Frog crafts and activities for kids will have kids hopping with excitement. Despite what some frogs may tell you, these fun kids crafts will have you thinking it's easy being green.
That's because the following frog crafts can be made in a flash. Which means more time to float a raft, watch tadpoles, pose a poseable frog, wear a playful hat, or win a round of tic-tac-toe.
Try the following crafts and activities to bring some frog fun into your life:
This hands-on activity lets you discover what tadpoles are doing in the water.
Reel in some real frogs with this floating raft craft.
This flexible frog will get bent out of shape, but that's a good thing.
A silly hat that won't let you forget that frogs are always fun.
The traditional kids game gets a twist in this frog activity.
The first frog activity will have you getting your feet wet with baby frogs.
