How to Make Kids' Glasses

" " Make snow goggles with style.

Snow goggle giggles is a craft project that draws from techniques used by arctic tribes long before the development of modern eye-wear. Use ancient methods to produce your own updated version of glare-reducing sun glasses.

Tribes that called the frigid arctic regions home had a problem with the brightness of unending snow fields. Too much exposure to the reflection of the sun off the snow could cause blindness, so ancient folks crafted goggles to cut down on the wintry glare.

What You'll Need:

Cardboard or Styrofoam egg carton

Safe scissors,

String or yarn

Feathers

Sequins

Other odds and ends for decoration

Step 1: Chances are you don't live in those remote snowy regions, so you can make the goggles just for fun. Cut two sections (one for each eye) out of an ordinary egg carton.

Step 2: Tie them together at the nose bridge with soft yarn or string. Now attach a string on each side long enough to tie together at the back of your head when you slip the egg cups in place.

Step 3: Before you put the goggles on, cut small, half-inch slivers in each egg section. Be sure to keep the cuts narrow so that you can see out with very little reflective light finding its way to your eyes.

Step 4: Decorate the goggles with feathers, string, cloth, or sequins you might have around the house. Be careful not to get those sequins or other small items in your eyes.

