How to Stencil a Kitchen

" " Learn to stencil Bountiful Fruit Buckets.

Farmers' market charm brings these beautiful buckets to life to make a lovely addition to a kitchen or pantry. Learn how to create this wonderful stencil project with our easy-to-follow directions.

Skill level: Advanced intermediate

Time needed: Two hours

Stencil Design: Download the Bountiful Fruit Buckets Stencil Design as a PDF.

Instructions

Step One: To prepare the bucket for painting, wash it with detergent or a household cleaner. Let dry. Lightly sand the surface with fine-grade sandpaper. Apply an even coat of metal primer with a foam brush, and let dry.

Step Two: Base-coat the bucket Apple Green. Let dry, and repeat.

Step Three: Use spray adhesive to adhere the checkerboard stencil to the top rim of the bucket. Swirl Tomato Spice into the squares, then move the stencil over and repeat the squares all the way around the top. Let dry. Now position the stencil so that the red squares are covered, and stencil the remaining spaces Light Ivory. Repeat to finish the border.

Step Four: Repeat step three to create a checkerboard at the bottom of the bucket.

Step Five: Use spray adhesive to adhere the apple stencil to the front of the bucket, centering the bottom of the image between the two handles. Base-coat the apple Calypso Orange. Let dry, and then apply Tomato Spice around the perimeter of the apple. The red will be just an outline of color at this point.

" " Spray adhesive adheres the apple stencil to the bucket.

Step Six: Before extending red into the center of the apple, flip the dropout of the apple upside down and position it on the bucket so the top curve of the apple covers the section that will become the stem cavity. Hold the dropout in place rather than taping it down.

Continue swirling Tomato Spice around the apple and along the bottom edge of the dropout, keeping the center of the apple quite light. Remove the dropout and work the paint onto the top edge of the apple, leaving a strong Calypso Orange highlight to create the stem cavity. Blend the color along the edges. Let dry.

" " Blend the color along the edges.

Step Seven: Cover the apple with its dropout to protect it while you stencil the grapes. Base-coat the grapes Calypso Orange. Let dry, then swirl Grape paint onto the entire cluster of grapes. Don't worry at this point about making each individual grape distinct. Repeat with a second coat of Grape. It's OK if some of the orange shows through.

Step Eight: Using the brush that already has Grape on it, pick up a little Light Ivory from your palette. Hold the individual grape stencil in place, and touch highlights onto the right side and around the bottom of each individual grape.

Don't strive to make each grape exactly the same; subtle differences and nuances add interest. Using a toothpick, dot Light Ivory highlights on the right side of each grape. Finally, load Medium Foliage Green on the same brush, and lightly add shading between the grapes and the apple.

" " Touch highlights onto the right side and around the bottom of each individual grape.

Step Nine: With the apple dropout still in place, position the leaf stencil and base-coat the leaf Calypso Orange. Let dry, then swirl Medium Foliage Green onto the leaf. Shade with Dark Foliage Green near the apple, and add a very thin coat of Tomato Spice over the darkest areas of the leaf. Repeat for the second leaf.

Step Ten: Position the pear stencil over the top of the apple dropout, and base-coat the pear Calypso Orange. Let dry, then brush a very soft blush of Tomato Spice, blending it softly into the base-coat. Repeat with Medium Foliage Green to add a tint of green behind the leaves. Remove the apple dropout.

Step Eleven: Position the stem stencil so it fits into the stem cavity highlight on the apple, and adhere. Stencil the stem Brown Iron Oxide. Flip the stencil over, adhere it to the top of the pear, and repeat.

" " Position the stem stencil so it fits into the cavity on the apple.

Step Twelve: To protect the bucket, spray the surface with at least two coats of varnish. Let dry between coats.

Stencil Variations

This project is the perfect place to experiment with color and shading. Try a monochromatic color scheme for a subtle look, or turn that red delicious apple into a golden delicious treat. These stencil design variations will spark your creativity:

" " Stencil variation

" " Stencil border variation

" " Stencil border variation

" " Stencil variation

" " Stencil border variation

Elegant details and beautiful color make the French Country Kitchen stencil project a gorgeous way to change your kitchen. Learn how to complete this stencil project in the next section.

