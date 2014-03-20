Holiday Crafts

9 Uses for Leftover Holiday Wrapping Paper
Lots of wrapping paper wasn't meant to be recycled. But that doesn't mean you have to put it in the trash or save it for next year. Here are some really creative uses for it.

By Kiara Taylor

How to Make Sugar Skulls for Day of the Dead
Sugar skulls are an integral (and beautiful) part of Day of the Dead festivities. We speak with an artist and sugar skull expert to find out how to make them.

By Alia Hoyt

Valentine Craft Ideas for Kids
Try these simple-to-make Valentine crafts and treats for kids from HowStuffWorks.

How to Make Holiday Luminaries
Light up your holiday with luminaries you make yourself. Learn about how to make holiday luminaries in this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

How to Make Bows for Wreaths
Learn how to make bows for wreaths, and you will be able to decorate your house for the holidays without spending a lot of money. Learn about how to make bows for wreaths in this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

How to Make Cheap Vampire Fangs
Have you ever wanted to make vampire fangs, but didn't know how? Learn how to make vampire fangs from this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

How to Make Fake Scars at Home
You can make fake scars at home using tried and true homemade recipes. Learn about how to make fake scars at home in this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

How to Make a Handprint Turkey
It's easy to make a handprint turkey. Learn about how to make a handprint turkey in this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

Crafty Costume Ideas: How to Make Easy Super Hero Costumes from Household Items
Get ideas and guides for creating homemade costumes from household items.

By Healey McBride

Breakfast in Bed
Breakfast in bed is the perfect treat to show a family member that you care about them. Get the perfect breakfast in bed menu for your family's next special occasion.

Craft a Father's Day Coin Dish
Give dad a handy place to stash his spare change with this craft. Give it a theme or make it simple Ã¢â‚¬â€œ it's up to you!

Craft a Father's Day Crown
Make dad feel like royalty on Father's Day by crafting a special crown just for him.

Pin the Tail on the Turkey Game
Pin the Tail on the Turkey is a great game for the kids to play at Thanksgiving. Help the turkey get his feathers back!

Potato Thanksgiving Turkey
This super-easy craft makes a great Thanksgiving decoration or a piece of tabletop dÃƒÂ©cor, and it takes very little pre-planning.

"Thankful" Message Box
This project takes very little time, but start this tradition now, and you and your family can treasure it for years to come.

Thanksgiving Dinner Place Cards
Turn your kids into mini-Martha Stewarts with this elegant little craft.

28 Fun Halloween Crafts
28 fun Halloween crafts will help your family pass the days until trick-or-treat. Learn to make party decorations, homemade costumes and other Halloween crafts.

Martin Luther King Jr. Day Crafts
Martin Luther King Jr. Day is a time to reflect on our relationships with those around us and on ways we can help to make the world a more peaceful place. The crafts in this article will give kids and adults a chance to spend creative time together.

By the Editors of Publications International, Ltd.

Christmas Activities
Christmas activities for kids like decorating the tree, wrapping gifts, and preparing a feast are just a few things that make the season special. If you want to add a special touch to your holiday season, why not make your own gifts, games, and decorations?

By the Editors of Publications International, Ltd.

Fourth of July Crafts for Kids
Fourth of July means picnics with great food, parades, gathering with family and friends for games, and most of all, fireworks. It also means keeping the little ones busy with Fourth of July crafts. Celebrate Independence Day with crafts for kids.

By the Editors of Publications International, Ltd.

Epiphany Activities
Twelve days after Christmas, many Christian religions celebrate the feast day of the Epiphany. In this article, you'll find special ways to observe this holy day with unique Epiphany activities.

Halloween Crafts for Kids
Halloween is a time for thrills and scares, tricks and treats, good fun and games. Read about these Halloween crafts for kids to find help with decorating, throwing a Halloween party, dressing up in costume, feeding your friends, and just having fun.

By the Editors of Publications International, Ltd.

Friendship Day Activities
Friendship Day takes place on the first Sunday in August. Though it is not as popular, this special day is celebrated in many countries. With these Friendship Day activities, you can gather up your best friends and have a celebration of your own.

By the Editors of Publications International, Ltd.

Cinco de Mayo Activities
On May 5, 1982 Mexico defeated the invading French army. Today, Cinco de Mayo is celebrated to commemorate that battle. With the following activities, you'll be on your way to having a fiesta of your own by making tortillas, chocolate, and maracas.

By the Editors of Publications International, Ltd.

Columbus Day Activities
In 1492 Christopher Columbus sailed the ocean to the New World with his ships the Nina, the Pinta, and the Santa Maria. Columbus Day has been observed in the United States for over two centuries. Celebrate the day with the following games and crafts.

By the Editors of Publications International, Ltd.