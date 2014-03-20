Holiday Crafts
Holiday Crafts at HowStuffWorks has activities for each special day in the year. From Valentine's Day to Thanksgiving, check out our holiday craft ideas.
Crafty Animal Projects for Kids
How to Make Oobleck
How to Make Elephant Toothpaste
How to Make Slime
Beaded Crown
How to Make a Beaded Bookmark
How to Make Beads
How to Make Gel Candles
Saponification: The Science Behind Soap-Making
How to Make an Apron
How to Draw Impossible Shapes
How to Draw a Woman in a Bathing Suit in 5 Steps
How to Draw a Woman in an Oversized Sweater in 5 Steps
Chalk Paint Is a Do-it-yourself Superstar
Kid-Friendly Homemade Valentine Ideas
At-Home Craft Projects Kids Will Love
How to Make a Baby Blanket
Free Baby Bootie Knitting Patterns
Free Knitting Patterns for Beginners
Crafting Nature Prints and Collages
Tree Crafts for Kids
Nature Projects for Kids
Paper-mache: Puppets, Piñatas and Bowls Anyone Can Make
How to Make a Quilt Rack
Quilt Gallery
Easy Quilt Patterns
9 Ways to Upcycle Your Wine Corks
How to Make Jewelry From Recycled Materials
How to Make a House Out of Popsicle Sticks
How to Make a Snowman
Crafting a Windsock
Durable, Waterproof and Warm: Felted Wool Mittens from Old Sweaters
Make a Dr. Who Scarf
Learn More
Lots of wrapping paper wasn't meant to be recycled. But that doesn't mean you have to put it in the trash or save it for next year. Here are some really creative uses for it.
By Kiara Taylor
Sugar skulls are an integral (and beautiful) part of Day of the Dead festivities. We speak with an artist and sugar skull expert to find out how to make them.
By Alia Hoyt
Try these simple-to-make Valentine crafts and treats for kids from HowStuffWorks.
Advertisement
Light up your holiday with luminaries you make yourself. Learn about how to make holiday luminaries in this article.
Learn how to make bows for wreaths, and you will be able to decorate your house for the holidays without spending a lot of money. Learn about how to make bows for wreaths in this article.
Have you ever wanted to make vampire fangs, but didn't know how? Learn how to make vampire fangs from this article.
You can make fake scars at home using tried and true homemade recipes. Learn about how to make fake scars at home in this article.
Advertisement
It's easy to make a handprint turkey. Learn about how to make a handprint turkey in this article.
Get ideas and guides for creating homemade costumes from household items.
Breakfast in bed is the perfect treat to show a family member that you care about them. Get the perfect breakfast in bed menu for your family's next special occasion.
Give dad a handy place to stash his spare change with this craft. Give it a theme or make it simple Ã¢â‚¬â€œ it's up to you!
Advertisement
Make dad feel like royalty on Father's Day by crafting a special crown just for him.
Pin the Tail on the Turkey is a great game for the kids to play at Thanksgiving. Help the turkey get his feathers back!
This super-easy craft makes a great Thanksgiving decoration or a piece of tabletop dÃƒÂ©cor, and it takes very little pre-planning.
This project takes very little time, but start this tradition now, and you and your family can treasure it for years to come.
Advertisement
Turn your kids into mini-Martha Stewarts with this elegant little craft.
28 fun Halloween crafts will help your family pass the days until trick-or-treat. Learn to make party decorations, homemade costumes and other Halloween crafts.
Martin Luther King Jr. Day is a time to reflect on our relationships with those around us and on ways we can help to make the world a more peaceful place. The crafts in this article will give kids and adults a chance to spend creative time together.
Christmas activities for kids like decorating the tree, wrapping gifts, and preparing a feast are just a few things that make the season special. If you want to add a special touch to your holiday season, why not make your own gifts, games, and decorations?
Advertisement
Fourth of July means picnics with great food, parades, gathering with family and friends for games, and most of all, fireworks. It also means keeping the little ones busy with Fourth of July crafts. Celebrate Independence Day with crafts for kids.
Twelve days after Christmas, many Christian religions celebrate the feast day of the Epiphany. In this article, you'll find special ways to observe this holy day with unique Epiphany activities.
Halloween is a time for thrills and scares, tricks and treats, good fun and games. Read about these Halloween crafts for kids to find help with decorating, throwing a Halloween party, dressing up in costume, feeding your friends, and just having fun.
Friendship Day takes place on the first Sunday in August. Though it is not as popular, this special day is celebrated in many countries. With these Friendship Day activities, you can gather up your best friends and have a celebration of your own.
Advertisement
On May 5, 1982 Mexico defeated the invading French army. Today, Cinco de Mayo is celebrated to commemorate that battle. With the following activities, you'll be on your way to having a fiesta of your own by making tortillas, chocolate, and maracas.
In 1492 Christopher Columbus sailed the ocean to the New World with his ships the Nina, the Pinta, and the Santa Maria. Columbus Day has been observed in the United States for over two centuries. Celebrate the day with the following games and crafts.