How to Make a Snowman

An age-old winter tradition, making a snowman is a great way to enjoy the day and have something to show for it afterwards. So let's make the best snowman on the block!

First, a few things to check:

Advertisement

Is there enough snow to build a snowman?

Is the snow the right consistency for packing? If it's too wet or too powdery, it won't stick.

Is the snow mixed with ice? Ice can make it impossible to shape the snow into balls.

[source: Before You Make a Snowman]

Before we begin, gather the following items:

Coals, stones or dark buttons (for the eyes and coat buttons)

A carrot (for the nose)

A small stick (for the mouth)

Two small or medium-sized branches (for the arms)

An old scarf and hat

Got everything? Great, let's go!

Make a large, well-packed snowball. Roll the snowball along the ground until it's 2 to 3 feet (61 to 91.4 meters) wide. This is the base. Make another snowball and roll it on the ground until it's about 2/3 the size of the base. Lift it carefully and gently place in on top of the base. This is the body. Pack some extra snow around it so it won't roll off. Make a third snowball and roll it along the ground until it's the right size for the head (your choice, as long as it's smaller than the body). Place the head gently on top of the body and secure it with snow. Press the eyes, nose and mouth gently into the head. Poke the arm branches carefully into the sides of the body. Put on the hat, scarf and buttons.

[source: Build a Snowman]

Meet your new neighbor! Keep in mind he won't hang around until the spring, so take lots of photos.