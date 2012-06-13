10 Simple Ideas for Casual Crafters

" " Not only is it elegant, but most of it's free right in your own backyard. iStockphoto/ Thinkstock

This craft project is so simple! All you need is a large, clear vase centerpiece and your imagination. The goal here is to simply put something together that's pleasing to your eye and the beauty of the project is that nothing is glued or attached so you can try many variations until you get it just right. To start, take a walk in your yard or down the street and keep an eye out for interesting objects. Leaves, acorns, branches and even rocks may have a place in your centerpiece. Birch branches with the bark removed are a good start and can serve as the base of your centerpiece; pine branches with the cones still attached also work nicely. Loose pinecones can fill the bottom of the vase, topped with flower petals if you want to add some color. Get creative and try different combinations of items until you have something that appeals to you.