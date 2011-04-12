How to Make a Baby Blanket

There are many ways to make a baby blanket. You can knit one, crochet one, or sew one. But what if you're not inclined to knit, sew or crochet? Here's a really simple "no-sew" fleece baby blanket that anyone can make.

You will need:

Advertisement

Two pieces of fleece, at least 40 inches (102 centimeters) wide and one yard (91.5 centimeters) to 1.5 yards (137 centimeters) long [source: All Kinds of Baby Stuff ]. You can choose fleece of two different colors or one piece with a pattern and one a solid color that matches the pattern.

Scissors

Ruler or tape measure

Pins

Here's what to do:

Lay out the two pieces of fleece, one on top of the other. Pin the two pieces together. Cut off the selvage (finished) edges from the fleece. If the pieces of fleece aren't the same size, trim the larger one to match the smaller one. Cut a 6-inch (15.2-centimeter) square from each corner [source: Craft Elf ]. (Cut through both pieces of fleece at once.) Cut 6-inch (15.2-centimeter) deep fringes along all four edges of the blanket [source: Craft Elf ]. (Cut through both pieces of fleece at once.) Make the fringes one inch (2.5 centimeters) apart. Tie the fringes from the top piece of fleece to the corresponding fringes on the bottom piece of fleece. The knot should be as close as possible to the blanket, rather than at the end of the fringe. Tie double knots so the knots won't untie in the wash [source: All Kinds of Baby Stuff ]. Do this with every-other-fringe, all the way around the blanket. Flip the blanket over and tie the remaining fringes. Tying every other fringe on one side and every second fringe on the other side ensures that your knots all match [source: All Kinds of Baby Stuff ].