Wearable Crafts

Durable, Waterproof and Warm: Felted Wool Mittens from Old Sweaters
How to turn a worn out sweater into warm mittens in about an hour. Learn more about making felted wool mittens from old sweaters.

By Marye Audet, Planet Green

Make a Dr. Who Scarf
Make a scarf that can help you get through all your time-traveling adventures, even if you are traveling through time linearly like we do.

By Josh Peterson, Planet Green

How to Make Bottle Cap Necklaces
If you want to wear a creative necklace without spending a fortune, make a bottle cap necklace. Read this article to learn how to make a bottle cap necklace.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

How to Make a Buckeye Necklace
You want to make a buckeye necklace, but you're not sure how to do it. Learn about how to make a buckeye necklace in this article.

How to Make a Gnome Hat
You want to make a gnome hat, but you're not sure how to do it. Learn about how to make a gnome hat in this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

How to Make a Turban
You want to make a turban, but nothing too complicated or elaborate. Read this article and find out how to make a turban.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

How to Make Masquerade Masks
You want to make masquerade masks, but you're not sure how to do it. Learn about how to make masquerade masks in this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

How to Crochet a Hat For Beginners
You want to crochet a hat for you neighbor's baby, but you don't know how to do it. Here are instructions for how to crochet a hat for beginners.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

4 Creative Painting Ideas for the Home
Creative painting is a fun outlet to incorporate in your home design. Check out some great creative painting ideas to use in your home.

By Home Made Simple

How to Make a Mask
Spark your child's imagination with this easy, creative project that is perfect for a class craft activity, scout troop, or birthday party.

By Beth Kingston

Pretty as a Princess Hats
Create the perfect rainy day or birthday party activity with a few sheets of patterned paper and your leftover embellishments. Girls will let their imaginations soar with this fun and easy project.

By Beth Kingston

Ultimate Guide to Organic Clothing
What do Bono, hemp producers and the USDA have to do with each other? They're all helping to shape the way we dress-- via organic clothing. So what makes a garment "organic," and why buy it?

By Maria Trimarchi

Crafting Jewelry for Kids
Making jewelry doesn't have to be expensive or difficult. Show your children how easy it can be to make their own jewelry!

By the Editors of Publications International, Ltd.

How to Make Kids' Pins
Learn how to make kids' pins that dazzle, endear, and charm with their creativity. From simple designs that utilize recycled materials to a brooch made from old buttons, these kids' crafts appeal to kids' imaginations.

By the Editors of Publications International, Ltd.

How to Decorate Kids' T-Shirts
These kids' T-shirt decorating ideas include a mix of styles, from tie-dye patterns bursting with color to nature-inspired designs you can make from the leaves in your own back yard. See instructions and ideas to get started.

By the Editors of Publications International, Ltd.

How to Make Girls' Hair Wraps
Hair wrapping is a fun, wearable craft styled with colored floss and beads and is a really fun thing girls can do when they get together. They can choose their favorite colors and express their style in these easy steps.

By Laurie Freehafer

How to Make Kids' Costumes
It's a simple fact: Kids love to dress up in costumes. Costumes are an important part of everyday play. Fairy princess, spaceman, or superhero, dressing up adds to the fun. Find out how to make kids costumes.

By the Editors of Publications International, Ltd.

Nail Art for Kids
The nail art ideas in this article are fun, unique ways to practice painting -- and kids get to wear the results. There are nail art designs for every kid's fancy, from sports to music to space. Find instructions for great nail art ideas.

By Shari Finger & Susan Tumblety

Easy Nail Art for Kids
Looking for a great wearable craft for kids? Look no further than your fingertips. Patterns and step-by-step instructions in this article result in easy nail art for kids. There are everyday designs and even special designs for the holidays.

By Shari Finger & Susan Tumblety

How to Make Girls' Hair Bows
Do you want to know how to make girls' hair bows? These fun designs have flair and can be festive on any occasion. From a classic bow to a fancy round-a-bow, you can make many hair bows that reflect your child's style whatever the season.

By Janis Bullis & Mary Beth Janssen-Fleischman

How to Make Girls' Hair Ties
It's no secret that most girls like to decorate their hair. Make girls' hair ties for any occasion, be it a holiday, a dance performance, or a school event. Or make girl's hair ties for no occasion at all. Learn how to make hair ties.

By the Editors of Publications International, Ltd.

How to Make Kids' Glasses
Give the optometrist a run for his money and learn how to make kids' glasses -- goofy, silly, crafty kids glasses, that is. Though you won't improve eyesight with these fun craft projects, you will get few looks and smiles when you finish and wear them.

By the Editors of Publications International, Ltd.

How to Make Girls' Headbands
Headbands are the current trend in fashion, especially for kids, and making cool and creative girls' headbands is easy with a few craft items. Find out how to make creative headbands.

By the Editors of Publications International, Ltd.

How to Make Girls' Dresses
Learn how to make girls' dresses for dress-up games or to wear to a party. Try out basic sewing and fabric techniques while working on the project, then have something new to show off -- or play in.

By the Editors of Publications International, Ltd.

Wearable Art Crafts for Kids
