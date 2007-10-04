How to Make Kids' Shoes

" " Punch two holes for shoelaces.

Use the steps in this wearable craft to make these Sahara Sand Shoes like ones the Tuaregs, a wandering desert tribe, made so they could travel on the hot sand and not burn their feet.

How to Make Sahara Sand Shoes

What You'll Need:

Pencil

Several large pieces of cardboard (thin and heavy pieces)

Scissors

Ruler

Glue

Two shoelaces

Four 2-holed buttons (with large holes)

Paint

Paintbrush

Nail

Step 1: Trace the shape of your foot onto a piece of heavy cardboard. Draw a paddle shape around the foot pattern -- the shape should bulge out at the heel and toes and come in closer at the sides of your foot. Trace your other foot the same way, and make another paddle shape around it.

Step 2: Have an adult help you cut 4 of these cardboard paddle shapes for each foot. Also cut 4 strips (about 2 inches wide and 4 inches long) from thinner cardboard for shoe straps.

Step 3: Glue 4 paddle shapes together, 1 on top of the other (using lots of glue), for each shoe. Glue the ends of the 2 cardboard strips (1 on each side of the shoe) between the top 2 layers of the paddle shapes. The strips should be angled toward the toes of the shoes. Put something heavy on top of each shoe until the glue dries completely.

Step 4: Paint designs on the shoes and straps. Place your feet on the shoes. On the top of each sole, make a line between your big toe and second toe. Ask an adult to use a nail to punch 2 holes close together on each line. The holes should go through all the layers of cardboard.

Step 5: For each shoe and going from the top to the bottom, thread a shoelace through 1 hole, in and out of a button on the bottom, and back through the other hole. Fold the thin cardboard strips inward so they cross over the holes in the sole. Punch 2 holes through the crossed strips.

Step 6: Thread the shoelace through the holes in the strips and through a second button. Try the shoe on. The shoelace goes between your big toe and second toe. Slide the button down until the shoe fits securely on your feet. Tie the shoelace.

