Baby Blocks Quilt Pattern

Introduce the alphabet to your youngster at an early age with the colorful Baby Blocks Quilt Pattern. Find other baby quilt patterns for your next quilting project.

Fresh from the Garden Quilt Design

Bring the garden inside with the stunning Fresh from the Garden Quilt Design. Check out other quilt designs for your next quilting project.

Sunshine Day Quilt Block

The Sunshine Day Quilt Block is a sunny addition to any quilt design. Use it to make the Sunshine Quilted Wall Hanging Pattern.

Churn Dash Quilt Block

Churn Dash Quilt Block is an Americana quilt block. Check out the Country Cupboards Quilt Design for other great quilting projects.

Flying High Quilt Pattern

Add some whimsy to your next quilting project by making the Flying High Quilt Pattern. This frog pattern uses the Flying High Quilt Block.

Honey of a Quilted Wall Hanging Pattern

Spruce up your kitchen with the Honey of a Quilted Wall Hanging Pattern. Choose this adorable quilted wall hanging pattern as your next quilting project.

Friendship Star Variation Quilt Block

The friendship star variation quilt block is a great addition to any star quilt pattern. Use this one or check out the original friendship star quilt block for your next quilting project.

Stars and Stripes Forever Quilt Pattern

The stars and stripes forever quilt pattern and coaster is a great way to show your patriotic sprit. Choose this or another Americana quilt pattern for your next quilting project.

Penguin Frolic Baby Quilt Pattern

Show your Linux pride by making this adorable Penguin Frolic Baby Quilt. Or, choose another baby quilt pattern for your next quilting project.

Quilted Wall Flower Hanging Pattern

Have fun by making the Quilted Wall Flower Hanging Pattern. This quilted wall hanging pattern uses the My Favorite Flower quilt block.

Our Stars Photo Quilt Pattern

Our Stars Photo Quilt Pattern is a great way to showcase your favorite family photos. This uses the Shooting Star Quilt Block. Choose this for your next quilting project.

Rooster Table Runner Pattern

The Rooster Table Runner Pattern is a great way to decorate a country kitchen. Use the Rooster quilt block to make this delightful quilting project.

Simple Elegant Christmas Trees Quilted Wall Hanging Pattern

Decorate your house this holiday season with the Simple Elegant Christmas Trees Quilted Wall Hanging Pattern. Or, check our other Christmas quilt patterns for your next quilting project.

Fly Away Ladybug Quilt Block

Bring the sweet ladybug inside as a charming quilt block. Make the Fly Away Ladybug Quilt Block as your next quilting project.

Starred Beauty Quilt Pattern

The Starred Beauty Quilt Pattern is a fun one to make and a great one to view. Make this as your next quilting project or choose another star quilt pattern.

Block Leaf Quilt Border Pattern

Finish your quilt design with the Block Leaf Quilt Border Pattern. Browse other quilt border patterns for your next quilting project.

Sun Ray Quilt Block

The Sun Ray Quilt Block is a combination of geomtric shapes. This quilt block is one of the blocks that makes up the Hearts, Bars, and Shooting Stars Quilt Design. Consider this for your next quilting project.

Evening Glamour Quilted Purse Pattern

Craft yourself a beautiful quilted purse pattern, good for use in the day or night. Make the Evening Glamour Quilted Purse Pattern for your next quilting project.

Brightly Blooming Tulips Quilted Pillow Pattern

This quilted pillow pattern is sure to brighten up any room. Make the Brightly Blooming Tulips Quilted Pillow Pattern as your next quilting project.

