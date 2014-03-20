Home Crafts

The Home Crafts channel offers a variety of DIY projects for your home. Find ways to creatively enhance your surroundings and celebrate family life here.

Learn More

Chalk Paint Is a Do-it-yourself Superstar
No priming, no sanding, no expectation of a perfectly pristine surface. Chalk paint is the perfect answer for all kinds of do-it-yourself painting and refinishing projects.

By Laurie L. Dove

Kid-Friendly Homemade Valentine Ideas
Enlist even your youngest kids to work on these sweet ValentineÃ¢â‚¬â„¢s Day projects.

By Blythe Copeland

At-Home Craft Projects Kids Will Love
You donÃ¢â‚¬â„¢t have to invest in expensive supplies or classes to enjoy crafting with your family; try these easy projects Ã¢â‚¬â€œ using supplies you already have Ã¢â‚¬â€œ instead.

By Blythe Copeland

10 Simple Ideas for Casual Crafters
Thanks to blogs and TV shows, crafting is growing at an alarming rate. But there's no need to be overwhelmed. We've got 10 easy projects to get you started.

By Emilie Sennebogen

10 Splurge-Worthy Crafting Tools
Emulating Martha Stewart is many a crafter's dream, but we don't all have her budget. Sometimes, though, it's worth spending more for tools that'll make crafting more enjoyable -- and help you create better projects.

By Jill Jaracz

5 Hard-core Crafters You Should Know
Crafting used to be a simple hobby that many women used to blow off steam. But now, it's turned into a full-blown industry, and these five women are cashing in.

By Emilie Sennebogen

How to Host a Pinterest Crafting Party
Pinterest is quickly becoming the go-to place for all things crafty. So why not use it as the inspiration for your next party?

By Emilie Sennebogen

How to Host a Craft Supply Swap
From ribbons to paper to silk flowers, crafting is about the stuff. And sometimes, you get tired of your stuff and want some new goodies. We'll show you how to get it -- for cheap.

By Sara Elliott

Your Ultimate Craft Room Organization Plan
There's nothing more frustrating than sitting down to start a craft and realizing you can't find any of your materials. Stop the madness now and get your craft room in order.

By Sara Elliott

Craft Glossary
There are crafters with bins and closets full of papers, bobbles, bits and glues. Ever wondered what all of that stuff really is? Use our handy craft glossary to find out!

By Terri Briseno

How to Make a Paper People Chain Cutout
You are a teacher and you want to teach the children how to make paper people holding hands. Well, we will now show you how to make paper people holding hands.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

How to Build a Lighthouse
Your child has to learn how to build a lighthouse. Learn here how to build a small lighthouse.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

How to Make Padded Clothes Hangers
You want to make padded clothes hangers, but you're not sure how to do it. Learn about how to make padded clothes hangers in this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

How to Make Ribbon Flowers
Making ribbon flowers for gift wrapping, hats, etc. adds that special touch. Read this article to learn how to make ribbon flowers.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

How to Make a Doll House
You'd like to make your daughter a doll house for her birthday, but don't know where to start. Learn about how to make a wooden doll house from this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

How to Make a Pyramid Out Of Clay
You promised to show your class how to make the pyramids of Egypt out of clay. Read on and learn how to make pyramids out of clay.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

How to Make Homemade Baby Shower Favors
There are all sorts of homemade baby shower favors that are easy to make. Learn how to make homemade baby shower favors in this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

How to Make Homemade Soap
Making your own homemade soap is a great way to have fancy soaps at a fraction of the cost of buying them. Read this article to learn how to make homemade soap.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

Whimsical Wall Decor
Brighten up any space with personalized custom wall art. Create a one-of-a-kind gift for a new baby or housewarming, or change the look of any room in your home with this inexpensive and easy project that can be completed in an afternoon.

By Beth Kingston

Banner Bonanza!
This craft will help you create your own colorful banner for any occasion using a few pieces of paper and your imagination!

By Beth Kingston

Inexpensive Home DecorCrafts
Yard sale finds and ordinary household items become beautiful home decor projects with just a few simple steps.

By Beth Kingston

Easy (and Inexpensive) Ways to Top Your Table!
We all love to create a welcoming table when we celebrate with friends and family. With a few simple steps, inexpensive items such as napkin rings or votive candle holders can easily be transformed into personalized, creative table decor for any occasion.

By Beth Kingston

What in the world to do with chipboard?
Chipboard is a versatile medium that comes pre-cut in a variety of shapes and sizes for your paper crafting projects. If you have a drawer full of fun chipboard shapes but no idea what to do with them, these seven examples will open up a world of creativity!

By Beth Kingston

Fun (and Fast) Photo Frames
Personalized, coordinating photo frames don't have to be pricey or difficult to make. Use inexpensive frames (and some unexpected household supplies) to create the perfect housewarming gift, party favor, kids' project or to showcase your favorite photo.

By Beth Kingston

Scrapbooking 101
Scrapbooking may seem overwhelming to a beginner if you don't know where to start or where to get ideas, but a few easy steps and some simple tools will get you started!

By Beth Kingston