How to Stencil Furniture

Enliven an ordinary step stool with a horse of a different color. This whimsical design will have children steppin' up in style. The easy-to-follow instructions below will help you get started on this fun stencil project.
Skill level: Intermediate
Time needed: Four hours
Stencil Design: Download the Pony Pull-Toy Step-Stool Stencil Design as a PDF.
Instructions
Step One: Sand and tack the surface of the stool. Apply a thick, even coat of all-purpose sealer with a foam brush. Let dry.
Step Two: Use one-inch-wide painter's tape to mask off a one-inch border around the top of the stool.
Step Three: Before painting the stool, mist the back of the horse dropout (the piece that drops out of the stencil) with stencil spray adhesive, and center it on the stool. Use the foam roller to basecoat the top of the stool Purple Dusk. Let dry.
Step Four: Leaving the horse dropout in place, remove the tape from Step Two. Mask the inside edge of the border, then paint the border Mello Yellow with a foam brush. Let dry. Remove all tape and the dropout.
Step Five: Using a different foam brush for each color, paint the rungs and edging of the stool Purple Dusk, then paint the legs so opposite sides are Adobe Red and Apple Green.
Step Six: Align the large horse stencil with the horse shape created by the dropout in Step Three; mark registration points. Stencil the horse's body Light Ivory with a 5/8-inch brush. Stencil the pull-toy base Dark Goldenrod with a 3/8-inch brush. Lightly shade around the edges of the horse with a tiny bit of Trail Tan on a 3/8-inch brush. (If the shading looks too heavy, gently stipple over it with Light Ivory to soften it up.) Remove the stencil.
Step Seven: Align the horse overlay, and stencil the horse's spots, mane, tail, and eye Trail Tan with a 3/8-inch brush. Stencil the wheels and saddle Adobe Red with a 3/8-inch brush, applying as many coats as needed. Let dry; remove the stencil.
Step Eight: Center the circle stencil on each wheel, and stencil the inside of the wheels Apple Green with a 3/8-inch brush.
Step Nine: Using a Number-one liner brush and Light Ivory, freehand a looping string for the pull toy. (You may choose to draw a pencil line first to follow when painting this line.)
Step Ten: Working on one corner of the stool at a time, place a square from the checkered border in each corner, and stencil the square Adobe Red with a 3/8-inch brush.
Step Eleven: Before stenciling the rest of the border, cover the horse and the wheels with their dropouts. Then stencil squares onto the top and bottom borders with Dark Goldenrod. Use Dark Goldenrod and the stripe stencil to stencil the side borders.
Step Twelve: To define the edge between the border and the rest of the stool top, make a 1/8-inch stripe stencil by placing two index cards parallel to each-other and taping them at the top and at the bottom so they are 1/8-inch apart. Position this stripe on the inside of the border, and stencil it Apple Green. Repeat around the entire border.
Step Thirteen: Remove the dropouts from the horse and wheels.
Step Fourteen: Again working on one corner of the stool at a time, center the diamond stencil in each corner square; stencil Apple Green. Next, center the diamond stencil vertically on the stool apron. Stencil Apple Green diamonds around the entire apron.
Step Fifteen: To protect your work, mist the entire stool with at least three coats of satin-finish spray varnish, letting dry between coats.
Furniture doesn't have to be plain. With the help of stencils, any piece of furniture can be turned into a delightfully colorful, beautiful, one-of-a-kind object.
ABOUT THE CRAFT DESIGNERS
