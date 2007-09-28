Your kids are interesting, fun, wonderful people. Butterfly crafts for kids let them know it! By expressing themselves, kids not only learn more about themselves, but also more about the world around them.
Before beginning these butterfly crafts, consider researching butterfly books or exploring the outdoors for inspiration. You and your kids will soon discover there's much to learn and appreciate about nature's most beautiful insect.
Explore the links below to find fun, educational butterfly crafts that will have your whole family abuzz with activity:
Make a gorgeous notebook for family members and friends to share signatures, notes, and ideas.
Build a home for migrating and hibernating butterflies right in your own backyard.
Pin up report cards, photos, and reminders with these fun, fluttery clips.
Celebrate a butterfly's beginnings with these crafty, wiggly-eyed creatures.
Use paper and paint to create stained glass butterflies that shine in the sunlight.
Turn butterflies, ladybugs and dragonflies into great gifts for everyone on your list.
Bring a scene from your garden to life by making this lovely and useful magnet.
Not only is this craft fun to look at, but it makes a lovely jingle, too.
This beautiful butterfly craft is quite quick to make -- either with our pattern, or with one of your own.
Keep reading to learn how to make a special butterfly autograph book for the whole family to share.
