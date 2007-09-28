Moose Activities

What does it feel like to be a moose? You can pretend to be one.
What does it feel like to be a moose? You can pretend to be one.

Did you know that a male moose can weigh as much as 1,200 pounds? Or that a moose's antlers can grow to nearly six feet from the farthest point on one side to the farthest point on the other? As you can probably tell, a moose is quite a large animal, and this translates to interesting moose activities for kids. Would you be surprised to learn that a moose grows to be so big by eating mostly leaves, tree bark, and nuts? It's true!

In North America, moose can be found in Canada, Alaska, the Rocky Mountains, and in parts of New England, Minnesota, and Michigan. There also are moose in Europe; in fact, the moose is often considered the national animal of Sweden and Norway.

Advertisement

And remember -- when you're talking about more than one moose, don't say "meese"; the plural of moose is "moose."

Here are some fun moose activities for you to try:

Moose Balloon Animal

With a few twists and turns, you can learn to make a moose out of balloons.

Moose for a Moment

Create moose "antlers" and find out what it's like to be a moose -- for a moment.

Sculpting a moose balloon animal may seem a little tricky at first, but it's lots of fun. Keep reading to find out how to get started.

For more fun activities and crafts, check out:

Advertisement

Moose Balloon Animal for Kids

Here's a moose that can fit in your room.
Here's a moose that can fit in your room.

Creating a moose balloon animal takes a little time and practice, but half the fun is in trying. The balloons used for this project can be purchased at toy stores, discount stores, or magic stores. Be sure to read through all the instructions for the project before you begin, and check out the photos, too -- that sometimes makes it easier to learn. When you're ready, pick up your balloons and have fun!

Hints: Using a pump to inflate balloons is a lot easier and faster than using your own breath. Give the balloon a few good stretches before inflating -- that makes it easier to inflate.

Advertisement

How to Make a Moose Balloon Animal

1. Inflate a balloon, leaving a 5-inch tail.

2. Pinch and twist a 2-inch bubble, followed by three 1-inch bubbles, followed by a 3-inch bubble.

3. Fold the 3-inch bubble over the first bubble and twist-lock (that means you twist together two or more twisted sections).

4. Pinch and twist three 1-inch bubbles and a 3-inch bubble.

Pinch and twist the bubbles -- can you see the moose in there yet?
Pinch and twist the bubbles -- can you see the moose in there yet?

5. Fold the 3-inch bubble back to the first twist-lock junction, as shown, and twist-lock.

6. Pinch and twist three 2-inch bubbles.

7. Hold the second two bubbles together and twist-lock.

8. Pinch and twist a 3-inch bubble and two 2-inch bubbles.

9. Hold the two 2-inch bubbles together and twist-lock.

&quot;Twist-lock&quot; is the term for twisting two sections together.
"Twist-lock" is the term for twisting two sections together.

Now that you've made a balloon moose, maybe you'd like to see what it feels like to actually be a moose. Keep reading to find out how.

For more fun activities and crafts, check out:

Advertisement

Moose for a Moment

Would you want to be a moose?
Would you want to be a moose?

You can take on the title of "Moose for a Moment" when you try this fun activity. Imagine walking around all day with antlers on your head that are six feet wide and that weigh 85 pounds -- that's about the size and weight of antlers for an average moose.

Don't worry -- the antlers you're going to make don't weight that much and they aren't that wide, but you'll still get the idea: It's not easy being a moose.

Advertisement

What You'll Need:

Four-foot long stick

Two plastic milk jugs

String

Construction paper (optional)

How to Make the "Moose for a Moment" Craft:

Get the stick, string, and milk jugs. The stick will become the "rack" part of your antlers, and the milk jugs are your antlers' "points." With the string, tie a jug on each side of the stick. Tie a couple knots in the string so the jugs don't fall off. (If you don't have two milk jugs, you can make points out of construction paper.)

When you've made your antlers, hold them on top of your head. Then, be careful where you turn around. Can you walk through your bedroom door? Remember, if you were really a moose, those antlers would weigh 85 pounds (and you would weigh about a half of a ton). Do you think it would be easy to run at top speed through thick forest? Try running with your antlers on your head -- but be careful!

For more fun activities and crafts, check out:

Advertisement

Citation

Featured

Advertisement

Loading...