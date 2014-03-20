DIY Gift Guide

A DIY gift guide can help you narrow down a gift idea for the the DIYer in your life. DIYers stockpile tools but an expert DIY gift guide can help you find the gift that your DIYer needs but doesn't have.

How to Make Gel Candles
Add a personal touch to that candle-lit dinner by learning how to make you own gel candles. This article shows you how to make gel candles.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

Saponification: The Science Behind Soap-Making
Saponification is the chemical process by which the ingredients that make up the typical bar of soap come together. And you can find out for yourself with our easy recipe for lye soap.

By Alia Hoyt

How to Make an Apron
You can make an apron out of many things, from new fabric to dishtowels to old denim jeans. Read this article to learn how to make an apron.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

Gift Guide for the Bathroom Remodeler
When the giftee on your list is a DIY superstar, you've got to get him something that he wants, needs and can put to good use. For any DIYers attempting a bathroom renovation, we've got the perfect gift ideas.

By Gallagher Flinn

Gift Guide for Lawn and Garden Enthusiasts
Looking for some gifts for your favorite gardener that go beyond a new spade or rake? Check out these tools and gadgets we found. We've got some garden storage aids too!

By Laurie L. Dove

10 Essential DIY Tools and Accessories
DIY is everywhere these days, and it can be very tempting to jump on the bandwagon. But before you do, make sure you have the tools and accessories you need to be successful. This list will get you started so you can show off your handywork.

By Sara Elliott

DIY Home Security Tools and Accessories
A man's home is his castle, and it should be protected as such. There are a ton of options out there to safeguard your home, and most you can install yourself. Why not sleep a little better at night?

By Sara Elliott

Gift Guide for the DIY Plumber
Why flush money down the toilet on a gift your DIY plumber won't love? We've got some ideas about practical, useful and plumber-approved presents.

By Chris Obenschain

Everything You Need for a DIY Fire Pit
Outdoor rooms are becoming more popular than ever, and more often than not, a fire pit is the focal point. It's easy to build one yourself -- if you keep safety and reality in check. This article should help you do both.

By Sara Elliott