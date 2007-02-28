Quilt Gallery

" " ©2007 Publications International, Ltd.

If you love to quilt, you may have felt the frustration of having to choose between hundreds of fabulous quilt projects. If you're overwhelmed from looking at so many different quilt projects, now is the time to sit back and relax. We've chosen 20 of our favorite quilt projects for you to enjoy.

All of the projects in this article make it easy for you to quilt. They all have detailed step-by-step instructions, quilt patterns that can you download as PDFs, and beautiful illustrations or photos. You're sure to fall in love with a quilting project as your browse these pages.

