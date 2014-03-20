Bead Crafts

These bead crafts articles contain dozens of fun bead crafts for kids. Help your child learn to make beaded jewelry and other decorative crafts.

Beaded Crown
Make anyone feel like the queen for the day with this easy craft. Learn to make a beaded crown for dressing up or giving gifts.

How to Make a Beaded Bookmark
A beaded bookmark is easy to make and is a great gift idea for friends and family. Learn how to make a beaded bookmark and reward yourself for reading with a special bookmark all your own.

By the Editors of Publications International, Ltd.

How to Make Beads
Bright, beautiful beads are a favorite for crafts and jewelry, and imagine the options when you create them yourself! Learn how to make beads here.

By the Editors of Publications International, Ltd.

How to Make Beaded Zipper Pulls
Add pizazz to jackets, luggage, and more when you make these easy and colorful beaded zipper pulls. Get detailed directions here.

By the Editors of Publications International, Ltd.

How to Make Beaded Hair Barrettes
In this article, learn how to make beaded hair barrettes by using beads and a basic tool or two. Learn more about how to make beaded hair barrettes.

By the Editors of Publications International, Ltd.

How to Make Beaded Bike Streamers
Learn how to make beaded bike streamers to add a swirl of color to any bike. Kids will love making their bike different from everyone else's.

By the Editors of Publications International, Ltd.

How to Make Beaded Purses
Learn how to make dazzling beaded purses that can hold everything from lip gloss to school books. Learn more about how to make beaded purses.

By the Editors of Publications International, Ltd.

How to Make Beaded Headbands
In this article, kids will learn how to make beaded headbands with fun names like zigzag and halo. Learn more about how to make beaded headbands.

By the Editors of Publications International, Ltd.

How to Make Beaded Hair Accessories
Kids can learn how to make beaded hair accessories with our easy instructions and illustrations. Learn more about how to make beaded hair accessories.

By the Editors of Publications International, Ltd.

How to Make Beaded Bracelets
A handmade beaded bracelet is a stylish and simple accessory as well as a perfect gift for a friend. Learn how to make handmade beaded bracelets.

By the Editors of Publications International, Ltd.

How to Make Beaded Earrings
Beaded earrings are simple to make and a great way to express your personality. Learn how to make beaded earrings, a fun craft for kids of all ages.

By the Editors of Publications International, Ltd.

How to Make Beaded Jewelry
Beaded jewelry is stylish, simple to make, and fun to wear. Learn how to make beaded jewelry including necklaces and bracelets.

By the Editors of Publications International, Ltd.

How to Make Beaded Necklaces
Handmade beaded necklaces are easy to make and a great accompaniment to any outfit. Learn how to make a variety of beaded necklaces in this article.

By the Editors of Publications International, Ltd.

How to Make Beaded Pins
Beaded pins are fun and easy to make and add a touch of panache to any outfit. Learn how to make handmade beaded pins, a great craft for kids.

By the Editors of Publications International, Ltd.

How to Make Beaded Rings
Learn how to make hip and stylish beaded rings that look like bees and ladybugs. Learn how to make beaded rings, a fun craft for kids.

By the Editors of Publications International, Ltd.

How to Make Beaded Key Chains
Colorful beaded key chains in assorted shapes are easy for kids to make with our step-by-step instructions. Learn how to make beaded key chains here.

By the Editors of Publications International, Ltd.