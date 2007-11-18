" " See without being seen with this fun and easy-to-make periscope. ©2007 Publications International, Ltd.

These detective activities for kids are ideal for children who enjoy a good mystery story. The literary tradition is full of great sleuths like Sherlock Holmes, Miss Marple and the Hardy Boys. Immerse yourself in all of the fascinating aspects of a classic mystery with these indoor activities.

So get ready to peak around corners and over tabletops, write secret messages in invisible ink, and reinvent your favorite classic mystery story. You may also want to dress up as your favorite sleuth -- just to get yourself in the right frame of mind. And then, as Sherlock Holmes would say ... the game is afoot!

Secret Message-Making Activity

Try this secret message-making activity and write messages in secret ink for your closest friends and family.

Periscope Activity

Peak around corners and from behind tabletops with this periscope activity. The object is to see without being seen.

Mystery Story Activity

Do you enjoy a good mystery? If you do, then try this mystery story activity. You'll have so much fun creating new twists and turns for your favorite characters.

Or, you can jump right in and begin with our secret message-making activity on the next page. Continue reading to find out more.

