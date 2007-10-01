Elephant Activities

Make an elephant balloon.
Make an elephant balloon.

Elephants are always a big hit at the zoo, and now they can be a main attraction at your own house with these elephant activities. The two elephant balloon crafts you can make will have your friends wondering in amazement as to how you did it.

All you need to for elephant activities are a few balloons and air from your lungs. It couldn't be simpler for you to create your own balloon elephants.

Advertisement

Follow the links below to learn about fun elephant activities.

Elephant Balloon

Become a proud pachyderm and show off your elephant balloon to your friends and family.

Elephant Balloon Hat

Your friends will tip their hat to you once you transform an ordinary balloon into an elephant hat.

Keep reading to learn how to twist together your own elephant balloon animal.

For more fun kids crafts and activities, check out:

Advertisement

Elephant Balloon

The elephant balloon is an easy craft for kids.
The elephant balloon is an easy craft for kids.

Making balloon animals is a fun activity, and with a little twisting you can make your own elephant balloon.

How to Make an Elephant Balloon:

Step 1: Inflate a balloon, leaving an eight-inch tail.

Advertisement

Step 2: Pinch and twist three round bubbles. Hold the second and third bubbles together and twist-lock.

Step 3: Pinch and twist a two-inch bubble and two round bubbles. Hold the two round bubbles together and twist-lock.

Step 4: Fold the remaining balloon over, pinch, and twist-lock.

Folding the bubbles will create the elephant's ears.
Folding the bubbles will create the elephant's ears.

Step 5: Repeat step four once to make the other ear, being sure to leave a small bubble and a three- to four-inch section of the balloon tail for the head and trunk.

For a variation of your elephant balloon, keep reading to learn how to make a balloon hat.

For more fun kids crafts and activities, check out:

Advertisement

Elephant Balloon Hat

Stand out in a crowd with this elephant balloon hat.
Stand out in a crowd with this elephant balloon hat.

Heads up. Anybody can make balloon animals, but you'll be at the "top" of the list with this elephant balloon hat.

How to Make an Elephant Balloon Hat:

Step 1: Inflate three balloons, leaving a two-inch tail on each.

Advertisement

Step 2: Fold one balloon into a big ring. To fit smaller heads, do not bring the loop end to end. Pull back the ends a few inches for a snug fit. Pinch and twist-lock.

Step 3: Using the twist-lock as the back, wrap the end of the second balloon around the first balloon. Pinch and twist-lock.

Step 4: Bring the end of the second balloon to this twist-lock. Pinch and twist-lock.

Step 5: Repeat steps three and four once on the other side to make the second ear.

Step 6: Inflate a fourth balloon, leaving a two-inch tail.

Step 7: Pinch and twist-lock the end of the balloon to the back twist-lock of the hat.

Step 8: Pinch and twist a bubble one-third down balloon. Bring twist to front of hat. Pinch and twist-lock.

For more fun kids crafts and activities, check out:

Advertisement

Citation

Featured

Advertisement

Loading...