How to Make a Gnome Hat

Gnome hats are great costume accessories, and if made well are good for keeping your head warm too. You can make a gnome hat quickly for wearing with a costume or spend your time making a quality one to wear in the winter.

Here's what you need to make a gnome hat:

Cloth, like fleece or an old sweatshirt, if you want a nice hat you can wear many times or felt if you want a quick hat for wearing once or twice

Scissors

Pencil

Tape measure

or stapler for a quick hat Needle and thread or sewing machine for a nice hatstapler for a quick hat

What you do:

Measure the circumference of your head with a tape measure . Add 2 inches (5 centimeters) to your measurement, and then divide by two. Fold your cloth or felt in half. Cut the cloth along the fold, and pin both pieces together, one on top of the other. Sketch your hat on your cloth or felt with a pencil. The dimension of your hat's base should be the measurement you arrived at in step 1. Draw sides that extend relatively straight up for about 5 inches (13 centimeters) from the base and then converge to a point. You can make your hat as tall as you want. Cut out your drawing. Sew or staple the hat together. Trim any excess material from around your seams. Be careful not to cut the stitches or staples! Turn the hat inside out, so the stitches or staples are on the inside. Fold between half an inch and an inch (1.3 and 2.5 centimeters) of the bottom of the hat up to make a brim. Voila! You're finished! For a nicer hat, you can hem the bottom of the hat. Simply fold between a quarter and half an inch (.5 and 1.3 centimeters) of cloth inside. Pin the fabric or felt in place. Sew up the hem. Add a knot, a pompom or bells to the tip of the hat for extra gnome personality [source: PajamaCity, Ritzman ]. Put on your hat! Wear it with pride!