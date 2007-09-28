Frog Crafts and Activities

Making a frog craft is a ribbiting good time.
Making a frog craft is a ribbiting good time.
Publications International, Ltd.

Frog crafts and activities for kids will have kids hopping with excitement. Despite what some frogs may tell you, these fun kids crafts will have you thinking it's easy being green.

That's because the following frog crafts can be made in a flash. Which means more time to float a raft, watch tadpoles, pose a poseable frog, wear a playful hat, or win a round of tic-tac-toe.

Advertisement

Try the following crafts and activities to bring some frog fun into your life:

How Tadpoles Breathe

This hands-on activity lets you discover what tadpoles are doing in the water.

Frog Raft

Reel in some real frogs with this floating raft craft.

Puddle-Jumping Frog

This flexible frog will get bent out of shape, but that's a good thing.

Frog Visor

A silly hat that won't let you forget that frogs are always fun.

Tic-Tac-Toads

The traditional kids game gets a twist in this frog activity.

The first frog activity will have you getting your feet wet with baby frogs.

For more crafty fun and animal-related activities:

Advertisement

Contents
  1. How Tadpoles Breathe
  2. Frog Raft
  3. Puddle-Jumping Frog
  4. Frog Visor
  5. Tic-Tac-Toads

How Tadpoles Breathe

Before they get big and leave the water, you can watch how tadpoles breathe in this frog activity. All it takes is a steady hand and some patience.

What You'll Need:

  • Tadpole
  • Clear plastic cup
  • Pond water
  • Eyedropper
  • Food coloring

How to Watch Tadpoles Breathe:

Step 1: Look in shallow ponds for tadpoles. Catch one good-sized tadpole and put it in a clear plastic cup of pond water.

Advertisement

Step 2: When the tadpole is sitting still, fill an eyedropper with food coloring. Slowly and gently lower the tip of the eyedropper into the water until the tip is close to the tadpole's mouth. You may want to practice with a water-filled eyedropper until you can do this without disturbing the tadpole.

Step 3: Once the eyedropper is in place, slowly squeeze out one drop of food coloring into the water in front of the tadpole. Slowly and carefully remove the eyedropper and closely observe the tadpole. If the animal hasn't moved, colored water will soon stream out from the gills on the sides of the tadpole's head.

The tadpole breathes by drawing water through its mouth and passing the oxygen-rich water across gills that contain small blood vessels. The tadpole takes in oxygen from the water and releases carbon dioxide. The water passes out of the gill openings.

In the next craft you'll get a chance to watch grown frogs in action.

For more crafty fun and animal-related activities:

Advertisement

Frog Raft

You'll shout &quot;Frogs Ahoy!&quot; with this Frog Raft Frog Craft and Activity.
You'll shout "Frogs Ahoy!" with this Frog Raft Frog Craft and Activity.
Publications International, Ltd.

This easy-to-make frog raft will have you saying "Ahoy!" Kids can make this frog craft and take it for a sail. Frogs at your local pond will agree that a miniature raft made just for frogs is a great idea.

With access to a pond at night, you can go frog "hunting." Shine a flashlight out over the pond and watch for glittering frog eyes. Then launch the frog raft and see if you can get any passengers.

Advertisement

What You'll Need:

  • Board (18 inches long, one inch thick)
  • Candle or small electric lantern
  • 2-inch-long nail (if using candle)
  • Plastic bag (if using lantern)
  • Heavy twine
  • Large screw eye

How to Make a Frog Raft:

Step 1: Insert a screw eye in one end of your board and tie the end of your twine to it.

Step 2: For a light, drive a nail all the way through the board. Stick a candle on the pointed end that comes through the board.

Step 3: If your nights are too breezy for candle flames, omit the nail and candle, and use a small battery-powered lantern instead. It won't be as attractive as a flickering candle flame, but it may still attract frogs. Seal the lantern in a heavy plastic bag, then tie it to the board.

Step 4: Put the frog raft in the water and give it a push, then wait quietly for frogs to jump aboard. See how many passengers your raft will attract.

Even if you don't catch any frogs, you can make your own frog in the next activity.

For more crafty fun and animal-related activities:

Advertisement

Puddle-Jumping Frog

This frog not only jumps puddles but is ready to eat flies.
This frog not only jumps puddles but is ready to eat flies.
Publications International, Ltd.

With bendable arms and legs, the puddle-jumping frog won't ever get his feet wet. This frog craft even has a tongue to catch flies. Once he is assembled and the glue dries, kids can pose the frog in whatever shape they want.

What You'll Need:

  • Felt: 12x15 inches each of dark green and light green
  • Masking tape
  • Scissors
  • Chenille stems: 2 green, 1 red
  • Fabric glue
  • Tissue
  • Poms: 2 small white, 1/2 inch each; 2 blue, 1/4 inch each
Trace the frog pattern and cut it out with scissors.
Trace the frog pattern and cut it out with scissors.
Publications International, Ltd.

