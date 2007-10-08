How to Make Girls' Hair Bows

" " A classic hair bow never goes out of style. b

A classic bow with French underbraids is a timeless, eye-catching style, and it's always in good taste. Wired ribbon works especially well with this design; it helps the bow to keep its shape.

What You'll Need:

27 inches of wired ribbon, 2 inches wide

18 inches of wired ribbon, 2 inches wide

Craft wire

2-3/4 inch barrette

" " Roll the ribbon into a circle. b

Step 1: Begin working with the 27-inch ribbon. At one end, roll about 5 inches of the ribbon into a circle and hold it securely with the thumb and forefinger.

Advertisement

" " Loop the ribbon twice. b

Step 2: Using the next 5 inches of ribbon, form a 2-1/2 inch loop to one side of the circle, again holding it securely in place between the thumb and forefinger. Make a second loop of the same size on the other side of the circle and again secure the ribbon between the thumb and forefinger.

" " Make another pair of loops with the ribbon. b

Step 3: With the same method, make another pair of loops with the remaining ribbon; each loop should be about 3 inches long.

" " Make sure that the tails of the ribbon are roughly the same length. b

Step 4: Feed craft wire through the circle and around to the back of the loops; secure the loops and the circle together with the wire. Feed the 18 inches of ribbon halfway through the circle. Tie the ribbon in a tight knot in back of the loops, making sure the tails of the ribbon are the same length.

" " Attach the bow to the barrette with glue. b

Step 5: Trim the tails of the 18-inch ribbon in a V-shape. Glue the barrette to the back of the bottom loop.

Bring a little something extra to this design by gluing a novelty to the top of the bow. Festive red and gold ribbon and a small bell are suitable for a holiday, or any day for that matter.

The French underbraid is a tough hairstyle to create. Be sure you're comfortable making a basic French braid before you try to do this one.

Step 1: Begin by making an off-center part from the front hairline to the crown. Pick up a section of hair at the hairline on one side of the part and divide it into three equal strands.

Step 2: Cross the right strand under the center strand so that they change positions. Then cross the left strand under the center strand so that they change positions.

Step 3: Hold all three strands in the left hand. With the right hand, pick up a new section of hair from along the hairline and add it to the right strand.

Step 4: Take the right strand and cross it under the center strand so that they change positions.

Step 5: Hold all three strands in the right hand. With the left hand, pick up a new section of hair from along the part and add it to the left strand.

Step 6: Take the left strand and cross it under the center strand so that they change positions.

Step 7: Continue braiding in this way, adding new hair to the outside strand and then crossing it under the center strand, alternating from right to left, until you reach the crown. Secure the braid to the crown with hairpins.

Step 8: Repeat this procedure on the other side of the head. Join the two braids together at the crown and secure them. Let the rest of the hair fall naturally down the back of the head.

For more fun arts and crafts activities, check out: