Bead Crafts
These bead crafts articles contain dozens of fun bead crafts for kids. Help your child learn to make beaded jewelry and other decorative crafts.
Crafty Animal Projects for Kids
How to Make Oobleck
How to Make Elephant Toothpaste
How to Make Slime
How to Make Gel Candles
Saponification: The Science Behind Soap-Making
How to Make an Apron
How to Draw Impossible Shapes
How to Draw a Woman in a Bathing Suit in 5 Steps
How to Draw a Woman in an Oversized Sweater in 5 Steps
9 Uses for Leftover Holiday Wrapping Paper
How to Make Sugar Skulls for Day of the Dead
Valentine Craft Ideas for Kids
Chalk Paint Is a Do-it-yourself Superstar
Kid-Friendly Homemade Valentine Ideas
At-Home Craft Projects Kids Will Love
How to Make a Baby Blanket
Free Baby Bootie Knitting Patterns
Free Knitting Patterns for Beginners
Crafting Nature Prints and Collages
Tree Crafts for Kids
Nature Projects for Kids
Paper-mache: Puppets, Piñatas and Bowls Anyone Can Make
How to Make a Quilt Rack
Quilt Gallery
Easy Quilt Patterns
9 Ways to Upcycle Your Wine Corks
How to Make Jewelry From Recycled Materials
How to Make a House Out of Popsicle Sticks
How to Make a Snowman
Crafting a Windsock
Durable, Waterproof and Warm: Felted Wool Mittens from Old Sweaters
Make a Dr. Who Scarf
Learn More
Make anyone feel like the queen for the day with this easy craft. Learn to make a beaded crown for dressing up or giving gifts.
A beaded bookmark is easy to make and is a great gift idea for friends and family. Learn how to make a beaded bookmark and reward yourself for reading with a special bookmark all your own.
Bright, beautiful beads are a favorite for crafts and jewelry, and imagine the options when you create them yourself! Learn how to make beads here.
Advertisement
Add pizazz to jackets, luggage, and more when you make these easy and colorful beaded zipper pulls. Get detailed directions here.
In this article, learn how to make beaded hair barrettes by using beads and a basic tool or two. Learn more about how to make beaded hair barrettes.
Learn how to make beaded bike streamers to add a swirl of color to any bike. Kids will love making their bike different from everyone else's.
Learn how to make dazzling beaded purses that can hold everything from lip gloss to school books. Learn more about how to make beaded purses.
Advertisement
In this article, kids will learn how to make beaded headbands with fun names like zigzag and halo. Learn more about how to make beaded headbands.
Kids can learn how to make beaded hair accessories with our easy instructions and illustrations. Learn more about how to make beaded hair accessories.
A handmade beaded bracelet is a stylish and simple accessory as well as a perfect gift for a friend. Learn how to make handmade beaded bracelets.
Beaded earrings are simple to make and a great way to express your personality. Learn how to make beaded earrings, a fun craft for kids of all ages.
Advertisement
Beaded jewelry is stylish, simple to make, and fun to wear. Learn how to make beaded jewelry including necklaces and bracelets.
Handmade beaded necklaces are easy to make and a great accompaniment to any outfit. Learn how to make a variety of beaded necklaces in this article.
Beaded pins are fun and easy to make and add a touch of panache to any outfit. Learn how to make handmade beaded pins, a great craft for kids.
Learn how to make hip and stylish beaded rings that look like bees and ladybugs. Learn how to make beaded rings, a fun craft for kids.
Advertisement
Colorful beaded key chains in assorted shapes are easy for kids to make with our step-by-step instructions. Learn how to make beaded key chains here.