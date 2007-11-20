Nature Weaving Crafts for Kids

These nature weaving crafts for kids are ideal for children who are curious about weaving and art crafts. Our pioneers, and Native Americans before them, used many weaving techniques to produce strong and sturdy material that would last for years.

Try these nature weaving crafts and you'll see how easy they are to do. You will also gain an appreciation of our early ancestors' resourcefulness.

Here are some ideas to get you started:

Natural Wall Hangings Craft

Create something unique for your wall with our natural wall hangings craft. This is a fun project to do with a friend.

Corn Husk Mats Craft

Try this corn husk mats craft and see how our early ancestors made these mats from scratch. You can make small coasters or large mats to put under hot plates on the dinner table.

Try the natural wall hangings craft on the next page. Continue reading to learn more about nature weaving crafts for kids.

Natural Material Wall Hangings Craft for Kids

Try our natural material wall hangings craft for kids and create one-of-a-kind decorations for your home.

What You'll Need:

  • Sturdy cardboard
  • Scissors
  • String
  • Wild plant material for weaving (dried grass, strips of peeled bark, etc.)
  • Craft glue

How to Make a Natural Material Wall Hanging:

Step 1: First you'll need to create your loom. Take a piece of cardboard just a little larger than the size of the weaving you want to make. Cut a row of slits in the top and bottom ends, making each slit one-fourth to one-half inch apart.

Step 2: Tie a knot in your string, slip the knot into one of the slits to anchor it, then run the string to the slit on the opposite side.

Step 3: Slip the string behind the cardboard to the next slit on the same side, bring it through, then run it across the board again. Keep going until the whole piece of cardboard is strung, like strings on a guitar.

Step 4: Now collect any kind of natural materials that are long and narrow, such as tall dried grass, strips of dried corn husk or cattail leaves, bark peeled from fallen twigs or long pine needles.

Step 5: Weave these materials in and out of the strings in any way that pleases you. When your weaving is done, slip the ends of the string off the cardboard. Turn your weaving over and glue the edges to keep the weaving together.

And now you have a natural material wall hanging that would be fit to grace any wall in your house!

Continue reading to learn more about our corn husk mats craft on the next page of nature weaving crafts for kids -- you'll find out how early pioneers made these sturdy mats by hand.

Corn Husk Mats Craft for Kids

Try this corn husk mats craft for kids and see how useful now they were to the pioneers who made them years ago.

What You'll Need:

  • Corn husks
  • Darning needle
  • Quilting thread
  • Thimble

How to Make a Corn Husk Mat Craft:

Step 1: Dry the corn husks outdoors in a sunny place until completely dry. When you are ready to use them, tear them into strips and soak the strips for an hour in warm water.

Step 2: Tie six strips together at one end and braid them together, using two strips in each "strand." When you have braided about two-thirds of the way down, add two more strips to each strand and keep going.

Step 3: The braid will hold together if your strips overlap one another sufficiently. When your braid is long enough, tie off the end. Lay it down on a flat surface and begin coiling the braid around one of the end knots.

Step 4: As you coil, stitch the braids together with quilting thread. Use a strong darning needle and protect your finger with a thimble. Make small mats for coasters, or large ones to put under hot dishes on the dinner table.

