Dog Crafts

This Puppet Puppy Dog Craft is just as fun to make as it is to play with!
Dog crafts encourage you and your kids to switch gears and try making something cool and creative. Relax -- you've been bending your brains all week! These fun dog crafts for kids just might be the break you all need.

You'll find terrific activities for kids and dog lovers of all ages, plus gift ideas for family, friends, and your favorite furry pets. Be careful, though. Some of these dog crafts are so cool your kids may want to keep making more and more of them!

Follow the links below to learn how to make playtime crafts, useful everyday things, and decorative doggie items:

Furry Friend Frames

Paint and decorate a special frame just for Fido's snapshot.

No, No, Fido!

Learn how kids can make a simple shaker to train doggie to behave.

Puppet Puppy

Work with little ones to create a puppet pal, who happens to be a cute pooch!

Puppy Love Painted Nails

Treat your daughters and friends to an adorable painted doggie manicure.

Who Let the Dogs Out?

Make a few new furry friends, including a chenille poodle, chihuahua, and dachshund.

Furry Friend Frames

Use this Furry Friend Frames Dog Craft to make your pooch a star!
In this artistic dog craft, you'll bone up on pet trivia, and decorate a frame to honor your family's furry pal! Each family member can decorate their own furry friend frame, or you can all collaborate on one frame.

Don't know what to do with all those photographic masterpieces your family has taken? Make some fun furry friend frames to display them!

What You'll Need:

  • 4x6-inch wooden frame
  • Paint
  • Paintbrush
  • Glue gun and glue sticks
  • Craft supplies: buttons, ribbon, glitter, sequins, etc.
  • Small charms: carrots, bones, anything that reflects your pet's tastes or character
  • Photo of pet

How to Make a Furry Friends Frame:

Step 1: Paint the frame whatever color you'd like.

Step 2: When the paint is dry, glue on buttons, ribbon, charms of bones, carrots, hearts, or anything else that says something about your pet. (An adult should supervise the glue gun -- it can get very hot!)

Step 3: When the frame is complete, put in the photo of your family pet.

No, No, Fido!

Train your dog to behave with the No, No, Fido! Dog Craft.
Here's a fun dog craft for doggie's owners. Dogs don't like the noise a shaker can makes. They will stop misbehaving if you shake the can whenever you catch them in the act. Gets kids involved in doggie's training, too. It only takes a shake of the can to say, "No, no, Fido!"

What You'll Need:

  • Clean, empty diet shake can
  • 5 pennies
  • Clear packing tape
  • White paper
  • Ruler
  • Scissors
  • Markers
  • Clear tape

How to Make No, No, Fido:

Step 1: Put the pennies in the can. Cover the top of the can with clear packing tape.

Step 2: Cut a 9x4-1/2-inch label out of white paper. Use the markers to decorate the label.

Step 3: Tape one end of the label to the can. Make small rolls of tape, and stick them between the label and the can. Overlap the other end of the label over the first end and tape it down.

Puppet Puppy

The Puppet Puppy Dog Craft is fun to make
Puppet Puppy is a dog craft that stimulates all kinds of creativity -- especially with younger children. Work with your kids to cut out and glue the puppet pieces together, then sit back and watch them become the stars of a puppy puppet show!

What You'll Need:

  • Felt: two 9x12 inches white, 5x6 inches black, 6x8 inches brown, 1-inch square red, 1x3 inches royal blue
  • Poms: 1-1/2-inch beige, 1/2-inch black
  • 2 wiggle eyes, 15mm each
  • Black dimensional paint
  • 2-1/2-inch dog biscuit

How to Make a Puppet Puppy:

Step 1: Draw, trace, and cut out the following: two bodies from white felt; tail and two ears from black felt; eight spots from brown felt; knot and tongue from red felt; and tie from blue felt.

Draw and cut out all the puppet pieces. You'll need: two bodies, two ears, a tail, tongue, and bow tie, and eight spots.
Step 2: For puppet front, use craft glue to glue ears to sides of puppy's head. Glue five spots to puppy according to the finished photograph (see top of page). For back, glue the tail to the middle bottom. Then glue the side spots on the opposite sides that you glued on front. Glue last spot above tail.

