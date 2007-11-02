Crafting Jewelry for Kids

Learn to make a turquoise bracelet and more.
Learn to make a turquoise bracelet and more.
­©2007 Publications International, Ltd.

Crafting jewelry for kids is a fun pastime, and goes to show that sometimes the best jewelry isn't the most expensive.

With just a few tools and some imagination, you can make bracelets, buttons and brooches that are fun to wear and make great gifts for friends and family.

Advertisement

This article has step-by-step instructions on how to make some great crafting jewelry, but you can use your imagination to make any jewelry you want to wear.

Check out the links below to start learning about crafting jewelry:

Turquoise Bracelets

Celebrate Native American culture by creating turquoise jewelry. Learn more here.

Buttons and Brooches

Learning how to make these buttons and brooches will give you endless possibilities for crafting jewelry.

For more creative crafts for kids, check out:

Advertisement

Turquoise Bracelets

Make Turquoise Bracelets.
Make Turquoise Bracelets.
2007 Publications International, Ltd.

These turquoise bracelets look like turquoise pieces worn by Native Americans in the West.

What You'll Need:

  • Paper towel tube
  • Ruler
  • Scissors
  • Aluminum foil
  • Rubbing alcohol
  • Measuring cup
  • Small glass bowl
  • Blue and green food coloring
  • Macaroni shells
  • Spoon
  • Paper ­towels
  • Craft glue

How to make turquoise bracelets:

Step 1: Cut a paper towel tube into 1-1/2-inch-wide bands. Check to see if the tube will slide onto your wrist. If it doesn't, cut the tube so it forms a C. Cover the bracelet with aluminum foil.

Advertisement

Step 2: Put 1/2 cup rubbing alcohol in a small glass bowl. Add a few drops of blue food coloring and one drop of green food coloring. Stir the colors to blend them.

Step 3: Color the macaroni shells by placing a few at a time into the glass bowl. Remove the macaroni from the alcohol mixture with a spoon, and place them on a paper towel to dry. Continue until all the macaroni shells are colored. An adult should dispose of the rubbing alcohol when done.

Step 4: When the macaroni shells are dry, glue them to the covered bands to make bracelets. All your friends will want some of your stunning "turquoise and silver" jewelry!

For more easy-to-make crafting jewelry for kids, go to the next page.

For more creative crafts for kids, check out:

­

Advertisement

Buttons and Brooches

Learn to make Buttons and Brooches crafting jewelry.
Learn to make Buttons and Brooches crafting jewelry.
©2007 Publications International, Ltd.

Make custom buttons and brooches by recycling your favorite magazines or greeting cards. This crafting jewelry for kids is as easy as cut, paste, and wear.

­ What You'll Need:

Advertisement

  • Old magazines or greeting cards
  • Thin cardboard
  • Pencil
  • Blunt scissors
  • Craft glue
  • Trims such as feathers, ribbon, glitter and sequins
  • Pin back (available at craft stores) or masking tape and a safety pin

How to make buttons and brooches crafting jewelry:

Step 1: Cut a picture from your favorite magazine or greeting card. Place it on a piece of cardboard and trace around it. Cut out the picture shape from cardboard. This will be your back piece.

Step 2: Glue the picture to the cardboard back piece. Let the glue set.

Step 3: Glue on trims, such as feathers, sequins, ribbon, or glitter, to decorate your brooch.

Step 4: Glue the pin back to the back of the brooch, or tape a safety pin on the back. Make more pins to give to your friends, and wear them on button day at school.

For more creative crafts for kids, check out:

Advertisement

Citation

Featured

Advertisement

Loading...