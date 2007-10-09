How to Make Kids' Costumes

It's a simple fact: Kids love to dress up in costumes. Halloween is probably the most popular occasion for dressing up, but costumes are an important part of everyday play as well. From a fairy princess to a superhero to an alien being, costumes add to the enjoyment of pretending.
The following articles offer suggestions for a number of different costumes for kids. Most are intended as adult-and-kid projects -- some parts of the costume construction are a little difficult for small hands. Regardless of whether you're the adult helper or child creator, it's definitely fun for all when you get creative and jump into make-believe.
Goddess of Liberty Crown
Celebrate Juneteeth by wearing the traditional Goddess of Liberty crown to your family gatherings.
Here's a cape that won't tug at your neck; it uses arm loops. Create a safe cape.
An empty box can become a charging steed when you create a horse costume from a box. Learn how on this page.
Play at being royalty by creating and wearing these special crowns.
Everyone will know your super-powers by the special symbols on your cape. Find out how to decorate your superhero cape.
Even on dry land, this coral-shaped crown is perfect for a little mermaid. Create this pretty mermaid crown.
When you wear a jewel-studded crown with an attached coat of arms, make-believe will seem more like real life. Learn more on this page.
Are there aliens among us? It might be you! See this fun headband that lets you become a creature from outer space.
You can't properly dance the hula without a grass skirt. Find out how to create your Hawaiian hula skirt here.
In this space helmet, you'll feel almost like a real astronaut. Wear it when you explore the alien terrain of your backyard.
Every culture has its own native clothing. Learn how to create a costume that reflects our multiculturalism.
Use your imagination to create a mask for the mystical night creature, the night sprite! It's fun to pretend.
