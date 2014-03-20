Lifestyle
Crafts
Seasonal Crafts

Seasonal Crafts

These seasonal crafts are organized by season and special occasion, so you can quickly find a seasonal craft at any time of year.

Tennis Games and Activities for Kids

Mud Activities and Games for Kids

Shadow Fun Activities

Music Activities for Kids

How do you write a parenting contract?
How do you write a parenting contract?

Be specific in the contract, involve all parental figures, and provide consequences. Learn how to write a parenting contract from this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

How to Make a Snowman
How to Make a Snowman

Nothing is as exciting for kids (and adults) as making a snowman after a fresh snowfall. Read this article to learn how to make a snowman.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

Easter Hat Centerpiece or Spring Table Favors
Easter Hat Centerpiece or Spring Table Favors

This classic crafting idea makes a clever Easter table centerpiece, and it requires very little time or money. Learn how to create Easter hats from styrofoam cups.

Decorative Flower Pot
Decorative Flower Pot

Another craft that can as easy or as intricate as you please, decorating a flower pot can be a great gift for anyone with a green thumb.

Yummy Spring Bird's Nests
Yummy Spring Bird's Nests

Not only does this recipe make for a yummy desert, but it's also a really pretty place setting that just screams Spring.

Crafting a Windsock
Crafting a Windsock

Blustery days can be more exciting if a fluttering windsock blows on the breeze.

Detective Activities for Kids
Detective Activities for Kids

These detective activities for kids are ideal for children who enjoy a good mystery story. Learn more about detective activities for kids in this article.

By the Editors of Publications International, Ltd.

Science Activities for Kids
Science Activities for Kids

These science activities for kids are ideal for children that enjoy challenging and fun indoor crafts and activities -- and you don't have to be Einstein or Marie Curie to be successful with them either. Learn more about science activities for kids in this article.

By the Editors of Publications International, Ltd.

Tic-Tac-Toe Games for Kids
Tic-Tac-Toe Games for Kids

These tic-tac-toe games for kids are ideal for children who love to play tic-tac-toe. However, there is a twist -- these indoor activities are not your typical tic-tac-toe games. Learn more about these tic-tac-toe games for kids in this article.

By the Editors of Publications International, Ltd.

Word Crafts for Kids
Word Crafts for Kids

Children who already have a solid understanding of language and enjoy writing and playing with words will enjoy these word crafts for kids. Learn more about word crafts for kids in this article.

By the Editors of Publications International, Ltd.

Tossing Games for Kids
Tossing Games for Kids

Tossing games for kids are perfect to play outside when the weather is nice or indoors in a large space on cold, rainy days. Learn more about tossing games for kids in this article.

By the Editors of Publications International, Ltd.

Card Games for Kids
Card Games for Kids

Card games for kids and adults go back a long way. People have been playing card games of one kind or another since the ninth century! Read this article to find some fun card games for kids.

By the Editors of Publications International, Ltd.

Dress-Up Activities for Kids
Dress-Up Activities for Kids

Dress-up activities for kids are a guaranteed hit with young and older children alike. The following article offer suggestions for different dress-up play and accessories.

By the Editors of Publications International, Ltd.

Number Activities for Kids
Number Activities for Kids

From card games or hopscotch to shopping or making a phone call, our lives are full of numbers. Learn more about number activities for kids in the following articles that will show how you can use numbers for fun.

By the Editors of Publications International, Ltd.

Writing Activities for Kids
Writing Activities for Kids

The writing activities for kids in this article are a great way for kids to get in touch with their creative sides. Children that are already strong readers and writers are sure to enjoy these writing activities.

By the Editors of Publications International, Ltd.

Camera Activities for Kids
Camera Activities for Kids

Camera activities for kids are a terrific way to introduce kids to the fascinating world of photography. See this article to learn more about camera activities for kids.

By the Editors of Publications International, Ltd.

Rainy Day Crafts and Activities for Kids
Rainy Day Crafts and Activities for Kids

Your kids may love playing video games when it's yucky outside, but check out these rainy day activities for some new options.

By the Editors of Publications International, Ltd.

Theatre Crafts for Kids
Theatre Crafts for Kids

Theatre crafts can make any child dramatist perform better. Masks in particular help put a fun face on the acting craft. Learn more about theatre crafts for kids in this article.

By the Editors of Publications International, Ltd.

Puppet Crafts and Activities for Kids
Puppet Crafts and Activities for Kids

Puppet crafts and activities for kids engage the imagination and draw on kids' artistic talents. Learn more about puppet crafts and activities for kids in this article.

By the Editors of Publications International, Ltd.

How to Make Musical Instruments for Kids
How to Make Musical Instruments for Kids

Music ties together all of humanity, and learning how to make musical instruments gives kids a deeper understanding of music's power. Learn how to make musical instuments for kids in this article.

By the Editors of Publications International, Ltd.

Theatre Activities for Kids
Theatre Activities for Kids

With theatre activities, kids will awaken their inner dramatist. They can act, direct, dance, and sing for an applause-ready audience. Learn more about theatre activities for kids in this article.

By the Editors of Publications International, Ltd.

After-School Activities
After-School Activities

Kids don't stop learning when they come home from school. After-school activities for kids are entertaining, educational ways to keep their minds working. Read these after-school activities for kids to provide hours of learning and laughs for your kids and their friends.

By the Editors of Publications International, Ltd.

Music Activities for Kids
Music Activities for Kids

These music activities for kids are designed to encourage kids' interest in music. Every kid becomes curious about music at some stage of his or her life; why not help them to discover the magical world of music? Learn more about music activities for kids in this article.

By the Editors of Publications International, Ltd.

Social Awareness Activities for Kids
Social Awareness Activities for Kids

Social awareness activities for kids encourage kids to think about others to broaden their knowledge about the world. Learn more in this article about social awareness activities for kids.

By the Editors of Publications International, Ltd.

Indoor Games for Kids
Indoor Games for Kids

Indoor games for kids let kids explore new ideas and concepts while having fun. Activities range from a dress-up relay race to making their own nature-themed board game. Learn more indoor games for kids in this article.

By the Editors of Publications International, Ltd.