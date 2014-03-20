Lifestyle
Crafts

Crafts

Crafts at HowStuffWorks has hundreds of fun ideas to keep your family entertained. Find free kids' crafts by theme, material and season.

Crafty Animal Projects for Kids

How to Make Oobleck

How to Make Elephant Toothpaste

How to Make Slime

Beaded Crown

How to Make a Beaded Bookmark

How to Make Beads

How to Make Gel Candles

Saponification: The Science Behind Soap-Making

How to Make an Apron

How to Draw Impossible Shapes

How to Draw a Woman in a Bathing Suit in 5 Steps

How to Draw a Woman in an Oversized Sweater in 5 Steps

How to Make Sugar Skulls for Day of the Dead

5 Christmas Crafts for Kids to Make

10 Cute Valentine's Day Card Ideas for Kids

Chalk Paint Is a Do-It-Yourself Superstar

Kid-Friendly Homemade Valentine Ideas

5 Creative Ways to Display Your Favorite Family Photos

How to Make a Baby Blanket

Free Baby Bootie Knitting Patterns

Free Knitting Patterns for Beginners

Crafting Nature Prints and Collages

Tree Crafts for Kids

Nature Projects for Kids

How to Make a Quilt Rack

Quilt Gallery

Easy Quilt Patterns

Raid the Recycling Bin: 10 Recycled Crafts

How to Make Jewelry From Recycled Materials

How to Make a House Out of Popsicle Sticks

How to Make a Snowman

Crafting a Windsock

Durable, Waterproof and Warm: Felted Wool Mittens from Old Sweaters

Make a Dr. Who Scarf

How to Draw a Classic Car in 5 Steps

Learn More

How to Make Oobleck
Get ready to make everyone's favorite Non-Newtonian fluid. We think it's even better than homemade slime.

By Alia Hoyt

How to Make Elephant Toothpaste
It's a super-fun science experiment, not a recipe for elephant dental hygiene.

By Jesslyn Shields

How to Make Sugar Skulls for Day of the Dead
Sugar skulls are an integral (and beautiful) part of Day of the Dead festivities. We speak with an artist and sugar skull expert to find out how to make them.

By Alia Hoyt

Chalk Paint Is a Do-It-Yourself Superstar
No priming, no sanding, no expectation of a perfectly pristine surface. Chalk paint is the perfect answer for all kinds of do-it-yourself painting and refinishing projects.

By Laurie L. Dove

How to Make Slime
Making slime is a fun project to do at home or school — and it takes just a few everyday ingredients to pull it off. We've got some recipes inside.

By Alia Hoyt

How to Make Kinetic Sand
If you've already made slime at home, take the next step and try making kinetic sand. It's fun, easy, educational and even therapeutic.

By Alia Hoyt

How to Draw Impossible Shapes
An impossible shape is a two-dimensional image that looks like it could exist in three dimensions, but in reality cannot. Why can't it exist — and how do you draw one?

By Melanie Radzicki McManus

Kid-Friendly Homemade Valentine Ideas
Enlist even your youngest kids to work on these sweet ValentineÃ¢â‚¬â„¢s Day projects.

By Blythe Copeland

5 Creative Ways to Display Your Favorite Family Photos
Stop hiding your favorite photos in a scrapbook: Use one of these creative ideas to show them off instead!

By Blythe Copeland

At-Home Craft Projects Kids Will Love
You donÃ¢â‚¬â„¢t have to invest in expensive supplies or classes to enjoy crafting with your family; try these easy projects Ã¢â‚¬â€œ using supplies you already have Ã¢â‚¬â€œ instead.

By Blythe Copeland

5 Christmas Crafts for Kids to Make
Kids can help make the season bright with some fun Christmas crafts!

By Blythe Copeland

10 Essential Supplies for Your Craft Closet
If you're ready to bridge the gap from occasional artist to die-hard crafter, take a look at this list of supplies that you simply can't do without.

By Alia Hoyt

10 Simple Ideas for Casual Crafters
Thanks to blogs and TV shows, crafting is growing at an alarming rate. But there's no need to be overwhelmed. We've got 10 easy projects to get you started.

By Emilie Sennebogen

10 Splurge-Worthy Crafting Tools
Emulating Martha Stewart is many a crafter's dream, but we don't all have her budget. Sometimes, though, it's worth spending more for tools that'll make crafting more enjoyable -- and help you create better projects.

By Jill Jaracz

5 Hard-core Crafters You Should Know
Crafting used to be a simple hobby that many women used to blow off steam. But now, it's turned into a full-blown industry, and these five women are cashing in.

By Emilie Sennebogen

How to Host a Pinterest Crafting Party
Pinterest is quickly becoming the go-to place for all things crafty. So why not use it as the inspiration for your next party?

By Emilie Sennebogen

How to Host a Craft Supply Swap
From ribbons to paper to silk flowers, crafting is about the stuff. And sometimes, you get tired of your stuff and want some new goodies. We'll show you how to get it -- for cheap.

By Sara Elliott

5 Wine CorkCrafts for Happy Hour With Girlfriends
Getting the ladies together for a little wine at happy hour is a great way to catch up after a long week. If you make it a regular thing, be sure to start saving your wine corks.

By Emilie Sennebogen

Do what with duct tape? 5 Fun Ideas
Duct tape is known for its strength and versatility around the house, which makes it the perfect material to get crafty with.

By Sara Elliott

Raid the Recycling Bin: 10 Recycled Crafts
Before you fill up your recycling bin, take a look at your loot. There may be plenty in the pile to turn into fun crafts for the whole family.

By Emilie Sennebogen

Your Ultimate Craft Room Organization Plan
There's nothing more frustrating than sitting down to start a craft and realizing you can't find any of your materials. Stop the madness now and get your craft room in order.

By Sara Elliott

Craft Glossary
There are crafters with bins and closets full of papers, bobbles, bits and glues. Ever wondered what all of that stuff really is? Use our handy craft glossary to find out!

By Terri Briseno

10 Cute Valentine's Day Card Ideas for Kids
It's tradition for kids to share Valentine's Day cards, but there's no rule saying they have to be like everyone else's. We'll show you how to step up your child's card giving game.

By Sara Elliott

Valentine Craft Ideas for Kids
Try these simple-to-make Valentine crafts and treats for kids from HowStuffWorks.

Durable, Waterproof and Warm: Felted Wool Mittens from Old Sweaters
How to turn a worn out sweater into warm mittens in about an hour. Learn more about making felted wool mittens from old sweaters.

By Marye Audet, Planet Green