How to Make Puddle-Jumping Frog:

Step 1: Fold dark green felt in half. Lay the frog body pattern (download pattern PDF) on the fold, and tape in place.

Advertisement

Step 2: Trace and then cut around the outside of the pattern, making sure not to cut along the fold. Remove tape.

Step 3: Twist a small loop at each end of the green chenille stems. Open the frog cutout and place one chenille stem loop on one of the frog hands.

Step 4: Bend the chenille stem to follow across the arms and mouth, then place the other chenille stem loop on the other frog hand. Glue in place, and hold for 30 seconds.

Glue one chenille stem behind the arms and one on the feet.
Glue one chenille stem behind the arms and one on the feet.
Publications International, Ltd.

Step 5: Repeat with the feet, bending the chenille stem to follow the line across the frog's lower body and legs.

Step 6: Outline the frog with fabric glue. Ball up a couple of tissues and place them on the dark felt near the frog's belly. Glue the dark green piece to the light green felt.

Glue the dark green piece to the light green felt.
Glue the dark green piece to the light green felt.
Publications International, Ltd.

Step 7: Cut the red chenille stem in half, and slide it between the frog's mouth before the glue has dried. Press all edges together firmly, and hold for 1 minute. Let dry for 5 minutes.

Step 8: Trim the light green felt around the dark green felt frog. Glue light green felt scraps on the frog's back to create spots.

Step 9: Glue the white poms in place for eyes, and attach blue poms for pupils. Curl the tongue. Let dry completely, at least 15 minutes, before posing.

Glue poms on the frog's face to make the googly eyes.
Glue poms on the frog's face to make the googly eyes.
Publications International, Ltd.

Craving more frog fun? Why not make a frog you can wear in the next craft?

For more crafty fun and animal-related activities:

Advertisement

Frog Visor

The frog visor craft puts a fun frog on your head.
The frog visor craft puts a fun frog on your head.
Publications International, Ltd.

Kids will have fun making the frog visor and have even more fun wearing it. Not only that, this frog craft shades the face on a sunny day, making it both playful and functional.

What You'll Need:

  • Green plastic visor
  • Tracing paper
  • Pencil
  • Scissors
  • Craft foam in green, white, black, and red
  • Glue
  • Fabric paint in black and green

How to Make Frog Visor:

Glue the green craft foam eye shapes to the top of the visor.
Glue the green craft foam eye shapes to the top of the visor.
Publications International, Ltd.

Step 1: Trace and cut 2 large frog eye shapes out of green craft foam, using the pattern (download pattern PDF). Put a little glue along the straight edge of each cutout, and glue the foam to the top edge of the green visor.

Advertisement

Step 2: Cut 2 circles out of the white craft foam and 2 smaller circles out of the black craft foam. Glue each white circle to each green frog eye shape. Glue the black circles onto the white circles.

Glue the black circles to the white eye circles.
Glue the black circles to the white eye circles.
Publications International, Ltd.

Step 3: Make 2 nostrils on the visor with the black fabric paint. Outline the green of each eye with green fabric paint.

Step 4: Use the pattern (see downloadable PDF above) to make a tongue shape out of the red craft foam. Glue the tongue along the curved edge of the visor.

Outline the green foam eye shapes with green fabric paint.
Outline the green foam eye shapes with green fabric paint.
Publications International, Ltd.

Frogs play games too. Continue to the next craft to see what frogs play.

For more crafty fun and animal-related activities:

Advertisement

Tic-Tac-Toads

It's &quot;Toads for the win!&quot; with this Tic-Tac-Toads Frog Activity.
It's "Toads for the win!" with this Tic-Tac-Toads Frog Activity.
Publications International, Ltd.

It's not tic-tac-toe, it's tic-tac-toads! Get hopping on this great new game of three in a row. The traditional game of tic-tac-toe gets a new boost in this frog activity by making the traditional X's and O's color-coded frogs.

What You'll Need:

  • Colored paper
  • Colored markers or crayons
  • Scissors
  • Plain paper
  • Envelope
  • Clear adhesive vinyl (optional)

How to Make Tic-Tac-Toads:

Step 1: Draw and cut out 2 sets of 9 paper frogs. Cut out one set from green paper and the other from blue paper (or any color you like best).

Advertisement

Step 2: Draw a standard tic-tac-toe game board as shown in the illustration.

Step 3: Slip your leaping game pieces and board in an envelope for safekeeping between games.

Step 4: To make your game extra sturdy, cover the frog game pieces and playing board with clear adhesive vinyl.

For more crafty fun and animal-related activities:

ABOUT THE CRAFT DESIGNERS

How Tadpoles Breathe by Maria Birmingham, Karen E. Bledsoe, and Kelly Milner Halls

Puddle-Jumping Frog by Cindy Groom Harry and staff

Advertisement

Citation

Featured

Advertisement

Loading...