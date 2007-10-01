" " Make an elephant balloon.

Elephants are always a big hit at the zoo, and now they can be a main attraction at your own house with these elephant activities. The two elephant balloon crafts you can make will have your friends wondering in amazement as to how you did it.

All you need to for elephant activities are a few balloons and air from your lungs. It couldn't be simpler for you to create your own balloon elephants.

Advertisement

Follow the links below to learn about fun elephant activities.

Elephant Balloon

Become a proud pachyderm and show off your elephant balloon to your friends and family.

Elephant Balloon Hat

Your friends will tip their hat to you once you transform an ordinary balloon into an elephant hat.

Keep reading to learn how to twist together your own elephant balloon animal.

For more fun kids crafts and activities, check out:

Take the quiz Track an Elephant Quiz