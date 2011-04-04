How to Make a Snowman

An age-old winter tradition, making a snowman is a great way to enjoy the day and have something to show for it afterwards. So let's make the best snowman on the block!
First, a few things to check:
- Is there enough snow to build a snowman?
- Is the snow the right consistency for packing? If it's too wet or too powdery, it won't stick.
- Is the snow mixed with ice? Ice can make it impossible to shape the snow into balls.
Before we begin, gather the following items:
- Coals, stones or dark buttons (for the eyes and coat buttons)
- A carrot (for the nose)
- A small stick (for the mouth)
- Two small or medium-sized branches (for the arms)
- An old scarf and hat
Got everything? Great, let's go!
- Make a large, well-packed snowball.
- Roll the snowball along the ground until it's 2 to 3 feet (61 to 91.4 meters) wide. This is the base.
- Make another snowball and roll it on the ground until it's about 2/3 the size of the base.
- Lift it carefully and gently place in on top of the base. This is the body.
- Pack some extra snow around it so it won't roll off.
- Make a third snowball and roll it along the ground until it's the right size for the head (your choice, as long as it's smaller than the body).
- Place the head gently on top of the body and secure it with snow.
- Press the eyes, nose and mouth gently into the head.
- Poke the arm branches carefully into the sides of the body.
- Put on the hat, scarf and buttons.
Meet your new neighbor! Keep in mind he won't hang around until the spring, so take lots of photos.
