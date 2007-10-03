How to Make Kids' Bracelets

You can create a terrific design for a woven bracelet by simply wrapping and weaving lanyard laces. After you've finished making your bracelet, you can bend it to fit your wrist.
What You'll Need:
3 lanyard laces: 4 yards red, 1-2/3 yards yellow, 40 inches black
Aluminum bracelet blank, 1 inch wide
Metal fingernail file
Ruler
Scissors
Masking tape
Paper clip
Low-temperature glue gun and glue (adult help needed)
How to Make a Woven Bracelet:
Step 1: Smooth the edges and corners of the bracelet blank with the fingernail file.
Step 2: Cut six 10-inch pieces of yellow lace. Cut four 10-inch pieces of black lace. Position laces side by side on a piece of tape as follows: two yellow, two black, two yellow, two black, two yellow.
Step 3: Center the bracelet blank on top of the laces. Fold one end of laces over to the back of the bracelet blank. Tape the lace ends to the back of the bracelet blank.
Step 4: Insert one end of the red lace under the yellow and black laces on the back of the bracelet blank. Glue the end to hold.
Step 5: Tightly wrap the red lace around the bracelet blank seven times, making sure the lanyard touches the one beside it, covering the yellow and black laces on front and back. Keep the laces flat.
Step 6: Lift the outside yellow laces. Wrap the red lace once. Keep the red lace wrapped as close to the last one as possible.
Step 7: Keeping the outside yellow laces up, lift the next yellow laces. Wrap the red lace once. Pull all laces tight.
Step 8: Lay the yellow laces back down. Lift the outside black laces, and wrap the red lace once.
Step 9: Keeping the outside black laces up, lift the next black laces. Wrap the red lace once.
Step 10: Lay the black laces back down. Lift the two center yellow laces, and wrap the red lace twice.
Step 11: Lay the yellow laces back down. Lift all the black laces, and wrap the red lace once.
Step 12: Lay the inside black laces back down, and wrap the red lace once.
Step 13: Lay the black laces back down. Lift the two outside yellow laces on both sides, and wrap the red lace once.
Step 14: Lay the inside yellow laces on each side back down, and wrap the red lace once.
Step 15: Lay the outside yellow laces back down. Wrap the red lace four times. Pull all laces tight.
Step 16: Repeat steps 6 through 15 three more times, omitting step 15 the last time. Pull the yellow and black laces tight, and keep the red lace as close to the lace beside it as possible.
Step 17: After the last repeat of the design, fold the yellow and black laces over to the back of the bracelet blank. Trim the laces to one inch and tape down. Wrap the red lace around the bracelet blank seven times following the same wrapping technique as in step 5.
Step 18: Unbend one end of the paper clip. With the straightened end, slightly loosen the yellow and black laces at the end of the bracelet blank back. Trim the red lace end at an angle. Insert the end under the yellow and black laces.
Step 19: Remove the paper clip, and pull the red lace tight. Glue the lace end to hold. Trim the end.
Now that you've mastered weaving, keep reading to learn how to make another handmade bracelet.
