These nature weaving crafts for kids are ideal for children who are curious about weaving and art crafts. Our pioneers, and Native Americans before them, used many weaving techniques to produce strong and sturdy material that would last for years.

Try these nature weaving crafts and you'll see how easy they are to do. You will also gain an appreciation of our early ancestors' resourcefulness.

Advertisement

Here are some ideas to get you started:

Natural Wall Hangings Craft

Create something unique for your wall with our natural wall hangings craft. This is a fun project to do with a friend.

Corn Husk Mats Craft

Try this corn husk mats craft and see how our early ancestors made these mats from scratch. You can make small coasters or large mats to put under hot plates on the dinner table.

Try the natural wall hangings craft on the next page. Continue reading to learn more about nature weaving crafts for kids.

For more fun nature crafts and projects, try:

Nature Crafts

Nature Projects for Kids

Nature Craft Activities for Kids