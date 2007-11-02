" " Learn to make a turquoise bracelet and more. ­©2007 Publications International, Ltd.

Crafting jewelry for kids is a fun pastime, and goes to show that sometimes the best jewelry isn't the most expensive.

With just a few tools and some imagination, you can make bracelets, buttons and brooches that are fun to wear and make great gifts for friends and family.

Advertisement

This article has step-by-step instructions on how to make some great crafting jewelry, but you can use your imagination to make any jewelry you want to wear.

Check out the links below to start learning about crafting jewelry:

Turquoise Bracelets

Celebrate Native American culture by creating turquoise jewelry. Learn more here.

Buttons and Brooches

Learning how to make these buttons and brooches will give you endless possibilities for crafting jewelry.

For more creative crafts for kids, check out: