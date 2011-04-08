How to Crochet a Hat For Beginners

The word crotchet is derived from the French word "croc" which means hook. Crocheting is the art of pulling loops of yarn through other loops with a hook. Crocheting is not difficult and you don't even have to follow a complex pattern. You have to know four basic crochet stitches to make this hat: chain, single crochet, double crochet and slip stitch. You can find instructions for these stitches on the internet. We will now offer you a beginner's lesson in the art of crocheting a hat.

Materials needed

Two balls of yarn

Crochet hook

Small scissors

Here's what to do:

Start Make a slip stitch. Chain eight stitches. It's easier to crochet with an even number of stitches. Make a loop by connecting the last stitch with your first stitch. You do this by putting the hook through the first stitch and making a single crochet. Row one Work two single-crochet stitches in each stitch. You should now have 16 stitches. Row two Work one single crochet in the first three stitches of the second row. Work two single stitches in the fourth stitch. Repeat this pattern until you reach the small "tail" that marks the beginning of the row. The hat will start evolving in a spiral. Row three Single crochet in every stitch, to strengthen the preceding row Row four Work two single crochet stitches in every stitch of the fourth row Row five to the end Repeat rows two, three and four until you're happy with the hat's size. Bind off.

You may find it helpful to mark the beginning of each row with a safety pin. Simply place the pin in the first stitch of the row, and move it up each time you start a new row.