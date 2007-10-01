There's no need to keep a leash on these puppies: Let these darling dog crafts out where everyone can see them! You'll learn how to make a poodle, chihuahua, and dachshund. Which pooch will be your child's favorite?
Princess the Poodle
What You'll Need:
- 2 black poms, 1-1/2 inches each
- Glue
- 1 black pom, 1 inch
- 1 black chenille stem, 15mm
- Scissors
- 6 black poms, 1/2 inch each
- 1 black chenille stem, 3mm
- 1 black pom, 5mm
- 2 wiggle eyes, 6mm each
- Pink felt
- Pink satin ribbon, 4mm
How to Make Princess the Poodle:
Step 1: Glue the two 1-1/2-inch poms together to create the poodle's body. Glue the 1-inch pom to one end.
Step 2: Cut two 2-inch pieces from the 15mm black stem. Stand the poodle's body up like a snowman, with the 1-inch pom on top, and glue both pieces to the center of the middle pom. These are the poodle's front legs.
Step 3: Glue a 1/2-inch pom to the bottom of each leg to create the front feet. Also, glue a 1/2-inch pom to both sides of the bottom 1-1/2-inch pom to create hind feet.
Step 4: Cut four 1/2-inch pieces from the 3mm chenille stem; bend each piece in half to form a U. Glue these to the front of each of the 4 feet, even with the bottom of the feet, with the open ends facing in.
Step 5: Cut a 1/2-inch piece from the 15mm stem. Glue it to the back of the poodle to create a tail. Glue a 1/2-inch pom to the end of this tail.
Step 6: Glue the last 1/2-inch pom to the front of the head to create a snout, and glue the 5mm pom to the top of the snout. Glue the wiggle eyes above the snout.
Step 7: Next, cut a small tongue out of pink felt, and glue it to the underside of the snout.
Step 8: For the ears, cut two 2-inch pieces from the 15mm chenille stem, bend each into a teardrop shape, and pinch the ends together. Glue them to opposite sides of the poodle's head.
Step 9: Finally, cut another 2-inch piece from the 15mm stem. Roll it into a tight, flat spiral, and glue it to the top of the poodle's head. Glue tiny pink satin bows above the poodle's ears to complete the look!
Chubby the Chihuahua
What You'll Need:
- 2 tan poms, 1-1/2 inches each
- Glue
- 2 tan bump chenille stems
- Scissors
- 1 tan pom, 10mm
- 1 black pom, 5mm
- 2 wiggle eyes, 5mm each
How to Make Chubby the Chihuahua:
Step 1: Glue the two 1-1/2-inch poms together to create the chihuahua's head and body.
Step 2: Cut 1 bump from the tan bump chenille stem; cut this bump in half to create 2 equal pieces, each about 1 inch long. These will be the front legs.
Glue them to the front of one of the 1-1/2-inch poms, about 1/4 inch apart, with the thick ends at the top. Bend up the tips of the legs to create feet.
Step 3: Cut another bump from the tan bump chenille stem, and cut it in half. Glue each half to the sides of the bottom pom with the thin ends pointing to the front to create back legs. Bend the thin tips up.
Step 4: Cut another bump from the tan bump chenille stem, and cut it in half. Discard one half. Glue the thick end on the back of the bottom pom; let dry. Bend the tip of this tail up in a gentle curve.
Step 5: Glue the 10mm tan pom to the chihuahua's head to make a snout, and glue the black pom to it. Glue the wiggle eyes above the snout.
Step 6: Cut 2 separate bumps from the remaining bump chenille stem. Bend each bump into a teardrop, and pinch the ends together to create ears. Glue the ears, pointy side up, to the top pom.
Dinky the Dachshund
What You'll Need:
- 2 brown poms, 1-1/2 inches each
- Glue
- 1 brown pom, 1 inch
- 1 brown pom, 1/2 inch
- 1 black pom, 5mm
- 2 wiggle eyes, 6mm each
- Pink felt
- Scissors
- 2 brown bump chenille stems
- 4 brown poms, 7mm each
How to Make Dinky the Dachshund:
Step 1: Glue the two 1-1/2-inch poms together to create the dachshund's body.
Step 2: Glue the 1-inch pom to the front of the body to create a head. Add a snout and nose by gluing the 1/2-inch pom to the front of the head, then gluing the 5mm pom to the 1/2-inch pom. Glue the wiggle eyes above the snout.
Step 3: Cut a small tongue out of pink felt, and glue it to the bottom of the 1/2-inch pom.
Step 4: Cut 2 bumps from a brown bump chenille stem. Bend each bump into a teardrop, and pinch the ends together, forming ears. Glue the ears directly across from each other on the 1-inch pom, with the face between them.
Step 5: Cut 2 bumps from the remaining brown chenille stem, and cut each bump in half. Glue the thick end of each piece to the body, as shown, to form the dog's legs. Let dry, then bend the thin tip of each leg up. Glue a 7mm pom to the top of each bend.
Step 6: Cut a bump from the remainder of the brown chenille stem, and cut it in half. Discard 1 half, and bend the other into a slight curve. Glue the thick end to the back of the doggie to form a tail.
ABOUT THE CRAFT DESIGNERS:
Puppet Puppy by Cindy Groom Harry and Staff
Puppy Love by Shari Finger and Susan Tumblety