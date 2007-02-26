Tea pots deserve to be cozy, too. Make a Quilted Tea Cozy Pattern, and you can brighten up your kitchen as well. These simple quilting projects also make great gifts.
The Quilted Tea Cozy Patterns include step-by-step instructions, colorful illustrations and a pattern you can download and print.
Make tea time a fun time with a Quilted Tea Cozy Pattern:
- The Pretty Maids Quilted Tea Cozy Pattern makes a charming, floral-themed quilted cozy for your teapot. This simple pattern uses a ready-made tea cozy.
