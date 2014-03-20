Drawing

Staring at a blank page can be intimidating, even for the most inventive of artists. Get ideas for drawing in these articles.

Learn More

How to Draw Impossible Shapes
How to Draw Impossible Shapes

An impossible shape is a two-dimensional image that looks like it could exist in three dimensions, but in reality cannot. Why can't it exist — and how do you draw one?

By Melanie Radzicki McManus

How to Draw a Woman in an Oversized Sweater in 5 Steps
How to Draw a Woman in an Oversized Sweater in 5 Steps

Do you know how to draw a woman in an oversized sweater? Take a look at our five easy steps and learn how to draw a woman in an oversized sweater.

By the Editors of Publications International, Ltd.

How to Draw a Woman in a Bathing Suit in 5 Steps
How to Draw a Woman in a Bathing Suit in 5 Steps

Interested in learning how to draw a woman in a bathing suit? With these five easy steps, learn now to draw a woman in a bathing suit.

By the Editors of Publications International, Ltd.

Advertisement

How to Draw Dump Trucks in 11 Steps
How to Draw Dump Trucks in 11 Steps

Construction vehicles are easier to draw than you might think. Have you ever wondered how to draw dump trucks?

By the Editors of Publications International, Ltd.

How to Draw Cathedrals in 5 Steps
How to Draw Cathedrals in 5 Steps

This grand cathedral is a stunning sight. You will love learning to draw this cathedral if you are a fan of history or architecture -- or if you're looking for a drawing challenge.

By the Editors of Publications International, Ltd.

How to Draw the Taj Mahal in 5 Steps
How to Draw the Taj Mahal in 5 Steps

With its intricately detailed exterior, the majestic Taj Mahal is one of the world's most wonderful works of architecture. Learn how to draw this building for a truly special addition to your repertoire.

By the Editors of Publications International, Ltd.

How to Draw the Sydney Opera House in 5 Steps
How to Draw the Sydney Opera House in 5 Steps

Australia's Sydney Opera House is one of the most recognizable buildings in the world. You'll have a great time learning how to draw this unique and beautiful building.

By the Editors of Publications International, Ltd.

Advertisement

How to Draw Skyscrapers in 4 Steps
How to Draw Skyscrapers in 4 Steps

Towering over cities around the world, skyscrapers are impressive works of architecture. By using the principles of perspective and vanishing point, you can learn to draw skyscrapers of all sizes.

By the Editors of Publications International, Ltd.

How to Draw a Log Cabin in 4 Steps
How to Draw a Log Cabin in 4 Steps

It's hard to resist a cozy and inviting log cabin. With our simple instructions, you won't have to.

By the Editors of Publications International, Ltd.

How to Draw a Ranch House in 5 Steps
How to Draw a Ranch House in 5 Steps

This simple and pretty ranch house is a classic American home. By using the rules of perspective and vanishing point, you can easily learn how to draw this ranch house.

By the Editors of Publications International, Ltd.

How to Draw the United States Capitol Building in 5 Steps
How to Draw the United States Capitol Building in 5 Steps

The United States Capitol Building is a wonderful example of neo-classical architecture. Learning to draw this building is a great creative challenge.

By the Editors of Publications International, Ltd.

Advertisement

How to Draw a Boy in a Pirate Costume in 5 Steps
How to Draw a Boy in a Pirate Costume in 5 Steps

If you've ever wondered how to draw a boy in a pirate costume, we can show you how. Take a look at these five steps for how to draw a boy in a pirate costume.

By the Editors of Publications International, Ltd.

How to Draw a Spanish Villa in 5 Steps
How to Draw a Spanish Villa in 5 Steps

This Spanish-inspired home brings to mind all the charm and beauty of Spain. Don't be afraid to use color when you're done -- it can enhance the beauty of the finished drawing.

By the Editors of Publications International, Ltd.

How to Draw a Skier in 5 Steps
How to Draw a Skier in 5 Steps

Drawing people is easier than you think. Have you ever wondered how to draw a skier?

By the Editors of Publications International, Ltd.

How to Draw Hockey Players in 5 Steps
How to Draw Hockey Players in 5 Steps

Drawing people is easier than you think. Have you ever wondered how to draw a hockey player?

By the Editors of Publications International, Ltd.

Advertisement

How to Draw a Chef in 5 Steps
How to Draw a Chef in 5 Steps

Drawing people is easier than you think. Have you ever wondered how to draw a chef?

By the Editors of Publications International, Ltd.

How to Draw a Napping Old Man Cartoon in 5 Steps
How to Draw a Napping Old Man Cartoon in 5 Steps

With a dash of creativity, a pinch of patience and a few easy steps, you have the perfect potion to help you learn how to draw a napping old man cartoon.

By the Editors of Publications International, Ltd.

How to Draw a Cowboy in 5 Steps
How to Draw a Cowboy in 5 Steps

Drawing people is easier than you think. Have you ever wondered how to draw a cowboy?

By the Editors of Publications International, Ltd.

How to Draw a Baseball Pitcher's Windup Cartoon in 5 Steps
How to Draw a Baseball Pitcher's Windup Cartoon in 5 Steps

If you follow our step-by-step instructions, you'll learn how to draw a familiar scene from America's favorite pastime.

By the Editors of Publications International, Ltd.

Advertisement

How to Draw a Cartoon Roller-Skater in 5 Steps
How to Draw a Cartoon Roller-Skater in 5 Steps

Once you learn how to draw a cartoon roller-skater, you'll have the art skills you need to draw a cartoon biker, a cartoon ice-skater, and many other crazy characters on wheels.

By the Editors of Publications International, Ltd.

How to Draw a Bride in 5 Steps
How to Draw a Bride in 5 Steps

Drawing people is easier than you think. Have you ever wondered how to draw a bride?

By the Editors of Publications International, Ltd.

How to Draw a Cartoon Juggler in 5 Steps
How to Draw a Cartoon Juggler in 5 Steps

Learning how to draw a cartoon juggler is easy to accomplish -- all you have to do is draw one simple step at a time and your cartoon juggler will slowly, but surely, come to life.

By the Editors of Publications International, Ltd.

How to Draw a Man in a Tuxedo in 5 Steps
How to Draw a Man in a Tuxedo in 5 Steps

Do you know how to draw a man in a tuxedo? Take a look at these five easy steps to learn how to draw a man in a tuxedo.

By the Editors of Publications International, Ltd.

Advertisement

How to Draw a Woman in an Evening Dress in 5 Steps
How to Draw a Woman in an Evening Dress in 5 Steps

Drawing people is easier than you think. Have you ever wondered how to draw a woman in an evening dress?

By the Editors of Publications International, Ltd.

How to Draw a Cartoon Monster Truck in 5 Steps
How to Draw a Cartoon Monster Truck in 5 Steps

The monster truck is famous for crushing smaller vehicles under its massive wheels. Once you learn how to draw a cartoon monster truck, you can move on to drawing monster truck tricks and maybe even an entire monster truck show.

By the Editors of Publications International, Ltd.