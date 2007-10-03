" " Woven bracelets are just one of the pieces of jewelry you can learn to make.

Whether it's to celebrate a special occasion or an ordinary day, handmade bracelets are a perfect complement to any outfit. All you need are a few materials to get you started and some endless creativity.

Bracelets made by your are also a perfect gift to give to your friends and family, and it will show them just how much you care. Even if you've never attempted to design jewelry, you'll find that you don't need to be a professional to make kids' bracelets.

Advertisement

Follow the links below to learn how to make kids' bracelets:

Button Bonanza Bracelet

Do you have mismatched buttons lying around the house? Use them to build this button bracelet.

Nature-Made Bracelet

Add a part of nature to your wardrobe with a nature-made bracelet.

Charming Friendship Bracelet

Charm your friends with this fun and easy-to-make friendship bracelet.

Woven Bracelet

Weave multiple colors of lanyard together to create this colorful bracelet.

Rakhi (Hindu Plaited Bracelet)

Braid ribbon or fabric strips to this bracelet traditionally given to family members during a Hindu festival.

Keep reading to learn how to make a bracelet out an assortment of buttons.

For more creative kids crafts and activities, check out: