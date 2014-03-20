DIY Gift Guide
A DIY gift guide can help you narrow down a gift idea for the the DIYer in your life. DIYers stockpile tools but an expert DIY gift guide can help you find the gift that your DIYer needs but doesn't have.
Crafty Animal Projects for Kids
How to Make Oobleck
How to Make Elephant Toothpaste
How to Make Slime
Beaded Crown
How to Make a Beaded Bookmark
How to Make Beads
How to Draw Impossible Shapes
How to Draw a Woman in a Bathing Suit in 5 Steps
How to Draw a Woman in an Oversized Sweater in 5 Steps
9 Uses for Leftover Holiday Wrapping Paper
How to Make Sugar Skulls for Day of the Dead
Valentine Craft Ideas for Kids
Chalk Paint Is a Do-it-yourself Superstar
Kid-Friendly Homemade Valentine Ideas
At-Home Craft Projects Kids Will Love
How to Make a Baby Blanket
Free Baby Bootie Knitting Patterns
Free Knitting Patterns for Beginners
Crafting Nature Prints and Collages
Tree Crafts for Kids
Nature Projects for Kids
Paper-mache: Puppets, Piñatas and Bowls Anyone Can Make
How to Make a Quilt Rack
Quilt Gallery
Easy Quilt Patterns
9 Ways to Upcycle Your Wine Corks
How to Make Jewelry From Recycled Materials
How to Make a House Out of Popsicle Sticks
How to Make a Snowman
Crafting a Windsock
Durable, Waterproof and Warm: Felted Wool Mittens from Old Sweaters
Make a Dr. Who Scarf
Learn More
Add a personal touch to that candle-lit dinner by learning how to make you own gel candles. This article shows you how to make gel candles.
Saponification is the chemical process by which the ingredients that make up the typical bar of soap come together. And you can find out for yourself with our easy recipe for lye soap.
By Alia Hoyt
You can make an apron out of many things, from new fabric to dishtowels to old denim jeans. Read this article to learn how to make an apron.
Advertisement
When the giftee on your list is a DIY superstar, you've got to get him something that he wants, needs and can put to good use. For any DIYers attempting a bathroom renovation, we've got the perfect gift ideas.
Looking for some gifts for your favorite gardener that go beyond a new spade or rake? Check out these tools and gadgets we found. We've got some garden storage aids too!
DIY is everywhere these days, and it can be very tempting to jump on the bandwagon. But before you do, make sure you have the tools and accessories you need to be successful. This list will get you started so you can show off your handywork.
By Sara Elliott
A man's home is his castle, and it should be protected as such. There are a ton of options out there to safeguard your home, and most you can install yourself. Why not sleep a little better at night?
By Sara Elliott
Advertisement
Why flush money down the toilet on a gift your DIY plumber won't love? We've got some ideas about practical, useful and plumber-approved presents.
Outdoor rooms are becoming more popular than ever, and more often than not, a fire pit is the focal point. It's easy to build one yourself -- if you keep safety and reality in check. This article should help you do both.
By Sara Elliott