Get ready to make everyone's favorite Non-Newtonian fluid. We think it's even better than homemade slime.
By Alia Hoyt
It's a super-fun science experiment, not a recipe for elephant dental hygiene.
Sugar skulls are an integral (and beautiful) part of Day of the Dead festivities. We speak with an artist and sugar skull expert to find out how to make them.
By Alia Hoyt
No priming, no sanding, no expectation of a perfectly pristine surface. Chalk paint is the perfect answer for all kinds of do-it-yourself painting and refinishing projects.
Making slime is a fun project to do at home or school — and it takes just a few everyday ingredients to pull it off. We've got some recipes inside.
By Alia Hoyt
If you've already made slime at home, take the next step and try making kinetic sand. It's fun, easy, educational and even therapeutic.
By Alia Hoyt
An impossible shape is a two-dimensional image that looks like it could exist in three dimensions, but in reality cannot. Why can't it exist — and how do you draw one?
Enlist even your youngest kids to work on these sweet ValentineÃ¢â‚¬â„¢s Day projects.
Stop hiding your favorite photos in a scrapbook: Use one of these creative ideas to show them off instead!
You donÃ¢â‚¬â„¢t have to invest in expensive supplies or classes to enjoy crafting with your family; try these easy projects Ã¢â‚¬â€œ using supplies you already have Ã¢â‚¬â€œ instead.
Kids can help make the season bright with some fun Christmas crafts!
If you're ready to bridge the gap from occasional artist to die-hard crafter, take a look at this list of supplies that you simply can't do without.
By Alia Hoyt
Thanks to blogs and TV shows, crafting is growing at an alarming rate. But there's no need to be overwhelmed. We've got 10 easy projects to get you started.
Emulating Martha Stewart is many a crafter's dream, but we don't all have her budget. Sometimes, though, it's worth spending more for tools that'll make crafting more enjoyable -- and help you create better projects.
By Jill Jaracz
Crafting used to be a simple hobby that many women used to blow off steam. But now, it's turned into a full-blown industry, and these five women are cashing in.
Pinterest is quickly becoming the go-to place for all things crafty. So why not use it as the inspiration for your next party?
From ribbons to paper to silk flowers, crafting is about the stuff. And sometimes, you get tired of your stuff and want some new goodies. We'll show you how to get it -- for cheap.
By Sara Elliott
Getting the ladies together for a little wine at happy hour is a great way to catch up after a long week. If you make it a regular thing, be sure to start saving your wine corks.
Duct tape is known for its strength and versatility around the house, which makes it the perfect material to get crafty with.
By Sara Elliott
Before you fill up your recycling bin, take a look at your loot. There may be plenty in the pile to turn into fun crafts for the whole family.
There's nothing more frustrating than sitting down to start a craft and realizing you can't find any of your materials. Stop the madness now and get your craft room in order.
By Sara Elliott
There are crafters with bins and closets full of papers, bobbles, bits and glues. Ever wondered what all of that stuff really is? Use our handy craft glossary to find out!
It's tradition for kids to share Valentine's Day cards, but there's no rule saying they have to be like everyone else's. We'll show you how to step up your child's card giving game.
By Sara Elliott
Try these simple-to-make Valentine crafts and treats for kids from HowStuffWorks.
How to turn a worn out sweater into warm mittens in about an hour. Learn more about making felted wool mittens from old sweaters.