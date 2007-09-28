Octopus Crafts

" " A balloon octopus needs eight legs -- just like the real thing.

Creating an octopus balloon animal for kids may look difficult, but it's actually one of the easier balloon animals to create -- and it's lots of fun. The balloons used for this project can be purchased at toy stores, discount stores, or magic stores. Be sure to read through all the instructions for the project before you begin, and check out the photos, too -- that sometimes makes it easier to learn. When you're ready, pick up your balloons and make an octopus!

Hints: Using a pump to inflate balloons is a lot easier and faster than using your own breath. Give the balloon a few good stretches before inflating -- that makes it easier to inflate.

Advertisement

How to Make an Octopus Balloon Animal

1. Begin by inflating four balloons, leaving a 1-inch tail on each.

" " Bend the balloon to make a loop.

2. Bend one balloon in half. Pinch and twist a 3-inch loop.

3. Bend another balloon in half. Pinch and twist a 1-inch loop (large ear).

4. Twist-lock the two loops so the 3-inch loop faces up and the 1-inch loop faces down.

5. Pinch and twist-lock the other two balloons at their halfway points.

6. Twist-lock all the balloons together below the 3-inch loop.

On the next page, find out how to make silly sea creatures out of toilet paper tubes -- an easy craft for the whole family to enjoy.

For more fun activities and crafts, check out: