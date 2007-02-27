" " The ©2007 Publications International, Ltd.

For beginning quilters, or for any quilter who wants to complete a simple and fun project, the following Easy Quilt Patterns are the perfect quilting projects. These quilt patterns range from stunning wall patterns to an attractive and glamorous evening bag.

The links below will take you to wonderful quilt patterns with easy-to-follow instructions, helpful illustrations and photos, and a free quilt pattern that you can download and print out.

Have fun and enjoy making an Easy Quilt Pattern:

Quilt

The Stars & Stripes Forever Quilt is an Americana classic. The folksy, stars-and-stripes motif of this Easy Quilt Pattern makes it a favorite.

Wall Hangings

The Navajo Rug Quilted Wall Hanging Pattern makes a wall hanging with a bold Native American flair.

You can even glimpse the horizon in the Bird's Eye View Quilted Wall Hanging Pattern, which makes a stunning landscape wall hanging.

The delightful Garden of Delights Quilted Wall Hanging Pattern features a birdhouse, sunflower and other fresh-from-the-garden delights.

Take a dip with the Underwater Fantasy Quilted Wall Hanging Pattern. This wall hanging features a lovely depiction of life under the sea.

Quilted Pillows

The elegant Keepsake Quilted Pillow Pattern will fit into any home décor.

If your home features Southwest-style decor, you must make the Southwest Cactus Quilted Pillow Pattern. This charming pillow, in the shape of a cactus, is sure to delight.

Table Sets

Beautify your dinner table with the lovely Casual Sophistication Place Mat and Napkin Quilt Patterns.

Bags

Your evening ensemble will sparkle when you add the Evening Glamour Quilted Purse Pattern.

Christmas

Need a unique place to put your holiday cards? Check out the lovely Happy Holidays Quilted Card Holder.

Delight your family with the beautiful Simple Elegant Christmas Trees Quilted Wall Hanging. This wall hanging features a lovely Christmas Tree design.

