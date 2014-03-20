These seasonal crafts are organized by season and special occasion, so you can quickly find a seasonal craft at any time of year.
Be specific in the contract, involve all parental figures, and provide consequences. Learn how to write a parenting contract from this article.
Nothing is as exciting for kids (and adults) as making a snowman after a fresh snowfall. Read this article to learn how to make a snowman.
This classic crafting idea makes a clever Easter table centerpiece, and it requires very little time or money. Learn how to create Easter hats from styrofoam cups.
Another craft that can as easy or as intricate as you please, decorating a flower pot can be a great gift for anyone with a green thumb.
Not only does this recipe make for a yummy desert, but it's also a really pretty place setting that just screams Spring.
Blustery days can be more exciting if a fluttering windsock blows on the breeze.
These detective activities for kids are ideal for children who enjoy a good mystery story. Learn more about detective activities for kids in this article.
These science activities for kids are ideal for children that enjoy challenging and fun indoor crafts and activities -- and you don't have to be Einstein or Marie Curie to be successful with them either. Learn more about science activities for kids in this article.
These tic-tac-toe games for kids are ideal for children who love to play tic-tac-toe. However, there is a twist -- these indoor activities are not your typical tic-tac-toe games. Learn more about these tic-tac-toe games for kids in this article.
Children who already have a solid understanding of language and enjoy writing and playing with words will enjoy these word crafts for kids. Learn more about word crafts for kids in this article.
Tossing games for kids are perfect to play outside when the weather is nice or indoors in a large space on cold, rainy days. Learn more about tossing games for kids in this article.
Card games for kids and adults go back a long way. People have been playing card games of one kind or another since the ninth century! Read this article to find some fun card games for kids.
Dress-up activities for kids are a guaranteed hit with young and older children alike. The following article offer suggestions for different dress-up play and accessories.
From card games or hopscotch to shopping or making a phone call, our lives are full of numbers. Learn more about number activities for kids in the following articles that will show how you can use numbers for fun.
The writing activities for kids in this article are a great way for kids to get in touch with their creative sides. Children that are already strong readers and writers are sure to enjoy these writing activities.
Camera activities for kids are a terrific way to introduce kids to the fascinating world of photography. See this article to learn more about camera activities for kids.
Your kids may love playing video games when it's yucky outside, but check out these rainy day activities for some new options.
Theatre crafts can make any child dramatist perform better. Masks in particular help put a fun face on the acting craft. Learn more about theatre crafts for kids in this article.
Puppet crafts and activities for kids engage the imagination and draw on kids' artistic talents. Learn more about puppet crafts and activities for kids in this article.
Music ties together all of humanity, and learning how to make musical instruments gives kids a deeper understanding of music's power. Learn how to make musical instuments for kids in this article.
With theatre activities, kids will awaken their inner dramatist. They can act, direct, dance, and sing for an applause-ready audience. Learn more about theatre activities for kids in this article.
Kids don't stop learning when they come home from school. After-school activities for kids are entertaining, educational ways to keep their minds working. Read these after-school activities for kids to provide hours of learning and laughs for your kids and their friends.
These music activities for kids are designed to encourage kids' interest in music. Every kid becomes curious about music at some stage of his or her life; why not help them to discover the magical world of music? Learn more about music activities for kids in this article.
Social awareness activities for kids encourage kids to think about others to broaden their knowledge about the world. Learn more in this article about social awareness activities for kids.
Indoor games for kids let kids explore new ideas and concepts while having fun. Activities range from a dress-up relay race to making their own nature-themed board game. Learn more indoor games for kids in this article.