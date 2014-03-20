Paper Crafts

Paper-mache: Puppets, Piñatas and Bowls Anyone Can Make
Paper-mache has been used by ancient cultures and schoolchildren alike to create sculptures, masks and statues that are durable, light and easily fashioned from readily available materials.

By Muriel Vega

How to Make a Paper Cup Phone
You want to make a paper cup phone with you children but don't remember how to do it. Read here to find out how to make a paper cup phone.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

How to Make a Paper Guitar
It's not hard to learn how to make a paper guitar. Learn how to make a paper guitar from this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

How to Make a Paper Tank
You want to make a paper tank, in other words, origami cut-outs, with your class. Learn about how to make a paper tank from this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

How to Make a Paper Umbrella
You can learn how to make a paper umbrella with decorative paper and wooden dowels. Learn about how to make a paper umbrella in this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

How to Make Flowers out of Tissue Paper
Decorate your home, garden party or baby shower with beautiful flowers made out of tissue paper. Learn about how to make flowers out of tissue paper in this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

How to Make Origami Animals
There is no greater fun for kids than to make origami animals. Join the fun and show kids how to make origami animals.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

How to Make Bubble Letters On Paper
Making bubble letters on your paper signs and cards give a celebratory feel to any message. Learn about how to make a bubble letters on paper in this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

How to Make a Fortune Teller
Make a fortune teller for your child, and he'll have countless hours of fun. Learn about how to make a fortune teller in this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

How to Make a Paper Bat
You want to make a paper bat, but you're not sure how to do it. Learn about how to make a paper bat in this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

How to Make a Paper Mache Volcano
Have geological formations erupt in your own home when you make a paper mache volcano. Learn about how to make a paper mache volcano in this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

Ultimate Guide to Recycled Wallpaper Crafts
Wallpaper -- most people either love it or hate it, on walls that is. But as a recycled crafting material -- what's not to love? Find out how to make book covers, picture frames and greeting cards using old wallpaper.

By Libby Little

Paper Art Crafts for Kids
Paper art crafts for kids are easy, fun, and best of all, inexpensive. All you need are a few pieces of paper and some imagination to have a ton of fun creating all sorts of projects that you can show off to your friends and family.

By the Editors of Publications International, Ltd.

How to Make a Paper Flying Disc
The Paper Flying Disc is a fun paper craft for those looking for a little action. Make your own Flying Disc and watch it fly and spin.

By the Editors of Publications International, Ltd.

How to Make a Paper Kite
This Paper Kite paper craft will have your spirits soaring. Learn how to create your own paper kite with the directions found in this article.

By the Editors of Publications International, Ltd.

How to Make Paper Binoculars
These Paper Binoculars for kids are a neat paper craft you can make yourself. Learn how to make your own pair with these step-by-step instructions.

By the Editors of Publications International, Ltd.

How to Make Paper Castles
This Paper Castle is a fun paper craft project fit for a king or queen. Learn how to create your own Paper Castle with these instructions.

By the Editors of Publications International, Ltd.

How to Make Paper Party Favors
Paper Party Favors like these paper poppers are a great addition to any party. Learn how to make this fun and festive paper craft.

By the Editors of Publications International, Ltd.

How to Make Paper Baskets
Paper Baskets are perfect for anyone looking for a fun paper craft project. Learn how to make paper baskets of your own.

By the Editors of Publications International, Ltd.

How to Make Paper Chains
Making Paper Chains is a great way to start working with paper crafts. Learn how to make several different paper chains with these easy instructions.

By the Editors of Publications International, Ltd.

How to Make Paper Snowflakes
Decorative paper snowflakes are a paper craft that help you make your own winter wonderland. Learn to make paper snowflakes and other paper crafts.

By the Editors of Publications International, Ltd.

How to Make a Paper Magnet
Making your own paper magnets is easy with these step-by-step instructions. Learn how to craft your own sun, moon, and star magnets.

By the Editors of Publications International, Ltd.

How to Make Paper Flowers
Paper flowers make the same statement of real flowers, but last longer. Learn how to make this paper flower and other paper crafts in this article.

By the Editors of Publications International, Ltd.

How to Make a Paper Train
This Paper Train is a fun paper craft project. Learn how to make your own Paper Train with these simple instructions.

By the Editors of Publications International, Ltd.

How to Make a Paper Tray
This Paper Tray is a fun and easy paper craft project. Create your own tray using these illustrated instructions.

By the Editors of Publications International, Ltd.