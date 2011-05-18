How to Make Bows for Wreaths

Whether you're naturally artsy or are a beginner crafter, making bows for holiday wreaths is a fun and easy project that can be used to give your home a festive feel. Bows are the perfect touch to enhance a traditional Christmas or harvest wreath [source: BHG]. Read the steps listed below and learn how you can make bows for your wreaths.

Materials:

Scissors

Ribbon

Wire

Ruler

Here's what to do:

Buy ribbon to match your wreath. Remember that it's easier to work with a ribbon with the same color and finish on both sides. Cut a piece of wire 3 inches (7.6 centimeters) long. Set it aside while you create the bow. For an average sized bow, cut a piece of ribbon 3 yards (2.7 meters) long. Measure 1 foot (0.3 meters) of ribbon and pinch the ribbon together widthwise at that point. This will be the tail of the bow. Make a loop from the space where you pinched the ribbon. Hold the loop together by pinching the ribbon. Make another loop, the same size as the first loop. Continue making loops. Make sure that all the loops are the same size. Make six loops if you want a full bow. You should have two tails hanging down. Don't worry if they're different lengths. Wrap the piece of wire around the center of the bow where all the loops meet. Tie the wire together in the back of the bow. Wrap the longer of the two tails around the center of the bow to cover the wire. You can keep the tail in place by attaching it with another small piece of wire. Spread the loops out so that they are evenly spaced and neatly arranged as a bow. Fold each tail in half widthwise. Cut the tails diagonally, from the folded side toward the edge of the bow, to create a notch [source: Martha Stewart ].