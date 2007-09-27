" " You can make your own rabbit hat out of balloons.

Rabbit activities for kids are a great way to liven up play time. Whether you're looking for a festive way to celebrate Easter or just trying to have some rainy day fun, rabbit crafts, like the rabbit hat and nose, are the way to go.

Making a rabbit hat and nose out of a balloon might look hard, but it's really easy! Balloon sculpting is entertaining, for both the sculptor and the audience. Just follow the step-by-step instructions on the following pages, and you'll look like a rabbit in no time at all.

Advertisement

BALLOON SAFETY TIPS

Always stretch the balloon before attempting to inflate.

Always inflate at a downward angle.

Expect balloons to pop.

Supervise children.

Follow the links below to get directions on how to make both the rabbit hat and the rabbit and mouse nose.

Rabbit and Mouse Nose

The nose knows! Start small when you are first learning to make balloon sculptures, and make a cute accessory that provides hours of fun.

Rabbit Hat

Dazzle your friends by making life-sized rabbit ears right before their eyes. Get step-by-step instructions for this simple costume. Ears to you!

Find more fun activities and craft ideas on the following pages: