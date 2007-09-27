Cat Crafts

A fun cat balloon figure
Feel like getting in touch with your feline side? Why not work on these cat crafts with your friends and family.

They are fun to do and will not take up a lot of time.

Follow the links below to learn more about how to make your own cat crafts:

Cat Balloon Craft

Surprise your friends by making a cat balloon figure in front of their eyes. They are sure to be amazed.

Cat Bed Craft

Make your cat a bed for when he's sleepy and tired after a full day of playing.

Cat and Mouse

Keep your cat busy with this easily made mouse.

It will keep him on the run for hours and hours.

Catnip Toy Craft

Gather some basic craft-making essentials and make your kitty a toy filled with catnip he is sure to enjoy.

Kitty-Cat Face

This kitty face is fun to make, and pretty too.

Ms. Kitty

With her finest gems and her tail curled up, Ms. Kitty is all ready for a party!

Cat Balloon

Make your very own adorable balloon kitty.
Sculpting a cat balloon is entertaining for both the sculptor and the audience. And while balloon sculpting looks hard, it's really easy. All you need to know is a few of the basics.

After you have the skill to pinch and twist some bubbles and to twist-lock those bubbles together, you can sculpt your own adorable cat balloon. Be sure to read the safety tips before you get started.

Safety Tips

1. Always stretch the balloon before attempting to inflate.

Stretching the balloon weakens the wall of the balloon enough to make it easier to inflate.

This can be very important when you consider that it may pop while you are inflating it.

2. Always inflate at a downward angle.

Balloons that pop while you are inflating them can be dangerous, not only to the balloon sculptor but to others in the audience.

Inflating the balloon at a downward angle can lessen the risk that a piece of the popped balloon will hit someone in the face.

3. Expect balloons to pop.

If there is one truth about balloons (especially pencil balloons), it is that they pop, and when you least expect it. The sting of a popped pencil balloon is worse than the sting of a snapped rubber band.

You should be especially careful to avoid having a balloon hit you in the eves. Be ready to turn your head quickly should a balloon pop. You can keep your hands open while inflating, which helps mask part of your face.

Do not put an inflated balloon in your mouth. And, always ask people in the audience to stand a safe distance when you are sculpting. Anticipation is your best defense.

4. Supervise children.

An adult should always be present and supervise children, whether they are playing with the balloons or are learning how to twist them. Inhaling a rubber balloon can be deadly.

Never allow children under 3 years old to put balloons (inflated, un-inflated, or popped) in their mouths. Any broken pieces of a balloon should he discarded immediately.

HOW TO MAKE A CAT BALLOON:

Step 1: Begin by inflating a balloon, leaving a 5-inch tail.

Step 2: Pinch and twist three round bubbles and a 2-inch bubble.

Step 3: Hold the 2-inch bubble and the second and third round bubbles together and twist-lock.

Make sure your cat has a long tail.
Step 4: Pinch and twist two round bubbles and a 2-inch bubble. Repeat step 3 once.

Step 5: Pinch and twist a round bubble.

Step 6: Hold this bubble and the first bubble together. Pull the tied neck of balloon around through this junction, as shown.

Step 7: Pinch and twist a 1-inch bubble.

Step 8: Place the twist back through the middle (the eyes).

Step 9: Turn the three joined bubbles so one faces up and two face down. This twist-locks the last bubble into place.

Step 10: Of the four round bubbles across the face, ear-twist the end bubbles.

You now have the Cat's completed head:

The finished head of your cat balloon.
Step 11: Pinch and twist three round bubbles.

Step 12: Hold the second and third bubbles together and twist-lock.

Step 13: Pinch and twist a 2-inch bubble and two round bubbles.

Step 14: Hold the two round bubbles together and twist-lock.

Ta-Da! You are now finished making your very own cat balloon.

Continue reading to learn how to make a kitty corner for your sleepy cat.

Cat Bed Craft

Give your outdoor cats a warm and snuggly cat bed for curling up. Many cats prefer spending time outdoors. If you have a kitty friend that lives for wide-open spaces, why not make a cat bed craft for those sleepier times?

Does your cat have a favorite spot under the rose bush? Does she sleep on the back porch in the sun? Make a mental note of where your cat snoozes. Now, ask your parents for old newspapers, an old blanket, and a needle and thread.

What You'll Need:

  • Old blankets
  • Newspaper "stuffing"
  • Safe scissors
  • Needle and thread

Cut two pieces of the blanket into heart shapes about three feet across and three feet tall. Stitch one side of the heart together at the edges to make a pillow, stuff it with newspapers, then sew up the remaining half at the edges. Then, put your cat's new special pillow in its favorite spot.

Continue reading to find out more about the following project, a mouse your cat is sure to love.

Cat and Mouse

Your very own handmade mouse
Make the cat and mouse craft out of felt. It's an easy craft to make, and will keep your cat busy over and over again.

What You'll Need:

  • Scrap paper
  • Felt scraps
  • Scissors
  • Yarn
  • Yarn needle
  • Black marker
  • Catnip

How To Make Cat and Mouse:

Step 1: On the paper, draw a small hill shape about 2 inches high and 2 inches wide, with a straight line at the bottom.

Step 2: Cut it out, and use it as a pattern to cut out 2 pieces of felt.

