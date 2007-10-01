Insect experiments for kids are an excellent way to learn about the natural world. Any number of creepy crawlie bugs are outside your door, in your house, or available at the store, waiting for kids' observational skills to take root.

Entomologists study bugs for a living. Kids can pretend they are also bug experts in these insect experiments. Not only will they have fun, kids will learn a ton too.

Advertisement

Follow the links to explore the creepy cool world of bugs:

Be an Isopod Expert

Learn what makes roly-polies tick in this insect experiment.

Cold-Blooded Insects

In this activity, find out how temperature effects insects.

Creepy Bloodworms

A little red dye turns mealworms into creepy bloodworms.

Buggy Shape Changers

Bugs like to change shape. Watch in wonder with this experiment.

Night Crawlers

Some bugs only come out at night, here's your chance to see them.

Goldenrods with Gall

These plants have bugs growing on them! Take a look inside.

Jumpin' Snow Fleas!

Some bugs just like to jump. Study them to learn something new.

Preying on Flies

Watch the fascinating praying mantis feed in this experiment.

Warm Bugs, Cold Bugs

Observe bugs to see what kind of weather they prefer.

Buggy Decomposition

Thanks to insects, fruit will change right before you eyes.

Get ready to play around with roly-polies in the first experiment.

For more crafty fun and animal-related activities: