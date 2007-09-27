Rabbit Activities

You can make your own rabbit hat out of balloons.
You can make your own rabbit hat out of balloons.

Rabbit activities for kids are a great way to liven up play time. Whether you're looking for a festive way to celebrate Easter or just trying to have some rainy day fun, rabbit crafts, like the rabbit hat and nose, are the way to go.

Making a rabbit hat and nose out of a balloon might look hard, but it's really easy! Balloon sculpting is entertaining, for both the sculptor and the audience. Just follow the step-by-step instructions on the following pages, and you'll look like a rabbit in no time at all.

Advertisement

BALLOON SAFETY TIPS

  • Always stretch the balloon before attempting to inflate.
  • Always inflate at a downward angle.
  • Expect balloons to pop.
  • Supervise children.

Follow the links below to get directions on how to make both the rabbit hat and the rabbit and mouse nose.

Rabbit and Mouse Nose

The nose knows! Start small when you are first learning to make balloon sculptures, and make a cute accessory that provides hours of fun.

Rabbit Hat

Dazzle your friends by making life-sized rabbit ears right before their eyes. Get step-by-step instructions for this simple costume. Ears to you!

Find more fun activities and craft ideas on the following pages:

Advertisement

Rabbit Nose

Make five bubbles bubbles in your balloon.
Make five bubbles bubbles in your balloon.

Now that you're ready to begin sculpting your rabbit costume, follow these simple instructions to create your rabbit nose.

How to Make a Rabbit Nose

1. Begin by inflating a balloon, leaving a 10-inch tail. Squeeze air into the balloon tail, as shown.

Advertisement

2. Pinch and twist a small round bubble at the end.

3. Pinch and twist five 2-inch bubbles.

4. Bring the first small bubble to the twist of the fifth 2-inch bubble. Pinch and twist-lock.

Twist the end bubbles together to make a circle.
Twist the end bubbles together to make a circle.

5. There is now a ring of four bubbles with three twists. Bring the center twist to the twist-lock, as shown. Pinch and twist-lock. Tie a knot where the balloon tail meets the bubble. Cut and discard balloon tail.

Connect the center twist, and then twist lock.
Connect the center twist, and then twist lock.

NOTE: Place the nose between the twist-locked bubbles, and wear the nose with the Rabbit Hat, or alone.

Now that you've made your rabbit nose, get ready to top it off with a rabbit hat. Go to the next page for directions on how to make it.

Find more fun activities and craft ideas on the following pages:

Advertisement

Rabbit Hat

Wrap the second balloon, then pinch and twist lock.
Wrap the second balloon, then pinch and twist lock.

Here are the simple instructions on how to sculpt a rabbit hat out of balloons.

How to Make a Rabbit Hat

1. Begin by inflating three balloons, leaving a 2-inch tail on each.

Advertisement

2. Fold one balloon into a big ring. To fit smaller heads, do not bring the loop end to end. Pull back the ends a few inches for a snug fit. Pinch and twist-lock.

3. Using the twist-lock as the back, wrap the end of the second balloon around the first balloon, as shown. Pinch and twist-lock.

4. Find the center of the remaining section of the second balloon. Pinch and twist.

5. Bring the end of the balloon back to the twist-lock. Pinch and twist.

Bring the end of the balloon back to form a rabbit ear.
Bring the end of the balloon back to form a rabbit ear.

6. Repeat steps 4 and 5 to make the second ear.

The final step, of course, is to place the rabbit hat on your head and start having rabbit fun!

Now you're done and ready for rabbit fun!
Now you're done and ready for rabbit fun!

Now that you've completed the activities in this article, have fun pretending to be a rabbit.

Find more fun activities and craft ideas on the following pages:

Advertisement

Citation

Featured

Advertisement

Loading...