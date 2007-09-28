Octopus Crafts

An octopus is well known for its eight legs, but did you know that it has three hearts? It also has an entirely soft body -- there's no skeleton! -- which is how it is able to squeeze through narrow spaces between rocks underwater, protecting itself from predators.

Another way it protects itself is by shooting a thick, dark cloud of "ink." It's not real ink, of course; it's a chemical (called melanin) that's similar to the one that gives humans their skin and hair color. But the octopus' ink doesn't just cloud the water; it also dulls its predators' sense of smell -- this is particularly helpful when an octopus is trying to avoid becoming dinner for a shark.

Octopus Balloon Animal

An easy balloon animal to make, this octopus craft is lots of fun!

Silly Sea Creatures

These whimsical ocean animals are an exciting and creative paper craft.

Octopus Balloon Animal for Kids

A balloon octopus needs eight legs -- just like the real thing.

Creating an octopus balloon animal for kids may look difficult, but it's actually one of the easier balloon animals to create -- and it's lots of fun. The balloons used for this project can be purchased at toy stores, discount stores, or magic stores. Be sure to read through all the instructions for the project before you begin, and check out the photos, too -- that sometimes makes it easier to learn. When you're ready, pick up your balloons and make an octopus!

Hints: Using a pump to inflate balloons is a lot easier and faster than using your own breath. Give the balloon a few good stretches before inflating -- that makes it easier to inflate.

How to Make an Octopus Balloon Animal

1. Begin by inflating four balloons, leaving a 1-inch tail on each.

Bend the balloon to make a loop.

2. Bend one balloon in half. Pinch and twist a 3-inch loop.

3. Bend another balloon in half. Pinch and twist a 1-inch loop (large ear).

4. Twist-lock the two loops so the 3-inch loop faces up and the 1-inch loop faces down.

5. Pinch and twist-lock the other two balloons at their halfway points.

6. Twist-lock all the balloons together below the 3-inch loop.

Silly Sea Creatures for Kids

Silly sea creatures are easy to make for a child of almost any age.

Use your imagination to design silly sea creatures for kids. These whimsical ocean animals are exciting and creative. You could end up with an entire ecosystem to display!

What You'll Need:

  • Cardboard tubes, assorted sizes
  • Acrylic paint
  • Round label stickers
  • Construction paper
  • Wiggle eyes
  • Paintbrush
  • Scissors
  • Pencil
  • Small and large round paper punches
  • Craft glue

How To Make Silly Sea Creatures:

Step 1: Paint the outside of one of the tubes the color of your choice. Ocean creatures are known for their stunning array of colors, so any color you choose will look great. Let dry.

Step 2: To make legs and tentacles, cut slits around the top of the tube 1/4 to 1/2 inch apart. Make the slits as long or as short as you like. Wrap each tentacle tightly around a pencil, and slide the pencil out. The strips will remain curled. Or, try wrapping the tops of the strips around your finger, just enough to give them a little bend.

Step 3: Use label stickers or punch dots out of construction paper, and glue them all over the tube. Glue on wiggle eyes.

Trim the tubes to different lengths to make all sorts of animals and sea creatures. Use different embellishments to decorate.

