How to Make Kids' Glasses

Make spectacular spectacles.

Give the optometrist a run for his money and learn how to make kids' glasses -- goofy, silly, crafty kids glasses, that is. Though you won't improve eyesight with these fun craft projects, you will get few looks and smiles when you finish and wear them. Try a few looks and see what works best with your personality.

Follow the links below to learn how to make fun kids' glasses of your own.

Snow Goggles Giggles Craft

Spectacular Spectacles

Learn a basic technique from which you can create spectacles of different sizes, shapes, and styles.

See the next page to find out how to make kids' snow goggles.

Snow Goggle Giggles

Make snow goggles with style.

Snow goggle giggles is a craft project that draws from techniques used by arctic tribes long before the development of modern eye-wear. Use ancient methods to produce your own updated version of glare-reducing sun glasses.

Tribes that called the frigid arctic regions home had a problem with the brightness of unending snow fields. Too much exposure to the reflection of the sun off the snow could cause blindness, so ancient folks crafted goggles to cut down on the wintry glare.

What You'll Need:

  • Cardboard or Styrofoam egg carton
  • Safe scissors,
  • String or yarn
  • Feathers
  • Sequins
  • Other odds and ends for decoration

Step 1: Chances are you don't live in those remote snowy regions, so you can make the goggles just for fun. Cut two sections (one for each eye) out of an ordinary egg carton.

Step 2: Tie them together at the nose bridge with soft yarn or string. Now attach a string on each side long enough to tie together at the back of your head when you slip the egg cups in place.

Step 3: Before you put the goggles on, cut small, half-inch slivers in each egg section. Be sure to keep the cuts narrow so that you can see out with very little reflective light finding its way to your eyes.

Step 4: Decorate the goggles with feathers, string, cloth, or sequins you might have around the house. Be careful not to get those sequins or other small items in your eyes.

On the next page, find out how to make a pair of spectacular spectacles.

Spectacular Spectacles

Spectacular spectacles presenet possiblilites.

A whole slew of possibilities arise when you make spectacular spectacles. Transform yourself into a Hollywood star, a secret agent, or Groucho Marx in just a few easy steps.

What You'll Need:

  • Chenille stems in various colors
  • Decorative poms, gems or other items

Step 1: Fold and shape a chenille stem to form two lenses. Cut another chenille stem in half. Twist one piece onto the side of each lens, and bend the free ends down so they will curve around your ears.

Step 2: Decorate as desired: Add fuzzy chenille stems to make eyebrows for a funny disguise; bend the lenses into fun shapes such as hearts or stars; or embellish your frames with small poms, faux gems, or other decorative items.

ABOUT THE CRAFTERS:Snow Goggle Giggles created by maria Birmingham, Karen E. Bledsoe, and Kelly Milner Halls.

