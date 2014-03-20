Drawing
Staring at a blank page can be intimidating, even for the most inventive of artists. Get ideas for drawing in these articles.
An impossible shape is a two-dimensional image that looks like it could exist in three dimensions, but in reality cannot. Why can't it exist — and how do you draw one?
Do you know how to draw a woman in an oversized sweater? Take a look at our five easy steps and learn how to draw a woman in an oversized sweater.
Interested in learning how to draw a woman in a bathing suit? With these five easy steps, learn now to draw a woman in a bathing suit.
Construction vehicles are easier to draw than you might think. Have you ever wondered how to draw dump trucks?
This grand cathedral is a stunning sight. You will love learning to draw this cathedral if you are a fan of history or architecture -- or if you're looking for a drawing challenge.
With its intricately detailed exterior, the majestic Taj Mahal is one of the world's most wonderful works of architecture. Learn how to draw this building for a truly special addition to your repertoire.
Australia's Sydney Opera House is one of the most recognizable buildings in the world. You'll have a great time learning how to draw this unique and beautiful building.
Towering over cities around the world, skyscrapers are impressive works of architecture. By using the principles of perspective and vanishing point, you can learn to draw skyscrapers of all sizes.
It's hard to resist a cozy and inviting log cabin. With our simple instructions, you won't have to.
This simple and pretty ranch house is a classic American home. By using the rules of perspective and vanishing point, you can easily learn how to draw this ranch house.
The United States Capitol Building is a wonderful example of neo-classical architecture. Learning to draw this building is a great creative challenge.
If you've ever wondered how to draw a boy in a pirate costume, we can show you how. Take a look at these five steps for how to draw a boy in a pirate costume.
This Spanish-inspired home brings to mind all the charm and beauty of Spain. Don't be afraid to use color when you're done -- it can enhance the beauty of the finished drawing.
Drawing people is easier than you think. Have you ever wondered how to draw a skier?
Drawing people is easier than you think. Have you ever wondered how to draw a hockey player?
Drawing people is easier than you think. Have you ever wondered how to draw a chef?
With a dash of creativity, a pinch of patience and a few easy steps, you have the perfect potion to help you learn how to draw a napping old man cartoon.
Drawing people is easier than you think. Have you ever wondered how to draw a cowboy?
If you follow our step-by-step instructions, you'll learn how to draw a familiar scene from America's favorite pastime.
Once you learn how to draw a cartoon roller-skater, you'll have the art skills you need to draw a cartoon biker, a cartoon ice-skater, and many other crazy characters on wheels.
Drawing people is easier than you think. Have you ever wondered how to draw a bride?
Learning how to draw a cartoon juggler is easy to accomplish -- all you have to do is draw one simple step at a time and your cartoon juggler will slowly, but surely, come to life.
Do you know how to draw a man in a tuxedo? Take a look at these five easy steps to learn how to draw a man in a tuxedo.
Drawing people is easier than you think. Have you ever wondered how to draw a woman in an evening dress?
The monster truck is famous for crushing smaller vehicles under its massive wheels. Once you learn how to draw a cartoon monster truck, you can move on to drawing monster truck tricks and maybe even an entire monster truck show.