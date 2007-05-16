Free Knitting Patterns for Beginners

" " Making a cell phone cozy will keep your phone safe and secure.

Keep your cell phone in good shape while giving it a unique look with these knitted cozies. We've included patterns for two popular cell phone models -- a flip phone and one with a display window.

Techniques

Backstitch

Binding off -- BO

Casting on -- CO

Knit 2 together -- k2tog

Mattress stitch

Stockinette stitch -- St st

Weaving in yarn tails

Size

Blue cozy: 21/2x3 inches (6.5x7.5cm)

Pink cozy: 23/4x33/4 inches (7x9.5 cm)

Gauge

14 stitches=4" (10cm)

What You'll Need

Yarn: 30 yards (27m) boucle yarn for each cozy

We used: The Plymouth Italian Collection Firenze Boucle (30% wool, 30% acrylic, 40% nylon): #442 pink, 1 skein (for pink cozy); #418 blue, 1 skein (for blue cozy)

Needles: US size 7 (41/2mm)

Notions: Tapestry needle; 5/8" (1.5cm) button (for blue cozy); long sewing pins with large colored heads; sewing needle and thread to match; 2 stitch holders; 1/2" (1.3cm) snap (for pink cozy)

Note: Because different models of cell phones have different measurements, adjust the stitch counts accordingly. Use your gauge as a guide.

Making the Blue Cozy

Cast on 8 stitches. Work in stockinette stitch for 7" (18cm).

End with knit row.

Shape the Flap

Row 1: Bind off 1 stitch (space for antenna), purl to end. (7 stitches)

Row 2: Knit.

Rows 3, 5, 7, and 9: Purl.

Row 4: Knit 4, knit 2 together, knit 1. (6 stitches)

Row 6: Knit 3, knit 2 together, knit 1. (5 stitches)

Row 8: Knit 2, knit 2 together, knit 1. (4 stitches)

Row 10: Knit 1, knit 2 together, knit 1. (3 stitches)

Bind off all stitches.

Make Buttonhole Loop: Cut yarn about 18" (46cm) from last stitch; thread on tapestry needle. Insert needle into beginning stitch of bind-off row and carry the yarn to end stitch of bind-off row (other side of flap), leaving a big-enough loop for button to fit through. Wrap yarn around loop several times to strengthen, and secure yarn by backstitching several times on wrong side of work.

Finishing the Blue Cozy

Fold piece in half with right sides together to form the cell phone pocket (don't include the flap). Pin side edges together. With sewing needle and matching thread, whipstitch side seams closed. Remove pins.

Make the Handle: Cut length of yarn about 36" (90cm) long. Thread tapestry needle and secure 1 end of yarn on inside of side seam, under the top edge. Insert needle through side seam on opposite side, under the top edge, leaving a loop about 13" (33cm) long. Wrap yarn around loop several times to make a stronger handle, then return needle to first seam and secure end by weaving through side seam on wrong side of work. Turn piece to right side.

Attach the Button: Fold flap over top edge of pocket, and match loop with the place to attach button. With sewing needle and thread, stitch button in place. Weave in ends to wrong side of work; secure firmly.

Making the Pink Cozy

Cast on 11 stitches. Work in stockinette stitch for 71/2" (19cm). End with purl row.

Make the Display Window: Knit 3 stitches, bind off 5 stitches, knit to end. (3 stitches on each side of bind-off). Place first set of stitches on holder. Work stockinette stitch over remaining 3 stitches for 1" (2.5cm); end with purl row. Cut yarn, leaving 6" (15cm) tail to secure later. Place stitches on second holder. Slip stitches from first holder onto needle. With wrong side facing, rejoin yarn at beginning of bound-off stitches. Purl 3 stitches. Work even in stockinette stitch for 1" (2.5cm).

Next row: Knit. At end of row, cast on 5 stitches using either knitted cast-on or cable cast-on. Knit stitches from second holder (11 stitches). Work in stockinette stitch for 1" (2.5cm). End with purl row.

Make the Strap

Next row: (right side) Bind off 3 stitches, knit to end of row. (8 stitches)

Next row: (wrong side) Bind off 4 stitches, purl to end of row. (4 stitches)

Continue working strap on 4 stitches for a total of 5" (12.5cm). Bind off all stitches.

Finishing the Pink Cozy

With right sides together, fold cozy in half (don't include strap). Pin side edges together. With sewing needle and thread, whipstitch side seams together. Remove all pins. Turn piece to right side. Sew 1 side of snap on wrong side of strap, about 1/2" (1.3cm) from end. Fold strap in half and, on back side of cozy, mark where to attach other half of snap. Sew snap in place. Weave all yarn ends to wrong side, and secure.