Step 3: Match up the 2 pieces of felt and stitch them together around the outside top curve.

Step 4: Stuff the mouse with catnip until it's plump. Stitch the bottom edge closed. Draw in the eyes, one on either side of the seam.

Step 5: Cut out 2 circles of felt that are 1 inch wide. These are the ears. Sew them on, just above and slightly to the side of each eye. Use a few tight stitches on part of the ear nearest the eye. Let the other side remain loose.

Step 6: Draw on a nose and whiskers with the marker. Sew a yarn tail on the other end.

Does a toy for your little kitty sound interesting? Continue to the next page and learn more about how to make this craft.

Catnip Toy Craft

Cats go crazy for this catnip toy craft, whether it's still growing or made into a toy.

What You'll Need:

  • Felt
  • Scissors
  • Pen
  • Needle
  • Thread
  • Catnip

Catnip is an herb that you can buy at a plant nursery and grow in a pot or garden. Cats love to play in it and eat it. Don't just make toys out of catnip -- plant some in a place where a cat can enjoy it.

How To Make Your Catnip Toy:

Step 1: Cut a piece of felt into an interesting shape, such as a mouse.

Step 2: Lay the shape on another piece of felt and trace around it. Cut out your tracing to make a second shape that's exactly the same as the first.

Step 3: Use a needle and thread to sew the two pieces of felt together, but leave a small opening.

Step 4: Stuff the toy with catnip, then sew it shut.

On the next page you'll learn to make a kitty-cat face craft using an egg carton and paper plate.

Kitty-Cat Face

This kitty-cat face craft looks warm and expressive.
This kitty-cat face is fun to make, and it's pretty, too. This craft will keep your child occupied and delighted.

What You'll Need:

  • Animal-shape paper plate
  • Yellow acrylic paint
  • Yellow foam egg carton
  • 6 cotton balls
  • Orange pom
  • 2 purple sparkle chenille stems
  • Glitter glue: purple, green, pink, silver
  • Small piece black chenille stem
  • Paintbrush
  • Scissors
  • Masking tape
  • Craft glue

How To Make a Kitty-Cat Face:

Step 1: Paint the back of the plate yellow; let dry.

Use masking tape to keep the cotton balls in place.
Step 2: Cut 2 egg cups from the outside edge of an egg carton, leaving the connecting piece between them intact. Place a cotton ball inside each cup and tape over it with masking tape so you will have a better surface to glue to the plate. Glue to the center of the plate with the rounded edge toward the "paws."

Step 3: Cut 4 more cups from the egg carton; discard the rest. Cut the bottom of 2 cups into pointy eye shapes, place a cotton ball inside each and tape over it, and glue the eyes to the plate.

Step 4: Cut the last 2 cups into ears, tape cotton balls inside, and glue them to the rim of the plate, cotton side down. Let all glue dry.

Step 5: Glue a pom between the 2 egg-cup cheeks. Cut both metallic chenille stems into three 3-inch pieces. Slide 3 pieces under the outside edge of each cheek, and glue in place.

Step 6: Decorate the inside of the ears with purple glitter glue, draw a green glitter glue iris on each eye, add a pink glitter glue mouth, and draw silver claws. Glue a short piece of black chenille stem onto each eyeball. Let dry.

Use animal-shape plates to make all different kinds of animals!

On the next page you'll learn how to make another cat craft, called Ms. Kitty, out of a colored paper bag.

Ms. Kitty

Ms. Kitty features soft whiskers and a curled tail.
With her finest gems and her tail curled up, Ms. Kitty is all ready for a party!

What You'll Need:

  • Gold paper bag
  • Pink sparkle pom
  • Chenille stems: 2 gold metallic, 1 yellow, 1 light green
  • Glitter glue: silver, pink, green
  • 2 wiggle eyes
  • Craft foam: orange and yellow
  • Faux gems
  • Newspaper
  • Scissors
  • Low-temperature glue gun and glue sticks
  • Ruler
  • Clothespin
  • Pencil

How To Make Ms. Kitty:

Cut cat ears out of the paper bag.
Step 1: Lay the bag flat on your work surface, and pull the sides of the bag out at the top. Cut ear shapes at the corners and round off the top of the head.

Step 2: Glue a pink sparkle pom to the center of the face. Cut 2 gold chenille stems into six 2-1/2 to 3 inch pieces, and glue the ends under the pom to form whiskers. Let dry.

Step 3: Paint a triangle of silver glitter glue inside each ear. Draw a mouth with pink glitter glue. Paint green glitter-glue eyes, and set a wiggle eye in the center of each. Let dry completely.

Step 4: Make a collar by cutting a 1/2 × 10-inch strip of orange craft foam. Glue faux gems all around it, placing the largest gem in the center. Set aside to dry.

Step 5: Cut 2 legs from yellow craft foam; glue them to the front of the bag.

Step 6: When all glue is dry, open the bag and loosely stuff it with crumpled newspaper. Gather it at the neck, and put the collar around it. Glue the collar closed. Hold in place with a clothespin until the glue sets. Glue the top of the bag closed as well.

Step 7: To make the tail, coil a yellow and a light green chenille stem around a pencil to form a spiral. Remove the pencil. Poke a small hole in the back of the bag, near the bottom, and glue the tail into the hole.