Step 3: For muzzle, glue 1-1/2-inch pom to middle of puppy's face. Glue 1/2-inch pom to top front of muzzle for nose. Glue straight end of tongue into the lower side of muzzle pom. Glue wiggle eyes to face just above muzzle. Glue knot to center of bow tie. Glue bow tie just below tongue.

Step 4: To assemble puppet, use glue gun (set on low). Match up front and

back pieces (make sure the decorated sides face outward). Lift up puppet front. Apply line of glue a few inches at a time around edge of puppet; replace puppy front. Be sure to leave bottom open.

Step 5: Squeeze-paint black paw lines on left paw; let dry. Glue dog biscuit into puppy's right paw.

Puppy Love Painted Nails

Show your puppy love with a creative manicure.
If your kids love puppies, they'll love a dog craft the lets them show it -- right on their fingertips. Grab your nail polish, acrylic paints, and brushes, as well as a few friends for help. You're all on your way to the coolest manicure you've ever seen. Ready, set, paint!

What You'll Need:

  • Nail polish or acrylic paints in light brown, black, and pink
  • Small paintbrushes
  • Toothpicks

How to Paint Puppy Love Nails:Step 1: Paint nails any color. Let dry.

Step 2: Using light brown paint, paint a pear shape in the center of the nail. Let dry. This will be the puppy's head.

Step 3: Using black paint, paint an arch on each side of the puppy's head. These are the puppy's ears.

Paint your nails with puppy faces,
Step 4: Using black paint, paint 2 dots at the top of the head (eyes), a larger dot in the center (nose), and a smiling mouth under the nose.

Step 5: Using black paint and a toothpick, paint several tiny dots on each side of the nose.

Step 6: Using pink paint, paint a half-circle tongue under the puppy's mouth. Now you have a perfectly poochy manicure!

Who Let the Dogs Out?

The Who Let the Dogs Out? Dog Craft is a kennel full of fun!
There's no need to keep a leash on these puppies: Let these darling dog crafts out where everyone can see them! You'll learn how to make a poodle, chihuahua, and dachshund. Which pooch will be your child's favorite?

Princess the Poodle

Learn to make this cute and fuzzy
What You'll Need:

  • 2 black poms, 1-1/2 inches each
  • Glue
  • 1 black pom, 1 inch
  • 1 black chenille stem, 15mm
  • Scissors
  • 6 black poms, 1/2 inch each
  • 1 black chenille stem, 3mm
  • 1 black pom, 5mm
  • 2 wiggle eyes, 6mm each
  • Pink felt
  • Pink satin ribbon, 4mm

How to Make Princess the Poodle:

Step 1: Glue the two 1-1/2-inch poms together to create the poodle's body. Glue the 1-inch pom to one end.

Stand the poodle body up like a snowman and
Step 2: Cut two 2-inch pieces from the 15mm black stem. Stand the poodle's body up like a snowman, with the 1-inch pom on top, and glue both pieces to the center of the middle pom. These are the poodle's front legs.

Step 3: Glue a 1/2-inch pom to the bottom of each leg to create the front feet. Also, glue a 1/2-inch pom to both sides of the bottom 1-1/2-inch pom to create hind feet.

Glue poms to create the front and hind feet.
Step 4: Cut four 1/2-inch pieces from the 3mm chenille stem; bend each piece in half to form a U. Glue these to the front of each of the 4 feet, even with the bottom of the feet, with the open ends facing in.

Cut four 1/2-inch pieces of 3mm chenille stem, bending each piece in half to form a U. Glue these to the front of each of the 4 feet.
Step 5: Cut a 1/2-inch piece from the 15mm stem. Glue it to the back of the poodle to create a tail. Glue a 1/2-inch pom to the end of this tail.

Step 6: Glue the last 1/2-inch pom to the front of the head to create a snout, and glue the 5mm pom to the top of the snout. Glue the wiggle eyes above the snout.

Step 7: Next, cut a small tongue out of pink felt, and glue it to the underside of the snout.

