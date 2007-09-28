" " What does it feel like to be a moose? You can pretend to be one.

Did you know that a male moose can weigh as much as 1,200 pounds? Or that a moose's antlers can grow to nearly six feet from the farthest point on one side to the farthest point on the other? As you can probably tell, a moose is quite a large animal, and this translates to interesting moose activities for kids. Would you be surprised to learn that a moose grows to be so big by eating mostly leaves, tree bark, and nuts? It's true!

In North America, moose can be found in Canada, Alaska, the Rocky Mountains, and in parts of New England, Minnesota, and Michigan. There also are moose in Europe; in fact, the moose is often considered the national animal of Sweden and Norway.

And remember -- when you're talking about more than one moose, don't say "meese"; the plural of moose is "moose."

Here are some fun moose activities for you to try:

Moose Balloon Animal

With a few twists and turns, you can learn to make a moose out of balloons.

Moose for a Moment

Create moose "antlers" and find out what it's like to be a moose -- for a moment.

Sculpting a moose balloon animal may seem a little tricky at first, but it's lots of fun. Keep reading to find out how to get started.

