How to Make Kids' Shoes

You can make wearable crafts to decorate you from head to toe. Here's a way to add pizazz to your tennis shoes by making lanyard curly shoelace ties. All it takes is some looping and curling, and you've got it made!
How to Make Curly Shoelace Ties
What You'll Need:
- Two lanyard laces (for each shoelace tie): 2 yards blue, 1-3/4 yards white
- Ruler
- Scissors
- Masking tape
- Round pencil or 1/4-inch wooden dowel
- Boiling water and ice water in containers (adult help needed)
- Towel
- Red button, 1-1/4-inch diameter (for each shoelace tie)
Step 1: Cut the blue lanyard lace into three 24-inch pieces. Cut the white lanyard lace into two 24-inch pieces and one 15-inch piece.
Step 2: Tape 1 end of a 24-inch blue lace near the end of a pencil (or a dowel). Measure 9 inches of lace, and tightly wind lace around the pencil, leaving 15 inches unwrapped. Tape the lace to hold.
Step 3: Ask an adult to place the wrapped pencil in the boiling water for approximately 30 seconds. Remove and place the wrapped pencil in the ice water for approximately 30 seconds.
Step 4: Remove the pencil from the ice water and dry with a towel. Remove the tape, and slide the lace off the pencil.
Step 5: Repeat steps 2 through 4 on each end of the remaining 24-inch blue and white laces.
Step 6: Fold the 15-inch white lace in half. Tie a knot 1/4 inch from the folded end to form a small loop. (Your shoelaces will be threaded through this loop.)
Step 7: Fold each curled lace in half, forming a loop at 1 end. Group all the curled laces together with the loops at the top.
Step 8: Wrap the ends of the 15-inch white lace around the middle of the curled laces, and thread them through the back holes of the red button. Tie the white laces into a bow on the front of the button.
Step 9: Repeat steps 1 through 8 to make the second shoelace tie.
On the next page, find out how to jazz up your sneakers.
For more fun activities and jewelry crafts, check out: