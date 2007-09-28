" " Mice are timid creatures. That's why people sometimes say that someone is as "timid as a mouse."

Even if you've never seen a mouse, you know that it's a tiny creature with a pointed snout and small ears. You might have watched cartoons in which people act afraid when they see a mouse ("Eek! A mouse!"), but mice are actually very gentle and social creatures. In fact, they have become a popular pet, much like hamsters or gerbils. Here are mouse activities for kids.

Mice have been around since ancient times -- they are thought to be among the oldest mammals. They live in forests, grasslands, and rocky areas, or you may find one hiding near a woodpile in your yard. Mice are nocturnal, which means they're most active at night, but you may also see a mouse scurrying outside during the day -- just don't try to catch it. Mice that live outdoors can spread disease to people. If you want a pet mouse, get it from a pet store.

A twist here and a pinch there -- soon you'll have a mouse balloon animal. You'll find detailed instructions for creating your mouse on the next page.

