Who Let the Dogs Out?

The Who Let the Dogs Out? Dog Craft is a kennel full of fun!

There's no need to keep a leash on these puppies: Let these darling dog crafts out where everyone can see them! You'll learn how to make a poodle, chihuahua, and dachshund. Which pooch will be your child's favorite?

Princess the Poodle

" " Learn to make this cute and fuzzy

What You'll Need:

2 black poms, 1-1/2 inches each

Glue

1 black pom, 1 inch

1 black chenille stem, 15mm

Scissors

6 black poms, 1/2 inch each

1 black chenille stem, 3mm

1 black pom, 5mm

2 wiggle eyes, 6mm each

Pink felt

Pink satin ribbon, 4mm

How to Make Princess the Poodle:

Step 1: Glue the two 1-1/2-inch poms together to create the poodle's body. Glue the 1-inch pom to one end.

" " Stand the poodle body up like a snowman and

Step 2: Cut two 2-inch pieces from the 15mm black stem. Stand the poodle's body up like a snowman, with the 1-inch pom on top, and glue both pieces to the center of the middle pom. These are the poodle's front legs.

Step 3: Glue a 1/2-inch pom to the bottom of each leg to create the front feet. Also, glue a 1/2-inch pom to both sides of the bottom 1-1/2-inch pom to create hind feet.

" " Glue poms to create the front and hind feet.

Step 4: Cut four 1/2-inch pieces from the 3mm chenille stem; bend each piece in half to form a U. Glue these to the front of each of the 4 feet, even with the bottom of the feet, with the open ends facing in.

" " Cut four 1/2-inch pieces of 3mm chenille stem, bending each piece in half to form a U. Glue these to the front of each of the 4 feet.

Step 5: Cut a 1/2-inch piece from the 15mm stem. Glue it to the back of the poodle to create a tail. Glue a 1/2-inch pom to the end of this tail.

Step 6: Glue the last 1/2-inch pom to the front of the head to create a snout, and glue the 5mm pom to the top of the snout. Glue the wiggle eyes above the snout.

Step 7: Next, cut a small tongue out of pink felt, and glue it to the underside of the snout.

Step 8: For the ears, cut two 2-inch pieces from the 15mm chenille stem, bend each into a teardrop shape, and pinch the ends together. Glue them to opposite sides of the poodle's head.

" " Glue on the tongue, ears and pink satin bows to complete the poodle's look.

Step 9: Finally, cut another 2-inch piece from the 15mm stem. Roll it into a tight, flat spiral, and glue it to the top of the poodle's head. Glue tiny pink satin bows above the poodle's ears to complete the look!

Chubby the Chihuahua

" " The Chubby the Chihuahua Dog Craft

What You'll Need:

2 tan poms, 1-1/2 inches each

Glue

2 tan bump chenille stems

Scissors

1 tan pom, 10mm

1 black pom, 5mm

2 wiggle eyes, 5mm each

How to Make Chubby the Chihuahua:

Step 1: Glue the two 1-1/2-inch poms together to create the chihuahua's head and body.

" " Glue the front legs to the top of the bottom pom and bend up the tips to make feet.

Step 2: Cut 1 bump from the tan bump chenille stem; cut this bump in half to create 2 equal pieces, each about 1 inch long. These will be the front legs.

Glue them to the front of one of the 1-1/2-inch poms, about 1/4 inch apart, with the thick ends at the top. Bend up the tips of the legs to create feet.

" " Glue the back legs to the bottom of the pom with the thin ends pointing up.

Step 3: Cut another bump from the tan bump chenille stem, and cut it in half. Glue each half to the sides of the bottom pom with the thin ends pointing to the front to create back legs. Bend the thin tips up.

Step 4: Cut another bump from the tan bump chenille stem, and cut it in half. Discard one half. Glue the thick end on the back of the bottom pom; let dry. Bend the tip of this tail up in a gentle curve.

Step 5: Glue the 10mm tan pom to the chihuahua's head to make a snout, and glue the black pom to it. Glue the wiggle eyes above the snout.

" " Glue on the snout, wiggle eyes, and ears -- pointy side up.

Step 6: Cut 2 separate bumps from the remaining bump chenille stem. Bend each bump into a teardrop, and pinch the ends together to create ears. Glue the ears, pointy side up, to the top pom.

Dinky the Dachshund

" " The Dinky the Dachshund Dog Craft will round out your crafty kennel.

What You'll Need:

2 brown poms, 1-1/2 inches each

Glue

1 brown pom, 1 inch

1 brown pom, 1/2 inch

1 black pom, 5mm

2 wiggle eyes, 6mm each

Pink felt

Scissors

2 brown bump chenille stems

4 brown poms, 7mm each

How to Make Dinky the Dachshund:

Step 1: Glue the two 1-1/2-inch poms together to create the dachshund's body.

Step 2: Glue the 1-inch pom to the front of the body to create a head. Add a snout and nose by gluing the 1/2-inch pom to the front of the head, then gluing the 5mm pom to the 1/2-inch pom. Glue the wiggle eyes above the snout.

Step 3: Cut a small tongue out of pink felt, and glue it to the bottom of the 1/2-inch pom.

" " Pinch each bump into a teardrop shape to form the doggie ears.

Step 4: Cut 2 bumps from a brown bump chenille stem. Bend each bump into a teardrop, and pinch the ends together, forming ears. Glue the ears directly across from each other on the 1-inch pom, with the face between them.

" " Let the legs dry, then bend each up and attach a pom at the tip.

Step 5: Cut 2 bumps from the remaining brown chenille stem, and cut each bump in half. Glue the thick end of each piece to the body, as shown, to form the dog's legs. Let dry, then bend the thin tip of each leg up. Glue a 7mm pom to the top of each bend.

" " Bend the chenille stem into a slight curve and glue the thick end to the back to make a tail.

Step 6: Cut a bump from the remainder of the brown chenille stem, and cut it in half. Discard 1 half, and bend the other into a slight curve. Glue the thick end to the back of the doggie to form a tail.

