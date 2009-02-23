How to Draw a Woman in a Bathing Suit in 5 Steps

Learn how to draw a woman in a bathing suit following step-by-step instructions.
Learn how to draw a woman in a bathing suit following step-by-step instructions.
Publications International, Ltd.

Working on this drawing is like a day at the beach! Once you've learned how to draw this woman in a bathing suit, you can let your imagination go to set the scene. You could embellish with sand, surf, an umbrella -- even a barbecue!

In this section, we'll show you how to draw the woman in a bathing suit above. Either draw the picture freehand while looking at your computer monitor or print out this page to get a closer look at each step.

Advertisement

Follow the red lines in each illustration to learn exactly what to draw in that step. The lines drawn in previous steps are shown in black. Here, we'll show you an illustration of each step and then give you a description of how to draw it.

Contents
  1. 1: Sketch the Body
  2. 2: Shape and Smooth
  3. 3: Draw the Scarf and Face
  4. 4: Add Details
  5. 5: Add

1: Sketch the Body

­ Sketch an egg for the head. Divide the egg into uneven left and right halves with a vertical line to determine the center of the face. Separate the egg into upper and lower halves with a horizontal line to show the position of the tops of the eyes.

Sketch a horizontal line for the hairline about one-sixth of the way down from the top of the head. Divide the area below that into three equal parts. The first line below the hairline is for the eyebrows, and the next line shows the location of the tip of the nose. The ears lie between the eyebrows and the nose.

Advertisement

Divide the area below the nose into three more equal parts. The line below the nose is for the mouth opening, and the next line is for the lower lip.

Draw a curved line under the head to show the shape of the neck and backbone. Use rectangles for the chest and hip areas. Form the arms and legs with curved tube shapes. Add a curved line between the two rectangles for the waist. Sketch oval shapes for the shoulders and kneecaps. Use odd-shaped V-figures for the hands. Block the feet with wedge shapes.

Advertisement

2: Shape and Smooth

Draw an oval for the ear. Use curved­ lines to define the hairline and jawline. Extend long curved lines from the head for the neck and shoulders.

Smooth out the arms, hands, and shoes with slightly curved lines. Define the torso with two curved lines.

Advertisement

3: Draw the Scarf and Face

­
­

­Draw the head scarf with odd-shaped triangles and rectangles. Use long curved lines to shape the hair. Sketch curved lines for the eyebrows and ovals with pointed ends for the eyes. Form the nose and lips with straight and curved lines as shown.

Use V-shapes to define the neck and the neckline of the bathing suit. Add odd-shaped V-figures to define the fingers and shoes.

Advertisement

4: Add Details

Use darkened ovals to finish the eyes and dark curves for the eyelids.

­Add squiggles to the head scarf to show wrinkles. Draw odd-shaped flowers on the bathing suit.

Advertisement

5: Add

­ Add squiggles to finish the head scarf and hair. Draw thin lines on the bathing suit to fill in the pattern. Darken the shoes and add shading to the knee.

Way to go! This woman is ready for a day at the beach. Which is great for the summer, but colder seasons demand a warmer wardrobe.

Advertisement

See the next page to learn how to ­draw a woman in a fashionable topcoat.

Citation

Featured

Advertisement

Loading...