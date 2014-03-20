Recycled crafts allow you to reuse glass, plastic, cloth, paper and metal in order to beautify your surroundings. Recycled crafts are also a lot of fun to make and a great way to spend time with your kids.
Before you fill up your recycling bin, take a look at your loot. There may be plenty in the pile to turn into fun crafts for the whole family.
You can make jewelry out of all sorts of recycled materials. Learn how to make jewelry from recycled materials in this article.
Your child got a box of popsicle sticks (craft sticks) as a gift and wants you to help him make a house out of the sticks. Here's how to make a house out of popsicle sticks.
You want to make a paper football, but you're not sure how to do it. Learn about how to make a paper football in this article.
You want to make a paper sailor hat, but you're not sure how to do it. Learn about how to make a paper sailor hat in this article.
Making a paper turkey with your kids will provide hours of fun. Learn about how to make a paper turkey in this article.
It's lots of fun to make a box out of paper and it's a great way to impress others. Learn about how to make a box out of paper in this article.
Summon the skills of the ancient Egyptians, and make a cardboard pyramid. Learn about how to make a cardboard pyramid in this article.
Making a cube out of paper is a fun way to impress others. Learn about how to make a cube out of paper in this article.
Wearable crafts are popular with kids, so why not let them turn old household items into fun and frugal fashion? Try these ideas for recycled crafts your kids can dress up in.
Using old items to create holiday crafts can boost your kids' creativity and teach them the importance of recycling. What things around your house can you turn into a holiday craft?
Once your kids finish with their juice boxes, don't throw them out -- instead, recycle them to make craft projects together. Try these ideas for recycled juice box art, toys and games.
For many birdwatchers, setting up a bird house right next to your home is a favorite pastime. Building one yourself can be even more fun, and using recycled materials lets your creative fancies take flight.
College student Aaron Dunlap genuinely feared losing power for his smartphone. Instead of bending down and looking for outlets, he designed an Altoids tin USB charger and became an entrepreneur in the process.
By Josh Clark
Joe Rowley sees many different ways to make Altoids tins into miniature electronics. His Altoids tin remote control is tailor-made for couch potatoes and pranksters alike.
By Josh Clark
You don't have to understand steampunk to appreciate the Altoids tins created by tinnovator Jake von Slatt. However, learning about this imaginative subculture makes the designer's creations all the more enjoyable.
Where are your keys? You've lost them again, haven't you? With a few Altoids tins, a pair of pliers and a little imagination, you can create a place to keep them.
By Josh Clark
The compact metal design of the classic Altoids tin inspired designer Kate Pruitt to convert one into a picture frame and portable photo album. With some cardboard, glue and a couple of magnets, you can do the same.
By Josh Clark
It's so obvious. If you need a flashlight, you should make one out of your Altoids tin. How do tinnovators turn a breath mint container into a light source?
Artist Desiree McCrorey combines two seemingly disparate media -- polymer clay and Altoids tins -- to create jewelry boxes with their own uniquely eco-friendly style.
For most people, a tin of Altoids is simply a promise of fresh breath. After the mints are gone, the tin goes to the trash. But artists see a gem in that little tin -- art waiting to happen.
They say that necessity is the mother of invention. While this may be true in many cases, you can also make the argument that good old creativity should weigh in pretty heavily as well. Behold: the Altoids speaker.
They say one man's trash is another man's art. Brooklyn artist Lord Kelvin takes that aphorism to another level by converting empty Altoids tins into belt buckles.
By Josh Clark
Artist Kate Pruitt found a quick, easy and innovative way to decorate an Altoids tin -- she converted it into a serene Zen garden.
By Josh Clark
A bag made from bags? It may sound redundant, but it's eco-friendly ingenuity at work. You can also put your bags to work in the garden, bedroom and closet.
By Alia Hoyt