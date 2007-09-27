Cat Crafts

" " Make your very own adorable balloon kitty.

Sculpting a cat balloon is entertaining for both the sculptor and the audience. And while balloon sculpting looks hard, it's really easy. All you need to know is a few of the basics.

After you have the skill to pinch and twist some bubbles and to twist-lock those bubbles together, you can sculpt your own adorable cat balloon. Be sure to read the safety tips before you get started.

Advertisement

Safety Tips

1. Always stretch the balloon before attempting to inflate.

Stretching the balloon weakens the wall of the balloon enough to make it easier to inflate.

This can be very important when you consider that it may pop while you are inflating it.

2. Always inflate at a downward angle.

Balloons that pop while you are inflating them can be dangerous, not only to the balloon sculptor but to others in the audience.

Inflating the balloon at a downward angle can lessen the risk that a piece of the popped balloon will hit someone in the face.

3. Expect balloons to pop.

If there is one truth about balloons (especially pencil balloons), it is that they pop, and when you least expect it. The sting of a popped pencil balloon is worse than the sting of a snapped rubber band.

You should be especially careful to avoid having a balloon hit you in the eves. Be ready to turn your head quickly should a balloon pop. You can keep your hands open while inflating, which helps mask part of your face.

Do not put an inflated balloon in your mouth. And, always ask people in the audience to stand a safe distance when you are sculpting. Anticipation is your best defense.

4. Supervise children.

An adult should always be present and supervise children, whether they are playing with the balloons or are learning how to twist them. Inhaling a rubber balloon can be deadly.

Never allow children under 3 years old to put balloons (inflated, un-inflated, or popped) in their mouths. Any broken pieces of a balloon should he discarded immediately.

HOW TO MAKE A CAT BALLOON:

Step 1: Begin by inflating a balloon, leaving a 5-inch tail.

Step 2: Pinch and twist three round bubbles and a 2-inch bubble.

Step 3: Hold the 2-inch bubble and the second and third round bubbles together and twist-lock.

" " Make sure your cat has a long tail.

Step 4: Pinch and twist two round bubbles and a 2-inch bubble. Repeat step 3 once.

Step 5: Pinch and twist a round bubble.

Step 6: Hold this bubble and the first bubble together. Pull the tied neck of balloon around through this junction, as shown.

Step 7: Pinch and twist a 1-inch bubble.

Step 8: Place the twist back through the middle (the eyes).

Step 9: Turn the three joined bubbles so one faces up and two face down. This twist-locks the last bubble into place.

Step 10: Of the four round bubbles across the face, ear-twist the end bubbles.

You now have the Cat's completed head:

" " The finished head of your cat balloon.

Step 11: Pinch and twist three round bubbles.

Step 12: Hold the second and third bubbles together and twist-lock.

Step 13: Pinch and twist a 2-inch bubble and two round bubbles.

Step 14: Hold the two round bubbles together and twist-lock.

Ta-Da! You are now finished making your very own cat balloon.

Continue reading to learn how to make a kitty corner for your sleepy cat.

For more fun activities and crafts, check out: