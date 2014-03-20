Knitting
Learning how to knit is not as difficult as it may seem. It's a favorite pastime for many crafters, and it's a great way to make wearable crafts and gifts for friends. Find out how to knit in these articles.
There are many ways to make a baby blanket. Learn one way how to make a baby blanket in this article.
So you've never knit before? There's no reason to feel intimidated. The step-by-step instructions and helpful illustrations in this article will have you knitting like a pro in no time.
Knitting for beginners can be much more than just knitting little patchwork squares. Here you can get free knitting patterns for practically everything from belts, to designer dishtowels, and stylish throws -- all for beginners.
You can use the simple knit and purl stitches to make many wonderful things. But don't stop there! Challenge yourself with the techniques in this article, and knitting will continue to be an exciting adventure.
Knit adorable and soft baby booties to keep baby's feet warm and comfy. Learn how to make baby's best booties and her first pair of Mary Janes, and get free knitting patterns for both.
Knitting a scarf is a fun outlet for your creativity. Trying to keep warm or just needing an accessory that is uniquely you, a hand-knit scarf is just perfect. Get free scarf knitting patterns here.
A pair of handmade mittens makes a great gift for yourself or a loved one. With clear and easy-to-follow instructions, these mittens are sure to please. Take advantage of these free mitten knitting patterns.
Knitting a baby blanket is a wonderful way of passing the time till the arrival of a new baby. Whether you're a beginner or an advanced knitter, find free patterns for baby blankets here.
Whether they're traditional thick boot socks or fun and colorful ribbed socks, these patterns feature durable and comfortable footwear designed to keep your feet happy. Learn more, and take advantage of these free knitting patterns.
Handmade baby clothes are always the most appreciated gifts. With these patterns, you can make clothing and accessories that will become beloved treasures. Use these easy baby knitting patterns to make sweet clothes and accessories.
Knitting purses can be quick and easy -- and the end result is a good-looking accessory that's functional and fashionable. Use these free knitting patterns to make attractive purses and bags.
Knitting hats is fun and relaxing -- and it results in handmade headwear that's both beautiful and functional. Use these free knitting patterns to make warm and cozy hats.
Handmade gifts are always appreciated, and our knitted barnyard finger puppets, felted block set, and teddy bear will be no exception. Knit beautiful baby toys with our free knitting patterns.
Pillows are quick and easy to knit, and they can be a fun to way to freshen up a room's decor. Use these free knitting patterns to knit bright and colorful pillows.
You can learn to knit all kinds of things, for yourself, your home, or your baby. Use these free knitting patterns to stitch up some great projects.
With looks that are simple and fancy, bold and sweet, you're sure to find a sweater for every baby on your list. Take advantage of free baby sweater knitting patterns to create a treasured gift.