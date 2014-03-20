Knitting

Learning how to knit is not as difficult as it may seem. It's a favorite pastime for many crafters, and it's a great way to make wearable crafts and gifts for friends. Find out how to knit in these articles.

Learn More

How to Make a Baby Blanket
How to Make a Baby Blanket

There are many ways to make a baby blanket. Learn one way how to make a baby blanket in this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

How to Knit
How to Knit

So you've never knit before? There's no reason to feel intimidated. The step-by-step instructions and helpful illustrations in this article will have you knitting like a pro in no time.

By Terry Kimbrough

Free Knitting Patterns for Beginners
Free Knitting Patterns for Beginners

Knitting for beginners can be much more than just knitting little patchwork squares. Here you can get free knitting patterns for practically everything from belts, to designer dishtowels, and stylish throws -- all for beginners.

By the Editors of Publications International, Ltd.

Knitting Instructions
Knitting Instructions

You can use the simple knit and purl stitches to make many wonderful things. But don't stop there! Challenge yourself with the techniques in this article, and knitting will continue to be an exciting adventure.

By Terry Kimbrough

Free Baby Bootie Knitting Patterns
Free Baby Bootie Knitting Patterns

Knit adorable and soft baby booties to keep baby's feet warm and comfy. Learn how to make baby's best booties and her first pair of Mary Janes, and get free knitting patterns for both.

By the Editors of Publications International, Ltd.

Free Scarf Knitting Patterns
Free Scarf Knitting Patterns

Knitting a scarf is a fun outlet for your creativity. Trying to keep warm or just needing an accessory that is uniquely you, a hand-knit scarf is just perfect. Get free scarf knitting patterns here.

By the Editors of Publications International, Ltd.

Free Mitten Knitting Patterns
Free Mitten Knitting Patterns

A pair of handmade mittens makes a great gift for yourself or a loved one. With clear and easy-to-follow instructions, these mittens are sure to please. Take advantage of these free mitten knitting patterns.

By the Editors of Publications International, Ltd.

Free Knitting Patterns for Baby Blankets
Free Knitting Patterns for Baby Blankets

Knitting a baby blanket is a wonderful way of passing the time till the arrival of a new baby. Whether you're a beginner or an advanced knitter, find free patterns for baby blankets here.

By the Editors of Publications International, Ltd.

Free Socks Knitting Patterns
Free Socks Knitting Patterns

Whether they're traditional thick boot socks or fun and colorful ribbed socks, these patterns feature durable and comfortable footwear designed to keep your feet happy. Learn more, and take advantage of these free knitting patterns.

By the Editors of Publications International, Ltd.

Easy Baby Knitting Patterns
Easy Baby Knitting Patterns

Handmade baby clothes are always the most appreciated gifts. With these patterns, you can make clothing and accessories that will become beloved treasures. Use these easy baby knitting patterns to make sweet clothes and accessories.

By the Editors of Publications International, Ltd.

Free Purse Knitting Patterns
Free Purse Knitting Patterns

Knitting purses can be quick and easy -- and the end result is a good-looking accessory that's functional and fashionable. Use these free knitting patterns to make attractive purses and bags.

By the Editors of Publications International, Ltd.

Free Hat Knitting Patterns
Free Hat Knitting Patterns

Knitting hats is fun and relaxing -- and it results in handmade headwear that's both beautiful and functional. Use these free knitting patterns to make warm and cozy hats.

By the Editors of Publications International, Ltd.

Free Baby Toys Knitting Patterns
Free Baby Toys Knitting Patterns

Handmade gifts are always appreciated, and our knitted barnyard finger puppets, felted block set, and teddy bear will be no exception. Knit beautiful baby toys with our free knitting patterns.

By the Editors of Publications International, Ltd.

Free Pillow Knitting Patterns
Free Pillow Knitting Patterns

Pillows are quick and easy to knit, and they can be a fun to way to freshen up a room's decor. Use these free knitting patterns to knit bright and colorful pillows.

By the Editors of Publications International, Ltd.

Free Knitting Patterns
Free Knitting Patterns

You can learn to knit all kinds of things, for yourself, your home, or your baby. Use these free knitting patterns to stitch up some great projects.

By April Gardner & Shane Wilson

Free Baby Sweaters Knitting Patterns
Free Baby Sweaters Knitting Patterns

With looks that are simple and fancy, bold and sweet, you're sure to find a sweater for every baby on your list. Take advantage of free baby sweater knitting patterns to create a treasured gift.

By the Editors of Publications International, Ltd.