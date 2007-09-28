Bird Crafts

Have you aways dreamed of having a pet parrot? The sitting pretty parrot craft is perfect for you.
This perfectly pretty parrot hangs in your window, ready to swing and sing along with you at a moment's notice.
The sitting pretty parrot craft is great for any decor -- its vivid colors and cheerful expression will brighten up the look of any room.
What You'll Need:
- 2 yellow chenille stems, 6mm each
- 1 brown chenille stem, 6mm
- Scissors
- 2 red poms, 1 inch each
- 1 red bump chenille stem
- Glue
- 1 orange bump chenille stem
- 2 wiggle eyes, 5mm each
- 3 red craft feathers
- Suction cup
How to make the sitting pretty parrot craft:
To make the swing:
Step 1: Bend a yellow chenille stem in half. Twist the center to make a small circle.
Step 2: Cut a 3-inch piece from the brown chenille stem. Twist the ends of the yellow chenille stem from Step 1 around each end of this piece. Bend both sides of the yellow chenille stem so they curve slightly.
Step 3: Cut the remaining yellow chenille stem into six 2-inch pieces. Thread one piece through the small circle at the top of the swing; twist the ends together to form a circle.
To make the parrot:
Step 1: Glue the two red poms together.
Step 2: Cut two bumps from the red chenille stem. Bend each bump to form a teardrop; pinch the ends together. Glue these wings between the two red poms, directly across from each other.
Step 3: Cut a 3/4-inch piece from the orange bump stem, then trim off and discard most of the thin end. Glue the thick end to the center of the top pom so it sticks out, creating a beak. Let dry, then slightly bend the end of the beak down.
Step 4: Glue the wiggle eyes above the beak.
Step 5: Cut two 1-inch pieces from the thin part of the orange bump stem. Glue them to the bottom of the lower pom. Let dry.
To attach the parrot to the swing:
Step 1: Place the swing on your work area. Place the parrot in the center of the swing, making sure the legs cross over the brown perch of the swing and the red pom body touches the perch.
Step 2: Bend the legs so they wrap around the perch and poke back into the red pom. Glue the ends to the red pom and the perch. Let dry. If the parrot doesn't sit straight in the perch, add a bit more glue where the red pom meets the brown stem.
Step 3: Glue the craft feathers to the bottom of the pom behind the orange chenille stems.
Step 4: Stick the suction cup's hook through the top link of the yellow chain, and hang the parrot up to swing.
Your sitting pretty parrot craft is finished. Place it near a window and watch it cheer up your room.
