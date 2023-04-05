7 Ways to Reuse Wine Bottles

" " A flowerbed made of empty bottles isn't something your neighbors will have, that's for sure. NsdPower/Shutterstock

Depending on where you live, there's a good chance that your local recycling services no longer take glass — and that includes wine bottles. This is usually because glass breaks easily, wreaking havoc on recycling machinery and contaminating other recyclable materials.

For those of us who enjoy a good bottle of chardonnay or Champagne, this is pretty bad news. Well, you might not be able to recycle those bottles, but you certainly can upcycle them. There are fortunately many amazing and creative ways to reuse wine bottles.

Advertisement

If you think it's risky to use glass to decorate outdoors, that's not the case. Wine bottles are made of thicker glass than beer bottles, which makes them superior for outdoor use. Beer bottles — even the pretty ones — are more likely to crack or break outright in bad weather or just from being outside.

So if you have empty wine bottles piling up, here are seven ways to reuse them so you can indulge in a glass or two, guilt-free.