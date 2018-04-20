Science Projects
Check here for all kinds of kid-friendly science projects, including experiments involving sound, light, waves and the weather.
Get ready to make everyone's favorite Non-Newtonian fluid. We think it's even better than homemade slime.
By Alia Hoyt
It's a super-fun science experiment, not a recipe for elephant dental hygiene.
Making slime is a fun project to do at home or school — and it takes just a few everyday ingredients to pull it off. We've got some recipes inside.
By Alia Hoyt
If you've already made slime at home, take the next step and try making kinetic sand. It's fun, easy, educational and even therapeutic.
By Alia Hoyt
Science Projects for Kids: Reflection and Refraction provides the opportunity to look more closely at the world you. Read this article to find out more a bout reflection and refraction experiments for kids.
Science projects for kids: weather and seasons are an ideal teaching tool because they keep kids engaged and clearly explain natural phenomenon, such as weather and seasons.
In Science Projects for Kids: Current Electricity, you can discover answers to all kinds of questions about how positive and negative charges work.
The plant kingdom contains some of the most fascinating living things around. And what better way to explore the world of plants than with science projects for kids: classifying plants?
Science Projects for Kids: Density and Volume teaches kids about density, or how compact a substance is, and volume, or how much space a substance occupies.
Science Projects for Kids: Producing Sounds introduces kids to the science of noise. Read this article for many aural experiments.
Science projects for kids: light and heat are a great way for your children to learn how light and heat affect common objects. Read this article to learn more about light and heat science projects for kids.
With these science projects for kids: chemical reactions, your children can learn that, simply put, chemical reactions happen when one substance is turned into another.
Don't be surprised if you find yourself attracted to these science projects for kids on magnets and metal. Read this article to find more magnet and metal experiments for kids.
Science projects for kids: measuring helps them learn how to estimate. With estimating tricks, a surveying tool and some simple objects, kids can become measuring experts. Figure out the height of a tree and a hill, and find your latitude.
Trying to comprehend the science of matter may seem complicated, but Science Projects for Kids: States of Matter makes understanding it easy and interesting.
Science projects for kids: the incredible universe takes you to worlds just waiting to be discovered. With simple instructions and everyday materials, you'll be learning more about constellations with the kids.
Earth's natural satellite is waiting to be discovered in these science projects for kids: the moon. With just a few simple materials, kids can learn more about the phases of the moon, how the moon moves, and what it looks like.
There's air all around you -- but how much do you really know about it? Learn more with science projects for kids: air pressure.
Science is all about understanding the world in which we live, and our fun science projects for kids are a great way to do just that. Read this article to find out more about fun science projects for kids.
Maybe you usually wouldn't pair the words "fun activities" with "nutrition and health," but get ready to change your mind about that. Read this article to find out more about nutrition and health experiments for kids.
Animal, vegetable, or mineral? The answer is simple if you're starting science projects for kids: crystals and minerals -- crystals and minerals make a great subject.
Science projects for kids: soil experiments are great educational tools that keep children engaged and teach lasting lessons. Read this article to find out more about fun soil experiments.
Science projects for kids: spectrum of colors are interactive learning experiences that leave a lasting impression. Read this article to find out more about color experiments.
If your children are in need of unique science projects involving physics, look no further than Sir Isaac Newton's laws of gravity and motion. Read this article to find many fun science projects for kids to engage in.
Easy science projects for kids can satisfy scientific curiosity in no time flat. Visit HowStuffWorks to learn these easy science projects for kids. With names such as Settle for Dirt, Knock on Wood, and Deep Freeze, you are sure to have lots of scientific fun.