Quilting has long been a favorite pastime of crafters, and the results are often beautiful and unique. These articles will show you everything from the basic tools you'll need to how to finish your first creation.
You just got new quilts and would like to make a rack to put them on. Here's how to make a quilt rack.
If you know that you want to quilt, but you haven't yet settled on aQuilting project, this article is for you. Browse through our quilt gallery to see the 20 best quilts.
Our Easy Quilt Patterns are great for beginners or anyone who wants a fun and simpleQuilting project. Pick your favorite among quilt patterns for wall hangings, place mats, and even a quilted evening purse.
A Quilted Tea Cozy Pattern makes a tea time a delight and is a thoughtful, creative gift idea. Download a free quilt pattern and get started on this fun quilt project.
Borders are the frame around your carefully crafted quilt blocks. Learn all about adding borders to your latestQuilting project in this helpful article. You'll find tips on corners, seams, and more.
Quilting stitches can really affect the look of a quilt, so it's important to take the time to map out yourQuilting design before you start hand or machineQuilting. Learn tips in this article.
Not all quilt patterns have nice, straight corners, so it's important to know how to piece together curves, too. Learn about the piecing curves quilt technique in this helpful article.
During the course of aQuilting project, the chain piecing quilt technique can save you a substantial amount of time. In this article, we'll teach you how to do it.
To create a really traditional, homemade look for your latestQuilting project, use the hand appliqu' quilt technique. You'll find plenty of tips to help you master the technique in this helpful article.
The machine appliqu' quilt technique can certainly save you time in yourQuilting and will often produce a more stable appliqu'. Learn more about the quilt technique in this article.
Hand quilters can create a quilt with a beautiful, classic appearance that cannot be duplicated. Check out this helpful article to learn the handQuilting technique and the tools you'll need.
MachineQuilting doesn't have the same folksy reputation asQuilting by hand, but it can make for a more visually dramatic quilt. And of course, it's much quicker to complete.
Tying a quilt is one of the last steps involved in aQuilting project. Learn all about tying a quilt in this helpful article. You'll find information about both hand tying and machine tying.
Although typically the last step in aQuilting project, binding a quilt is also a very important one. Check out this article to learn helpful binding techniques, only at HowStuffWorks.
Before beginning your nextQuilting project, you should wash your quilt fabrics. Learn tips on prewashing fabric beforeQuilting, including how to wash dark colors and shrinkable fabric like cotton.
Learn how to take a quilt pattern and create templates that will allow you to turn your vision into reality. You'll find these and other helpful tips only at HowStuffWorks.
ManyQuilting projects require a template to trace the pattern onto your fabrics. Learn the best way to use these templates and how to mark fabric properly with damaging it in this helpful article.
Tools like a rotary cutter, self-healing mat, and see-through ruler can help you cut fabric forQuilting. Learn what they are and how to use them properly in this helpful article.
From cutting tools to special pins and needles, there are plenty ofQuilting tools you'll need to round up before you launch aQuilting project. Learn all about what you'll need in this helpful article.
Take the traditional route and give your quilt a handmade look. Learn the hand piecing quilt technique and how to make some of the best knots in this helpful article.
Fabrics can really make or break a quilt, so it's wise to learn as much as you can before you take on a project. Get a lesson about which fabrics to use in this article.
The color and type of thread you use on a quilt really depends on what you're working on. Learn how to make the right thread choices for yourQuilting project in this article.
If your home is in need of a little brightening, give one of these garden and floral quilt patterns a try. You'll be amazed at the power a beautiful quilt can have in your home.
The Blocks and Bars Quilt Border Pattern is a simple, versatile quilt border that will complement any quilt design. Download a great quilt border and instructions on how to make it in this article.
The Bricks Quilt Border Pattern makes a charming, colorful quilt border that will add visual interest to your quilt. Download a great quilt border and instructions on how to make it in this article.