Step 8: For the ears, cut two 2-inch pieces from the 15mm chenille stem, bend each into a teardrop shape, and pinch the ends together. Glue them to opposite sides of the poodle's head.

Glue on the tongue, ears and pink satin bows to complete the poodle's look.
Step 9: Finally, cut another 2-inch piece from the 15mm stem. Roll it into a tight, flat spiral, and glue it to the top of the poodle's head. Glue tiny pink satin bows above the poodle's ears to complete the look!

Chubby the Chihuahua

The Chubby the Chihuahua Dog Craft
What You'll Need:

  • 2 tan poms, 1-1/2 inches each
  • Glue
  • 2 tan bump chenille stems
  • Scissors
  • 1 tan pom, 10mm
  • 1 black pom, 5mm
  • 2 wiggle eyes, 5mm each

How to Make Chubby the Chihuahua:

Step 1: Glue the two 1-1/2-inch poms together to create the chihuahua's head and body.

Glue the front legs to the top of the bottom pom and bend up the tips to make feet.
Step 2: Cut 1 bump from the tan bump chenille stem; cut this bump in half to create 2 equal pieces, each about 1 inch long. These will be the front legs.

Glue them to the front of one of the 1-1/2-inch poms, about 1/4 inch apart, with the thick ends at the top. Bend up the tips of the legs to create feet.

Glue the back legs to the bottom of the pom with the thin ends pointing up.
Step 3: Cut another bump from the tan bump chenille stem, and cut it in half. Glue each half to the sides of the bottom pom with the thin ends pointing to the front to create back legs. Bend the thin tips up.

Step 4: Cut another bump from the tan bump chenille stem, and cut it in half. Discard one half. Glue the thick end on the back of the bottom pom; let dry. Bend the tip of this tail up in a gentle curve.

Step 5: Glue the 10mm tan pom to the chihuahua's head to make a snout, and glue the black pom to it. Glue the wiggle eyes above the snout.

Glue on the snout, wiggle eyes, and ears -- pointy side up.
Step 6: Cut 2 separate bumps from the remaining bump chenille stem. Bend each bump into a teardrop, and pinch the ends together to create ears. Glue the ears, pointy side up, to the top pom.

Dinky the Dachshund

The Dinky the Dachshund Dog Craft will round out your crafty kennel.
What You'll Need:

  • 2 brown poms, 1-1/2 inches each
  • Glue
  • 1 brown pom, 1 inch
  • 1 brown pom, 1/2 inch
  • 1 black pom, 5mm
  • 2 wiggle eyes, 6mm each
  • Pink felt
  • Scissors
  • 2 brown bump chenille stems
  • 4 brown poms, 7mm each

How to Make Dinky the Dachshund:

Step 1: Glue the two 1-1/2-inch poms together to create the dachshund's body.

Step 2: Glue the 1-inch pom to the front of the body to create a head. Add a snout and nose by gluing the 1/2-inch pom to the front of the head, then gluing the 5mm pom to the 1/2-inch pom. Glue the wiggle eyes above the snout.

Step 3: Cut a small tongue out of pink felt, and glue it to the bottom of the 1/2-inch pom.

Pinch each bump into a teardrop shape to form the doggie ears.
Step 4: Cut 2 bumps from a brown bump chenille stem. Bend each bump into a teardrop, and pinch the ends together, forming ears. Glue the ears directly across from each other on the 1-inch pom, with the face between them.

Let the legs dry, then bend each up and attach a pom at the tip.
Step 5: Cut 2 bumps from the remaining brown chenille stem, and cut each bump in half. Glue the thick end of each piece to the body, as shown, to form the dog's legs. Let dry, then bend the thin tip of each leg up. Glue a 7mm pom to the top of each bend.

Bend the chenille stem into a slight curve and glue the thick end to the back to make a tail.
Step 6: Cut a bump from the remainder of the brown chenille stem, and cut it in half. Discard 1 half, and bend the other into a slight curve. Glue the thick end to the back of the doggie to form a tail.

ABOUT THE CRAFT DESIGNERS:

Puppet Puppy by Cindy Groom Harry and Staff

Puppy Love by Shari Finger and Susan Tumblety

