Animal crafts for kids are projects designed to keep kids busy. Try the animal crafts in this article to get creative and have fun while exploring the wonder of animals.
From simple art projects that flex your creative muscles to a wilderness-themed calendar you can enjoy year-round, there are animal crafts in this article for all kinds of animal lovers.
Explore the links below to get started on a great animal craft:
Cows and giraffes pay a visit with this great animal craft. Follow simple instructions to make this cool animal nail design.
Transform a plain bag into something wild with this fun and simple animal craft.
When it comes to animal fun, this craft gets the stamp of approval. Learn how to make your own animal track stamps.
Turn everyday cardboard and yarn into cool creatures.
These tasty animal-shape treats are fun to make -- and even more fun to eat.
Make adorable animal friends with chenille stems and poms.
Have a monster of a good time making this monsterous craft. Stretch your imagination to create your own unique animal.
Transform an ordinary empty milk jug into your favorite animal with this cool animal craft.
Find a cool animal track? Make a long-lasting plaster cast of it with these easy to follow instructions.
Don't avoid pesky burrs on your next walk in the woods. Use them to make this awesome animal craft.
You don't have to take this pet for a walk. Learn how to make cool rock pets with the simple steps in this article.
This animal craft gets a thumbs-up. Learn how to make great animal drawings that start with a single thumb print.
This animal craft is a great way to keep track of all your animal memories.
Chronicle your favorite animals in this A-to-Z animal craft project.
