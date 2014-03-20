Wearable Crafts
Crafts to wear are especially popular with kids who like to play dress-up. Learn how to make jewelry and other crafts to wear at HowStuffWorks.
Crafty Animal Projects for Kids
How to Make Oobleck
How to Make Elephant Toothpaste
How to Make Slime
Beaded Crown
How to Make a Beaded Bookmark
How to Make Beads
How to Make Gel Candles
Saponification: The Science Behind Soap-Making
How to Make an Apron
How to Draw Impossible Shapes
How to Draw a Woman in a Bathing Suit in 5 Steps
How to Draw a Woman in an Oversized Sweater in 5 Steps
9 Uses for Leftover Holiday Wrapping Paper
How to Make Sugar Skulls for Day of the Dead
Valentine Craft Ideas for Kids
Chalk Paint Is a Do-it-yourself Superstar
Kid-Friendly Homemade Valentine Ideas
At-Home Craft Projects Kids Will Love
How to Make a Baby Blanket
Free Baby Bootie Knitting Patterns
Free Knitting Patterns for Beginners
Crafting Nature Prints and Collages
Tree Crafts for Kids
Nature Projects for Kids
Paper-mache: Puppets, Piñatas and Bowls Anyone Can Make
How to Make a Quilt Rack
Quilt Gallery
Easy Quilt Patterns
9 Ways to Upcycle Your Wine Corks
How to Make Jewelry From Recycled Materials
How to Make a House Out of Popsicle Sticks
How to Make a Snowman
Crafting a Windsock
Learn More
How to turn a worn out sweater into warm mittens in about an hour. Learn more about making felted wool mittens from old sweaters.
Make a scarf that can help you get through all your time-traveling adventures, even if you are traveling through time linearly like we do.
If you want to wear a creative necklace without spending a fortune, make a bottle cap necklace. Read this article to learn how to make a bottle cap necklace.
Advertisement
You want to make a buckeye necklace, but you're not sure how to do it. Learn about how to make a buckeye necklace in this article.
You want to make a gnome hat, but you're not sure how to do it. Learn about You want to make a gnome hat, but you're not sure how to do it. Learn about how to make a gnome hat in this article. in this article.
You want to make a turban, but nothing too complicated or elaborate. Read this article and find out how to make a turban.
You want to make masquerade masks, but you're not sure how to do it. Learn about how to make masquerade masks in this article.
Advertisement
You want to crochet a hat for you neighbor's baby, but you don't know how to do it. Here are instructions for how to crochet a hat for beginners.
Creative painting is a fun outlet to incorporate in your home design. Check out some great creative painting ideas to use in your home.
By Home Made Simple
Spark your child's imagination with this easy, creative project that is perfect for a class craft activity, scout troop, or birthday party.
Create the perfect rainy day or birthday party activity with a few sheets of patterned paper and your leftover embellishments. Girls will let their imaginations soar with this fun and easy project.
Advertisement
What do Bono, hemp producers and the USDA have to do with each other? They're all helping to shape the way we dress-- via organic clothing. So what makes a garment "organic," and why buy it?
Making jewelry doesn't have to be expensive or difficult. Show your children how easy it can be to make their own jewelry!
Learn how to make kids' pins that dazzle, endear, and charm with their creativity. From simple designs that utilize recycled materials to a brooch made from old buttons, these kids' crafts appeal to kids' imaginations.
These kids' T-shirt decorating ideas include a mix of styles, from tie-dye patterns bursting with color to nature-inspired designs you can make from the leaves in your own back yard. See instructions and ideas to get started.
Advertisement
Hair wrapping is a fun, wearable craft styled with colored floss and beads and is a really fun thing girls can do when they get together. They can choose their favorite colors and express their style in these easy steps.
It's a simple fact: Kids love to dress up in costumes. Costumes are an important part of everyday play. Fairy princess, spaceman, or superhero, dressing up adds to the fun. Find out how to make kids costumes.
The nail art ideas in this article are fun, unique ways to practice painting -- and kids get to wear the results. There are nail art designs for every kid's fancy, from sports to music to space. Find instructions for great nail art ideas.
Looking for a great wearable craft for kids? Look no further than your fingertips. Patterns and step-by-step instructions in this article result in easy nail art for kids. There are everyday designs and even special designs for the holidays.
Advertisement
Do you want to know how to make girls' hair bows? These fun designs have flair and can be festive on any occasion. From a classic bow to a fancy round-a-bow, you can make many hair bows that reflect your child's style whatever the season.
It's no secret that most girls like to decorate their hair. Make girls' hair ties for any occasion, be it a holiday, a dance performance, or a school event. Or make girl's hair ties for no occasion at all. Learn how to make hair ties.
Give the optometrist a run for his money and learn how to make kids' glasses -- goofy, silly, crafty kids glasses, that is. Though you won't improve eyesight with these fun craft projects, you will get few looks and smiles when you finish and wear them.
Headbands are the current trend in fashion, especially for kids, and making cool and creative girls' headbands is easy with a few craft items. Find out how to make creative headbands.
Advertisement
Learn how to make girls' dresses for dress-up games or to wear to a party. Try out basic sewing and fabric techniques while working on the project, then have something new to show off -- or play in.
Wearable art crafts are great ways to entertain yourself and your child while creating a new wardrobe. In these articles, we'll show you how to decorate kids' shirts, make jewelry, and everything in between.