Birds don't always have it easy. No matter what the season, they must search for food every day in order to survive. You can help our feathered friends by learning how to make bird snacks and putting them out in your yard.
Bird snacks are easy to prepare, and help birds survive during periods when food is scarce. Bird snacks also have an added bonus of attracting a wide variety of birds to your neighborhood. So put on your chef hat and get ready to make some bird snacks.
When we celebrate our favorite friends, we bake them a cake. We can celebrate our feathered friends the same way with these bird snacks.
Try these varieties of snacks to attract a variety of birds.
These garlands will bring a holiday cheer to hungry birds.
Have you ever watched to see what birds eat? See how different birds eat different foods with these snacks.
This bird snack is a dinner bell all birds will flock to.
You may not find a pine cone appetizing, but birds will certainly enjoy this snack.
Celebrate the holidays and help out your local birds with these festive bird snacks.
Winter can be hard on birds, but you can help them survive by making them these snacks.
Instead of a button nose and two eyes made out of coal, decorate your snowman with bird snacks.
Bake a cake for your neighborhood birds with the craft on the following page.
