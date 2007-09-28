Bird Crafts

" " Make a birds of a feather locker mirror.

Add a fun, personal touch to a school locker with the birds of a feather locker mirror. This bird craft project is so fun and simple to do, you'll want to make one for all your friends' lockers.

Customize your locker mirror by experimenting with feathers of different sizes and colors.

Advertisement

You can also try working with mirrors in different shapes and sizes -- you might find that this bird craft project looks great in your bedroom, hallway, or other spots in your home.

The birds of a feather locker mirror also makes a creative handmade gift. Download the birds of a feather locker mirror craft as a PDF to get started.

What You'll Need:

Unbreakable mirror

Colorful, small feathers

Scraps of pink and purple fun foam

Magnets

Tools:

Craft glue

Craft stick

Pencil

Tracing and white paper

Black pen

Scissors

How to make the birds of a feather locker mirror craft:

Step 1: Go through your feathers and arrange how you like them around the mirror. Be sure to vary the colors. Also, starting from the top, use smaller feathers and have them increase in size going to the bottom.

Step 2: Glue the feathers to the mirror.

" " Glue the feathers to the mirror.

Step 3: Download and print the pattern onto white paper. Using a black pen, make a pink and a purple bird.

Step 4: Glue the birds to the top of the mirror, slightly overlapping them. Glue a feather to each bird's wing position.

" " Glue a single feather to each bird.

Step 5: Glue the magnets on the back of the mirror. Depending on how heavy your mirror is, you may want to use more or fewer magnets.

The bird craft in the next section has strings attached -- in a good way. Keep reading to learn how to make the flapping bird craft.

For more fun activities and crafts, check out: